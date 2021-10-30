Viewpoints: The wreck of Walk-in-the-Water: 'A night of terrible suspense' on Lake Erie

Gale winds thrashed the little steamboat all night, huge waves pounding the wooden vessel until its planks loosened and water poured in.

The ship’s steam engine was designed to power the paddlewheels as they pulled the ship through Lake Erie on its regular Buffalo-to-Detroit route.

But through this long night, after the captain halted the westward journey and dropped three anchors, he diverted the engine to pumping out the water just to keep the boat afloat.

Eighteen passengers huddled below while Captain Jebediah Rogers stood on deck, watching the storm and searching for the glimmer of the lighthouse at the Buffalo waterfront he had left that afternoon on the last day of October 1821. All he saw was the ink blackness of night interrupted by the frothy waves crashing onto the deck. But he could hear the breakers on shore, and they grew closer. The anchors weren’t holding.

“The night was one of terrible suspense. It was the impression of the great number of those on board that we should never see the morning,” Mary Witherell Palmer, one of the passengers, later recalled. “The water gained gradually, despite every exertion, and it became evident as the night wore on, that the boat must founder or run on shore.”