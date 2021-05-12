Viewpoints: State must help addicted New Yorkers whose struggles the pandemic has intensified

While the nation has focused this past year on the Covid-19 pandemic, the opioid epidemic has continued to quietly and lethally ravage our communities. As schools closed, businesses shuttered, and many Americans hunkered down at home, the opioid crisis continued to rage, and in fact, worsen. The onset of Covid-19 triggered an exponential increase in drug overdose deaths in the United States.

Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, analyzed by the Commonwealth Fund, indicates that more than 90,000 drug overdose deaths occurred last year, more overdose deaths than have ever been recorded in a similar time period. The number of overdose deaths in New York State alone is estimated to have increased by nearly 40% during the first eight months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, and by almost 50% in Erie County, alone.