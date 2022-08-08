Viewpoints: UB effort supports medical students of color

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

No matter where you work, live, learn or play, you deserve the opportunity to thrive. At its heart, that is what health equity is about. As an institution dedicated to education and research, the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo has a responsibility to improve the way health care is provided now and into the future.

That starts with the recruitment of students of color and others who have historically been underrepresented in medicine. We know from years of research that patients are healthier when they have doctors who share similar backgrounds.

Jonathan D. Daniels, M.D., was one of the most impactful physicians in our community who tirelessly advocated for diversity in medicine. Sadly, his efforts were cut short when he and two adult daughters perished in a house fire on July 4.

Having doctors of color like Daniels not only increases racial and ethnic diversity in the medical profession, it leads to improved public health by providing more positive interactions between patients and health professionals, and greater access to care for underserved populations.

He was one of the two African American male pediatricians practicing in the city of Buffalo and in that role influenced the lives of families of all races, but had an especially positive impact on families of color.

Remembered as a “strong and passionate humanitarian,” Daniels was also a role model and inspiration for many young people, including the hundreds of medical students he mentored at the Jacobs School throughout his career.

As associate director of admissions for the Jacobs School, Daniels helped to develop a very effective holistic admissions approach, which gives racially underrepresented students an opportunity to highlight their many assets, in addition to their test scores and GPAs.

These efforts have paid off, with underrepresented students comprising 23.75% of admitted students at the Jacobs School for the past four years.

At the Jacobs School diversifying our student body is much more than just a statistic. It’s an active commitment to nurturing future physicians who are dedicated to eliminating health care disparities and helping those most in need.

Few medical schools in the United States actually train a significant number of doctors of color. But, at the Jacobs School, we believe that investing in diversity and inclusion in medicine will improve health equity. We know that having students, staff and faculty with diverse experiences leads to better solutions.

Diversity has a positive impact before a health care worker even enters the field. Research has shown that students who study within a diverse student body and faculty make better doctors.

In his own journey, Daniels was the first in his immediate family to graduate from college. After completing his undergraduate degree, he applied to UB’s medical school, but was waitlisted.

Fortunately for Daniels, in 1991 the Associated Medical Schools of New York, a nonprofit that works with all the medical schools in the state, launched a post-baccalaureate program at UB to help diversify the profession.

Its aim is to diversify the physician workforce and it guarantees medical school admission to everyone who completes the program. After completing the AMSNY program, Daniels matriculated at and graduated from the Jacobs School.

That very program still exists today and held its summer orientation at UB just two days after Daniels’ tragic death. Daniels once said his life mission was “to eliminate the need for the term ‘underrepresented minorities in medicine.’ ”

Toward that end, the Jacobs School has established the Jonathan D. Daniels, M.D. ’98 & Family Memorial Fund to support students of color and others who have been historically underrepresented in medicine.

Gifts to the fund can be made online at https://buffalo.edu/campaign/DanielsMemorialFund.

It is our responsibility to work to rid our society of disparities and bias in health care and prepare physicians who will help lead this charge. We need to follow Daniels’ lead and see his mission through.

I encourage all health care providers, organizations and communities to join the Jacobs School in carrying on his legacy of advocacy and action.

Allison Brashear, M.D., MBA, is the University at Buffalo’s vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.