Viewpoints: The time to save the Great Northern wasn’t then – it’s now

Demolition is currently underway at the Great Northern – the oldest, unique and individually significant of all Buffalo’s extant grain elevators. And for anyone who believes, as I do, that this demolition is a crime against our city, its citizenry, collective history, and future potential – one committed by calculation by ADM and culpable complacency by the city – it is a painful act to witness, and endure.

But, while the city has, up to this point, failed to uphold its legal responsibility to this landmarked building (see §337-1 of the City’s Charter, which specifically legislates as a matter of public policy on the preservation of “economic and architectural integrity” of even “vacant or underutilized landmark properties by means of substantial rehabilitation and adaptive reuse”), there is still time for Mayor Byron W. Brown and Commissioner of Permits and Inspection Services Catherine Amdur to make good on their legal obligation to the citizens of Buffalo by rescinding this wrongly issued demolition permit.

In fact, the best time to save the Great Northern is now. Never before has the building offered as viable a future for adaptive reuse than it does today.

With traditional restoration off the table, the partially demolished Great Northern demands a more radical reconceptualization as an act of critical preservation. Such an approach offers the opportunity to incorporate a restored portion of what remains undemolished of the 1897 building into a larger work of new construction – designed not for grain, but for people. By substituting the building’s enormous brick curtain walls for new ones in glass, and its dense configuration of vertical bins for a series of variable horizontal floors and open spaces, the “reconstructed” building could more readily host a new set of programs that work for a diverse range of people and purposes – all while preserving the building’s original massing and reclaiming its powerful urban presence.

Such a program could include a museum dedicated to Buffalo’s industrial port heritage and the development of the grain elevator, a local invention which propelled the global food economy and led Buffalo to become the world’s largest grain port and flour producer. Behind these narratives are those of immigration and labor – of the scoopers and stevedores who kept grain, flour, cereal, feed, timber, coal, cargo and people moving – working day and night along the city’s waterfronts and in parallel with the steel and factory workers that have shaped our social and cultural history. Further yet is the central role that Buffalo’s grain elevators played in directly inspiring the international modern movement in architecture – a story of particular relevance in a city that prides itself in its architectural heritage.

In addition to a public museum – a program proposed by the members of BCTGM Local 36G (the union that represents workers at both ADM and General Mills – such a building could better offer space for a union hall, reinvigorating the Great Northern with new relevance for its adjacent industries. Further space could be allocated for the purposes of education, art, design and a range of additional public and private functions – the sum total of which presents an economic and cultural opportunity of unparalleled proportions for the City of Buffalo.

Analogous complexes have opened at landmark industrial sites in both the U.S. and abroad. After a 1991 fire left a vacant historic Minneapolis mill in far-worse condition than the Great Northern is at present, the city stepped in, cleared the site of debris and braced its freestanding masonry walls – paving the way for the Minnesota Historical Society to develop a museum on the site which opened in 2003. In addition to the museum and associated education spaces, the building includes an observation deck overlooking the Mississippi River, a courtyard that occupies a portion of the preserved open-air ruin that plays host to regular events – both public and private – and a site for a weekly farmers market (sponsored in part by the General Mills Foundation). In Essen, Germany, a former coal mine industrial complex that fell out of operation in 1986 has since been transformed into a vast landscape of cultural programming. At its heart is a former coal-washing plant, reopened in 2010 as the Ruhr Museum. Now listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site (and included in the European Route of Industrial Heritage – a tourist trail of Europe’s most important industrial sites), the Zollverein complex sees 1.5 million visitors each year and is the largest tourist attraction in a German state of roughly the same population as New York.

Buffalo today is a city reinvigorated by a decade of great economic investment and renewed population growth once thought impossible. Thus, it is precisely such visionary, future-minded thinking that is not only proving viable, but in demand. If the city does not correct its course with the Great Northern, its demolition will go down as the biggest economic, preservation and tourism blunder of not just the Brown administration, but an entire generation. And while many are quick to point out the number of grain elevators that remain in the city, it is worth noting that in the past three decades alone, we have demolished more than 25% of our extant collection, a rate of loss that should alarm anyone who cares about not only our past, but the powerful economic and cultural potential of our future.

Of those that do remain, no grain elevator is as uniquely suited for adaptive reuse than the Great Northern. None commands such a symbolic position in our history, nor are as visually arresting. It is a monumental rarity, not only as the last remaining building of its type in the world, but as one that resonates across such a wide range of historical contexts and scales. Its demolition must stop today, so that a more positive vision of its future may start tomorrow.

Gregory Delaney is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Architecture at the University at Buffalo.