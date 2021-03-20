Viewpoints: Three Booms Coming Soon? History may repeat itself with economic, technological and population growth

“Get ready for another
Roaring 20s.”
– CNBC
...
There can be no doubt that Covid-19 was a major historical event. It massively disrupted American economic and social life, thus leading to permanent changes in business and work; it also swung the 2020 presidential election. For understandable reasons, the economy went into a nosedive in the winter of 2020, with more than 30% of all workers either losing their jobs or seeing their incomes substantially reduced. It was the sharpest and deepest recession since the Great Depression began in 1929.
But, with the early success of the vaccines, the end is (hopefully) in sight. However, regardless of when American life returns to a semblance of normalcy, some of the changes wrought by Covid-19 will likely be permanent. For example, many Americans have gotten used to working from home, and many would like things to stay the same. A Morning Consult Poll found that an all-time high of 87% of American office workers enjoy work from home, and roughly one-third plan on continuing to do so, if possible. The same poll showed that most Americans believe that most businesses and schools won’t fully recover until the fall of 2021 at the earliest. The Biden administration is being cautiously optimistic about getting the vast majority of Americans vaccinated by summer, with the hope that the country can “re-open” shortly afterwards. So, the outlines of a “return to normalcy” are visible.
The good news is that economic recovery has started. The bad news is that industries that deal with large crowds – sports, concerts, theaters, cruise lines, etc. – will take years to recover and may not ever get back 100% of their previous customers.
In the 1991 film Dead Again, the narrator (played by Emma Thompson) commented about post-World War II Southern California: it was “so exciting, everywhere you went, people were having fun.” The years 2021 to 2023 could see a similar release from the economic and social gloominess caused by Covid-19.
With the rather large caveat that a new pandemic or unexpected war could send the nation back into crisis mode, we could also see three surges: in economics, technology and the birth rate. Soon, commentators may be talking about new economics, technology and “baby booms.”
More Cash: The economic recovery is easiest to forecast: the New York Federal Reserve Bank estimates that the economy will have grown by 8% in the first quarter of 2021, and the Congressional Budget Office is projecting a 4.9% growth rate for all of 2021, which would be the best of the 21st Century. The firm Capital Economics is even more optimistic: It is projecting a 6.5% growth rate for this year. CNBC has reported numerous surveys by the Business Roundtable and the Chamber of Commerce showing that both small and large businesses are planning more investment and hiring this year. The University of Michigan “Consumer Confidence” survey found positive sentiment about the future back almost to the high levels recorded before the pandemic hit last winter. Data collected by banks and credit card companies show that middle and upper class Americans are saving 15-20% of their income out of caution. When the pandemic seems to have abated, a good portion of those savings will go for consumption and investment, thus spurring a strong recovery for the next 2-3 years. While it will almost certainly take several years to recover all or almost all the jobs lost in 2020, the upturn has clearly started.
Congress has spent – and the Federal Reserve has printed – roughly $6 trillion since March 2020, the largest injection of money into the economy since the World War II years (1941-45). That’s roughly 30% of 2019’s Gross National Product. The effects should be visible soon.
More Tech: There is also definitely a boom in new technology: American businesses and schools adapted to the pandemic by creating “virtual” classrooms via the internet, allowing white collar and professional work to be done at home, and replaced shopping in person with online orders and deliveries. Powered by high-tech giants such as Amazon, Apple and Zoom, the tech-heavy NASDAQ composite index more than doubled from its low in the spring of 2020. It is safe to guess that Silicon Valley will be delivering even more innovative ways for people to earn, learn and shop from home in the near future. The fact that the largest high-tech companies – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet-Google and Amazon – are each worth over a trillion dollars (each more than the combined values of all the largest American auto and steel companies) illustrates the new technological wave.
University of Toronto Professor Richard Florida is famous for his theory that cities with a large “creative class” (high tech workers, artists, musicians, etc.) would be the growth cities of the current generation. So they were: High-tech meccas such as Silicon Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Austin, and the Route 128 area near Boston saw massive creations of new wealth.
But the negative side of those Boomtowns was sky-high real estate prices. Now, Professor Florida argues that the ability to work remotely will allow white collar and professional work to spread out far and wide to cities with lower costs of living such as Boise, Boulder, Tulsa and Tucson. And he wrote that even more rural areas could benefit: “Bozeman, Mont., Jackson Hole, Wyo., Truckee, Calif., and New York’s Hudson Valley are becoming the nation’s new ‘Zoom towns,’ seeing their fortunes rise from the influx of new residents whose work relies on such digital tools.” These “Zoom towns” will feature less pollution and traffic, more productivity and health benefits. Professor Florida and Adam Ozimek believe that remote workers are more efficient than traditional office workers: “They don’t waste hours on mind-numbing commutes, and they aren’t distracted by unnecessary meetings and water-cooler chitchat.” And perhaps older cities of the Frost Belt such as Buffalo, Dayton and Peoria will also gain new jobs due to their more reasonable real estate and restaurant prices.
More Babies: In the hit 2019 film Ford vs. Ferrari, Lee Iacocca opens a 1963 briefing of Ford Motor executives by showing the iconic picture of an American sailor kissing a waitress in New York City at the end of the Second World War. He asked, “In 1945, our soldiers came home; what was the first thing they did? Had sex.” Iacocca went on to say that “17 years later, those babies have grown. They got jobs and now have cash … the first group of 17 year-olds in history with money in their pockets,” and would be looking for exciting new sports cars. He was referring to the post-war “Baby Boom” when 76 million American children were born from 1946 to 1964. This “Boomer” generation went on to define new sales fads in music, clothes and “pony” cars, such as the Mustang built by Iacocca, the Pontiac GTO, the Chevy Camaro and the Plymouth Barracuda. The 2020s could be the beginning of a new “Baby Boom.”
According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the birthrate peaked at 30 babies per 1,000 adults at the turn of the last century, due to immigrants having large families. By the middle of the Depression in 1935, the rate had dropped to 18.7 per 1,000. But after the Second World War, the birthrate increased by 30% in the late 1940s and 1950s, before beginning another steady fall in the 1960s. Just as the pessimism of the Depression led to a declining birth rate, the optimism of the post-1945 years led to soaring births.
The birthrates of 2019 and 2020 showed a slight uptick from 2018, and HHS is projecting another increase in 2021. We could once again see 4 million American babies born each year in the ‘20s, thus equaling the average number of births in the 1946-64 period. The addition of 40 million American children in the coming decade would have large demographic implications: More homes, schools, roads and hospitals would have to be built. And, like the kids born in the 1940s and 1950s, they will become a significant force among consumers.
It is extremely difficult to see the silver lining in a tragic pandemic that has killed millions worldwide and more than a half million in this country, alone. But simple necessity has forced American society to invent new forms of work, education and living that will hopefully lead to less traffic, less stress, less pollution and a better quality of life for most people.