Viewpoints: Truth is sadder than legend in the tale of a Hamburg ghost

Newspapers and archives do record an execution on Lake Erie for desertion during the War of 1812. But the man’s name was James Bird. He was a soldier-marine. And he was a corporal.

Bird was arrested and then executed for desertion from Perry’s flagship, the Lawrence. That much is certain. But explanations for his desertion varied – from romantic to patriotic to pragmatic.

And by all accounts, he fought bravely a year earlier during the pivotal Battle of Lake Erie.

Bird was born Dec. 20, 1785, to John and Rebecca Montanye Bird.

He volunteered for the War of 1812 in the Wilkes-Barre area of Pennsylvania, where the family had moved, and was a member of a company of artillerymen that marched to Erie, Pa., according to the "History of Luzerne County." In Erie, Commodore Perry needed volunteers for his nine newly constructed ships that were to take on the British ships wreaking havoc on American settlements on Lake Erie. Bird volunteered as a marine.

During the Battle of Lake Erie in September of 1813 – famous for Perry’s after action report, “We have met the enemy, and they are ours” – Bird was aboard the flagship Lawrence. Though seriously wounded, he continued to fight valiantly.