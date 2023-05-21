Frustrated and angered by the increasing number of fentanyl deaths in the United States, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have expressed support for some form of military action against drug cartels in Mexico.

In January, Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Mike Waltz, R-Fla., co-sponsored the AUMF CARTEL Act, a bill that would designate nine Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and, as the bill’s abbreviation makes clear, would authorize the president to use American military personnel and capabilities in Mexico to stop the cartels from producing fentanyl and exporting it to the United States.

In March, Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Doc Marshall of Kansas re-introduced similar legislation in the their chamber. By April, the idea of using military force in Mexico to combat the drug cartels was almost guaranteed to be on the GOP platform in 2024, as all three declared presidential candidates had offered their support for some form of military intervention.

While rebranding the cartels as terrorist organizations and seeking military successes in Mexico meets the “do something” test for a policy initiative, it is an approach that seems both destined to fail and to leave in its wake a problem greater than that which it is meant to solve. Those who are pushing for some form of direct intervention in Mexico appear to want to ignore an uncomfortable truth about the projection of U.S. military power, chiefly that it is an imperfect tool for solving complex problems. This is no less the case when it comes to drugs. For proof of this, we only have to look to Afghanistan, where two decades of battling narco-traffickers did not put an end to the opium trade.

The concerns that these lawmakers have about Mexico as a failing narco state and about the lawlessness at the U.S.-Mexico border are completely valid. However, Mexico did not get into this situation alone. In some respects it was pushed.

Weak U.S. gun laws contribute directly to the violence and lawlessness in Mexico that the AUMF CARTEL Act is supposed to address. In a dynamic that is true not only Mexico, but also throughout Central America and the Caribbean, weapons that are bought in the United States end up in the hands of criminal gangs in other countries. The Mexican government is so convinced that cartel violence is made possible by guns produced in the United States that it continues to push a $10 billion federal civil lawsuit against U.S.-based gun manufacturers. It is not an exaggeration to say that the illegal trade in fentanyl and the illegal trade in guns are conjoined evil twins; one can’t exist without the other.

Similarly, the story of the current opioid epidemic, of which the use of fentanyl is just the most recent and most deadly chapter, does not begin in cartel operated labs in Sinaloa or Michoacan, but rather with us here in this country. It is in some respects the net result of failed economic policies that encouraged the hollowing out of U.S.-based manufacturing, of flawed labor laws that don’t provide sufficient protections for workers who are injured on the job, and of a health care system that has for many decades incentivized the almost casual use of opioids for pain management.

In talking about his draft legislation, Waltz was quoted as saying that the worst thing we can do is nothing. On that he was wrong. Intervening militarily in Mexico would likely further destabilize that country and dramatically worsen an already bad immigration problem on the southern border.

While we should expect our government to act more aggressively in combating fentanyl deaths, redefining the latest chapter of the opioid crisis as a national security problem will only move us further away from the types of domestic policy approaches that are more likely to have lasting positive results for the people and communities – on both sides of the border – that have been hardest hit by this scourge.