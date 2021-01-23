Viewpoints: Trump in history: He’ll likely start low in the rankings

• Performance Within the Context of His Times: This is the most complicated Trump aspect of all. He came in facing a country that has been sharply divided for the past three decades. While Trump did not create those divisions, he certainly didn’t heal them either. Trump’s political clumsiness and abrasiveness (it’s said to be a New York City thing) got him into a lot of unnecessary fights. And the disastrous events of Jan. 6 when a pro-Trump mob assaulted the Capitol and led to his second impeachment will really hurt here. In fairness to him, the liberal opposition (the self-styled “Resistance”) and much of the media went after Trump from the moment the votes were counted in 2016. But that was the context of our times: Republicans went after Bill Clinton ferociously in the 1990s and can anyone doubt they would have done the same to Hillary Clinton? Trump scores a 40 here, although it could improve again.

So, Trump gets a preliminary score of 460, placing him right behind Benjamin Harrison (1889-93), another one-termer, in 31st place or in the bottom third of presidents. That doesn’t look good at the moment, but it could easily change. It’s simply too soon to tell now.