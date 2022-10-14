Viewpoints: Student suspensions: Parents play an important role in reducing suspensions

There has been a lot of talk about the raw numbers of students getting suspended in Buffalo Public Schools. Before people focus on numbers, they need to start looking deeper, and focus on doing the work that will make sure our kids are getting what they need.

First, what does the number 200 mean? We have 67 schools in the Buffalo Public School district. We have more than 31,000 students. In the first month of school, we had over 200 suspensions. You can slice and dice those numbers a lot of different ways. Two hundred sounds like a lot, until you divide it by 67 schools. Then you get 3. If you were told that each school in Buffalo has an average of three suspensions a month, would you think that is reasonable? Parents need to use their own judgment and check the facts and figures on their own.

Second, do we really think that suspensions are out of hand, or is part of the problem that violence is growing after the pandemic, with much of it driven by social media? If we get stuck on talking about the number of suspensions, we might not spend enough time looking at the root causes. If kids are fighting, bringing weapons, or selling drugs at our schools, schools have to address this. Otherwise, things get out of control, and we wind up with our students feeling unsafe going to school. If kids are getting into fights after school, or if they’re trying to bring weapons into our buildings, there should be consequences from the schools. That’s how we keep violence out of the schools.

That brings me to my next point: Some of the suspensions that are happening stem from problems that are going on in the community, and students are bringing their issues into school. If we don’t get a handle on that, we’re going to have more problems. That’s going to take all of us. Parents, teach your kids not to retaliate. Teachers, show your students how to solve conflict. Principals, offer your staff professional development in restorative practices and give them the time to implement those practices. District staff and superintendent, put the priority on safety and excellence, and give everyone the time to work on this in school. Board of Education, make sure the money is going to support these initiatives. Community members, step up to help! It’s going to take us all.

What about the unfair suspensions? Yes, they happen. Yes, they should be called out and fixed. Lawsuits and complaints by the attorney general aren’t the way to deal with them, though. We have a superintendent and a Board of Education that agree with the idea of lowering suspensions and offering more help to students. As parents, if we keep fighting with the district and bringing lawsuits against them, we’re going to wind up spending a lot of money on legal battles instead of focusing our attention where it needs to be: on the students.

If students are getting suspended, it shows that they need help. What are the schools and the district doing to help once the suspension happens? Instead of putting kids out of school, how about initiating in-school suspensions? If a student is vaping in the bathroom, let them spend a day of in-school suspension learning about why vaping is dangerous, and writing a report on it. Don’t just put them out on the street and let them fall behind.

Back in 1970, my mother, Letha Jones, started an organization called Concerned Black Parents. She was fighting for educational equity. Some of the BPS students from those days are the education leaders of today, including our own superintendent. None of us think this system is perfect, but all of us want it to improve. Let’s do what’s best for our students. They’ve been through a lot over the past few years, and they need us now more than ever. Stop bringing lawsuits and outside organizations to pick the Buffalo Public Schools apart. Buckle down and do the work. We know what must be done, so let’s stop pointing fingers and start linking arms to protect our children.

Keith Jones is a lifelong Buffalo resident who has been involved with the Buffalo Public Schools for many years, as a student, parent, parent liaison and community activist.