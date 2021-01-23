Viewpoints: Trump in history: He’ll likely start low in the rankings

“The one duty we owe to history
is to rewrite it.”
– Oscar Wilde
With Donald J. Trump now out of office, it’s not too early to ponder his place in American history. All presidents must face the voters and then “the verdict of history,” largely written by professors and political pundits. How will Trump fare in the rankings of presidents? The early answer is that he’s very unpopular with (mostly) liberal historians now, but “History” may be kind to him – as it was to Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. It is simply way too soon to judge The Donald’s Administration.
Obviously, there are no “objective” standards to judge presidents like batting averages in baseball or quarterback ratings in the NFL. Except for measuring economic growth or winning a war, there is a huge “subjective” pattern here: Conservative commentators are more likely to approve of Republicans presidents and liberals of Democratic ones. As President Richard Nixon said in the 1970s, “History depends on who writes it.” But that hasn’t stopped historians from making numerous efforts to do so.
The first prominent survey of historians to create a ranking of presidents was in 1948 by Arthur Schlesinger Sr. of Ohio State and Harvard University, followed by another seminal ranking in 1962 with the categories being “Great, Near Great, Average, Below Average and Failures.” They ranked chief executives from the first, George Washington to Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had died in 1945. These two initial surveys ranked Abraham Lincoln first, Washington second and FDR third with Warren Harding and U.S. Grant labelled “Failures.” Schlesinger’s son, Arthur Jr., eventually followed up with surveys of his own. Beginning in the early 1980s, there have been more than a dozen rankings, with those by Siena College (in Upstate New York), the Wall Street Journal, the legislative cable network C-SPAN and the American Political Science Association (APSA) being recurring events. Even the British got in on the act: A survey of professors in London listed FDR (who helped save Britain during World War II) as the greatest American president, with Lincoln second over Washington (who defeated England in the Revolutionary War).
Counting Grover Cleveland’s two non-consecutive terms for one man, 44 individuals have served as president. Most historians do not rate William Henry Harrison and James Garfield because they served less than one year. Averaging the roughly 20 surveys, a consensus emerges that the five best presidents were the four men on Mount Rushmore (Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt) plus FDR. Most historians also agree that the five worst Presidents were (in descending order) Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, Harding and James Buchanan.
Conservatives complained that historians since the 1960s have largely been liberal and therefore, biased. They have a point: Exit polls showed that Ph.Ds voted heavily for Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Furthermore, polls of professors at leading universities show them to be much more liberal than the general public. Many Republicans would agree with Henry Ford that, “History is bunk.” Since 2000, a number of surveys done by the Wall Street Journal and Federalist Society have consciously tried to add more conservative input. Accordingly, some Republican presidents such as Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Grant and even Nixon have seen their ratings improve. Ike showed the greatest improvement of any president, moving up from 10th worst in the 1962 survey to the top 10 in every survey done this century.
Current political fashions also can shape the rating. Woodrow Wilson was in the top five in 1962, Andrew Jackson was 6th and Grover Cleveland 8th. All three men have come down since then: Jackson because of his harsh treatment of Native Americans, Wilson because of his poor record on civil liberties and Cleveland for his lackluster second term.
The C-Span surveys probably made the best effort to have clearer performance standards. The C-Span survey asked historians to rate presidents in the following 10 categories: (in no particular order) “Public Persuasion,” “Crisis Leadership,” “Economic Management,” “Moral Authority,” “International Relations,” “Administrative Skills,” “Relations with Congress,” “Vision/Setting An Agenda,” “Pursued Equal Justice for All,” and “Performance Within the Context of His Times.” This seems as reasonable a list as any. Participants were asked to rate each president on a 1-to-100 scale over the ten categories, with 1000 being a perfect score. These surveys averaged out to: 1) Lincoln; 2) Washington; 3) FDR; 4) TR; 5) Jefferson.
In two 2018 surveys, by Sienna and the APSA, Trump’s ratings averaged last place, which was obviously premature because he wasn’t even halfway through his term.
Since I never voted for Trump, I will try to bend over backwards to be fair. Using the C-Span methodology, here is an amateur and preliminary analysis of the Trump Years:
• Public Persuasion: Like him or not, there can be no doubt that Trump was a formidable media presence, whether on Twitter, cable news or his standing-room-only rallies. In his first two years, when Republicans controlled both Houses of Congress, he was able to pass a lot of legislation through sheer force of will. He gets at least a 60 here.
• Crisis Leadership: This one is going to hurt him. While the president was not in any way responsible for the rise of the Covid-19 virus, his response could have been better. He first flippantly dismissed the crisis last winter (“it’s no problem”) and that was an obvious mistake. However, to his credit, when he realized the dangers, Trump fully mobilized both the federal government and the pharmaceutical industry (“Operation Warp Speed”) to create a vaccine in record-breaking time. (In what must embitter Republicans, the success of the vaccine trials was revealed just a few days after the election, something that could have easily changed the result). He gets a 50 on this count, but he could go much higher in future analysis.
• Economic Management: This is another very complicated Trump legacy. As of Christmas 2019, he had presided over a complete economic recovery from the Crash of 2008, with unemployment lower than any time since the 1960s. The stock market set new record highs every year, thus fortifying working and middle class retirement accounts. But Covid-19 shut down society, resulting in massive job losses that almost certainly cost him a few points in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – and the election. Had Covid-19 not hit, he would have gotten at least an 80. But circumstances have dropped this score down to 40, with the caveat that a quick recovery after the health crisis abates could cause this score to rise in retrospect.
• Moral Authority: Trump was only the fourth President (after Andrew Johnson, Nixon and Bill Clinton) to go through a formal impeachment inquiry – and then a second time! Needless to say, he scores low here. Give him a 10.
• International Relations: Many people worried about Trump’s lack of experience coming in, but he did fairly well in foreign policy with some success in the Middle East, some attempted diplomacy in the Far East and some progress on trade. He avoided war, and that’s a major plus in Eisenhower’s book – and most other peoples’ (myself included). In the Middle East, he isolated the trouble-making Iranian regime, deteriorated the ISIS terrorists and helped broker peace between Israel and numerous Arab countries (with perhaps Saudi Arabia, the most important Arab country, coming soon). His personal diplomacy with Kim Jong Ill obviously didn’t curtail the North Korean nuclear program, but give him credit for trying. He also successfully persuaded the NATO allies to increase their defense contributions and re-negotiated new, improved trade deals with Canada, Mexico and China. Trump gets at least a 60 here and that score could also get better with age.
• Administrative Skills: Whatever Trump’s strengths as a leader, being a “hands-on” administrator was not one of them. In this sense, he was like Reagan. The constant stories of administration infighting, the numerous firings of chiefs of staff and the general chaos that emanated from the White House all testify to his inadequacy here. At best, he gets a 10.
• Relations with Congress: With the exception of George Washington and James Monroe (who presided over “the Era of Good Feeling”), every president has had their struggles with Congress. This adversarial relationship is almost guaranteed by the “separation of powers” set up in the Constitution. “Gridlock” has pretty much been the norm in our history. Trump had two good years and two bad ones in dealing with Congress, so we’ll give him a 50.
• Vision/Setting An Agenda: Trump’s boisterous personality also allowed him to dominate most political and policy discussions for the last four years. Disagree with his “America First” agenda or not, there can be no doubt that he pursued it with vigor every day. In that sense, he is also like Reagan in having a strong sense of direction and being a “super salesman.” Give him an 80 on this count, his best score.
• Pursued Equal Justice for All: Trump also scored surprisingly well here, especially for a Republican. Despite his disastrous gaffe in saying there were “good people on both sides” at a 2017 “Neo-Nazi” march in Virginia, he occasionally made progress. He signed a criminal justice reform bill that will particularly benefit minorities and the poor. He funded “Historically Black Colleges” such as Morehouse (where Martin Luther King attended) and Howard (where Kamala Harris attended) at record-breaking levels. Trump also signed a posthumous pardon for Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight boxing champ who had been convicted on (sorry) trumped-up charges a century ago. Grass-roots voters seemed to realize this as Trump made modest but significant gains with Black, Hispanic, Native American and Asian/Pacific Island voters in 2020. Trump gets at least a 60 here.
• Performance Within the Context of His Times: This is the most complicated Trump aspect of all. He came in facing a country that has been sharply divided for the past three decades. While Trump did not create those divisions, he certainly didn’t heal them either. Trump’s political clumsiness and abrasiveness (it’s said to be a New York City thing) got him into a lot of unnecessary fights. And the disastrous events of Jan. 6 when a pro-Trump mob assaulted the Capitol and led to his second impeachment will really hurt here. In fairness to him, the liberal opposition (the self-styled “Resistance”) and much of the media went after Trump from the moment the votes were counted in 2016. But that was the context of our times: Republicans went after Bill Clinton ferociously in the 1990s and can anyone doubt they would have done the same to Hillary Clinton? Trump scores a 40 here, although it could improve again.
So, Trump gets a preliminary score of 460, placing him right behind Benjamin Harrison (1889-93), another one-termer, in 31st place or in the bottom third of presidents. That doesn’t look good at the moment, but it could easily change. It’s simply too soon to tell now.
The guess here is that President Trump’s ultimate rating will depend on three men: Joe Biden and the chairmen of Pfizer and Moderna. If Biden has a successful presidency like Jefferson or Franklin Roosevelt did, then the public will likely look back on a Trump as a foolish detour. But if “Uncle Joe” can’t handle the massive problems the nation is facing or he presides over an unnecessary war, then he may make Trump look good by comparison. There is precedent for this: after the Bay of Pigs and Vietnam during the 1960s, Dwight Eisenhower’s warning against the “military-industrial complex” and generally cautious “realism” in foreign policy began to look quite wise, and Ike has risen steadily in the rankings. Similarly, after Watergate, Harry Truman’s “plain speaking” sparked nostalgia for him. Trump made too many political and policy errors to go in the “Great” or “Near Great” categories. But if the vaccines and medical cures work out well, thus alleviating the Covid-19 crisis, Trump will be entitled to claim some credit, thus getting him another look from History.