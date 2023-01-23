Viewpoints: Stop needless suffering for dying New Yorkers. Pass the Medical Aid in Dying Act in 2023

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators have a chance to lead with love and compassion in the new 2023 legislative session; they can stop needless suffering by passing the Medical Aid in Dying Act.

As the New York and New Jersey campaign director for Compassion & Choices, I have logged thousands of miles, talking to dozens of people living with terminal illnesses and hundreds of people who have lost loved ones to terminal illness. Crisscrossing both states, I’ve heard painful stories of end-of-life experiences gone terribly wrong. While hospice helps ease the dying experience for most people, far too many still die with uncontrolled pain and suffering.

New Jersey approved the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill law in 2019, ensuring that its dying residents have the compassionate option of medical aid in dying. I am committed to making 2023 the year that Hochul and the State Legislature do the same for New Yorkers.

Medical aid in dying allows a terminally ill, mentally capable adult with six months or less to live to request a doctor’s prescription for medication they can take when their suffering becomes too great to bear and die peacefully. Ten states and Washington, D.C., authorize this compassionate end-of-life care option. A recent Marist poll shows strong support for medical aid in dying among New York state voters, 59%-36% , including majority support across the geographic, political and racial spectrums.

The most common question I get is why hasn’t the Legislature passed New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Act yet, especially since legislative leaders cited the importance of protecting bodily autonomy after the Supreme Court’s draft ruling that there is no constitutional right to abortion in the Dobbs v. Jackson case? The best answer I can muster is that this issue isn’t a priority for anyone … until it is. Until you or a loved one is facing down certain death from a terminal illness and the only option left is trying to reduce the suffering.

Bernadette Hoppe

Three remarkable Buffalonians illustrate this point: Bernadette Hoppe, Jennifer Milich and Dr. Robert Milch. Each of them implored Western New York lawmakers to meet with them and address this issue … to no avail. Each of them died suffering needlessly because they didn’t have the option of medical aid in dying. Lawmakers had the power to step in and stop the suffering. They chose not to.

Bernadette was a family law attorney whom I’d first met when we both attended the University at Buffalo and a fierce advocate in and out of the courtroom. When she was diagnosed with cancer, Bernadette told me she wanted to use the last chapter of her life to fight for medical aid in dying. We were unable to persuade her state representative to meet with her, but ironically, near the end of her life, a hospice chaplain asked what he could do to help ease her mind, and she asked him to help her get a meeting with that lawmaker. He secured an appointment, and Bernadette made it to the office, in a snowstorm, with her walker, but the lawmaker skipped the meeting and never rescheduled it, despite her pleas.

Hundreds of people shared their love for Bernadette and her work in the community after her death at her memorial service. Instead of spending the last few weeks of her life basking in that love, Bernadette spent it afraid of pain and suffering. Unable to manage her suffering at home – even with the support of hospice and loving care from her partner, family, and friends – Bernadette was admitted to an in-patient hospice facility, where she died alone.

Jennifer Milich

Jennifer Milich spent the last two years of her life doing three things: caring for her family, managing the pain and suffering from renal cell carcinoma and metastatic kidney cancer, and advocating for medical aid in dying.

A strong advocate for people living with disabilities, “Big Mama,” as she was known to her extended family, endured years of debilitating cancer treatments and found comfort spending time with her family, watching Bills games and enjoying her garden. But when her suffering became unbearable, Jennifer could not understand why she couldn’t have the option to die peacefully on her own terms.

Jennifer’s nightmare end-of-life experience demonstrates the hard truth that hospice cannot always keep every dying patient free from pain or suffering.

After Jennifer’s death last March, her son, Ethan Milich, said:

“Horribly, mom spent her last few months in hospice, with no quality of life, often not recognizing family and friends that would come to visit. Her fear of not having a peaceful option came true, leading to a slow, suffering death.”

This is the image Ethan will carry of his mother, and that’s why he joined the campaign to pass this medical aid in dying law.

Robert Milch

I first met Dr. Bob Milch – an internationally renowned palliative care physician and a co-founder of Hospice Buffalo – when he joined our movement in 2017. He told me that despite providing the best care he and his team could provide to patients at the end of their lives, there were some whose suffering and pain could not be controlled. Days before he died in 2020, he penned his final (of many) columns in which he concluded:

“Suffering is something to be defined by each patient, by each person, in the context of their lives, their families and what they are enduring. I would not presume to dictate to another human being what they must endure. I truly believe that had medical aid in dying been allowed in New York when I was practicing, I would have been a better physician.

“The inaction by the Legislature to make medical aid in dying available to New Yorkers has become punitive. We have all the data we need from decades of experience in other states. Legislators, you need not endorse this end-of-life care option, but for goodness sake, don’t prohibit it. And by not acting on it, that’s exactly what you’re doing.”

Like Bernadette, Dr. Milch couldn’t get lawmakers to meet with him at the end of his life. Maybe it was because easing a constituent’s dying experience wasn’t a priority for them, or maybe they believe, as opponents of medical aid in dying legislation say, that we just need to make sure everyone gets good hospice care. But if anyone was in a position to have access to the best hospice care, it was Dr. Milch. Despite this access, hospice was unable to manage his suffering at home. He tragically died in a hospital ICU, not at home as he’d wanted, leaving his family with indelible images of his suffering.

Dr. Milch’s daughter Melissa, like Jennifer Milich’s son Ethan, joined our campaign and recently said:

“While my dad’s illness and subsequent death were not avoidable, the needless suffering he and my family endured at the end of his life due to the Legislature’s reluctance to pass the Medical Aid in Dying Act was avoidable.”

Safeguards included

In part, I understand those who oppose the bill. My own father – who suffered at the end of his life – would never have chosen this option because it was incompatible with his faith, values and beliefs. But he never would have thought to block that option for others.

And that’s what I don’t understand. Medical aid in dying is simply an option for end-of-life care that would be used by a relatively small number of dying New Yorkers to avoid needless suffering at the end of life. The law is entirely voluntary: No patient, doctor, hospice worker, or pharmacist would ever be required to be involved. Oppose it in your own life, but let others live and die by their own values and beliefs, just as you get to live and die by yours.

And let’s be honest, opponents of medical aid in dying aren’t protecting anyone. Preventing access to medical aid in dying doesn’t save lives; the same number of people die of terminal illness. It’s just that fewer people suffer.

The safeguards included in New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Act mirror those that have been in effect and remain unchanged since Oregon first authorized this option in 1994, the same safeguards that govern the practice in every other U.S. jurisdiction that authorizes it.

Unlike Canada and other nations that allow euthanasia, medical aid in dying is uniquely American: Only terminally ill adults with six months or less to live can make the request and ultimately decide whether to use it; and two doctors must agree that the person is terminally ill, mentally capable and able to self-ingest the medication. Opponents’ arguments have remained unchanged from year to year, despite nearly a quarter century of evidence that these laws provide relief to thousands of people without incident.

Inaction by Western New York lawmakers has already done immeasurable harm to these three Buffalonians, their families, and countless others. Next to these stories, their excuses are hollow and their inaction continues to create new family legacies of unnecessary pain and suffering.

Hochul and state legislators have a chance to lead with love and compassion in the new 2023 legislative session; they can stop this needless suffering by passing the Medical Aid in Dying Act.

Corinne Carey is the New York & New Jersey campaign director for Compassion & Choices and a 1998 graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law.