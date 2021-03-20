Viewpoints: Three Booms Coming Soon? History may repeat itself with economic, technological and population growth

More Cash: The economic recovery is easiest to forecast: the New York Federal Reserve Bank estimates that the economy will have grown by 8% in the first quarter of 2021, and the Congressional Budget Office is projecting a 4.9% growth rate for all of 2021, which would be the best of the 21st Century. The firm Capital Economics is even more optimistic: It is projecting a 6.5% growth rate for this year. CNBC has reported numerous surveys by the Business Roundtable and the Chamber of Commerce showing that both small and large businesses are planning more investment and hiring this year. The University of Michigan “Consumer Confidence” survey found positive sentiment about the future back almost to the high levels recorded before the pandemic hit last winter. Data collected by banks and credit card companies show that middle and upper class Americans are saving 15-20% of their income out of caution. When the pandemic seems to have abated, a good portion of those savings will go for consumption and investment, thus spurring a strong recovery for the next 2-3 years. While it will almost certainly take several years to recover all or almost all the jobs lost in 2020, the upturn has clearly started.