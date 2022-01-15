Viewpoints: So, what is critical race theory? It has a Buffalo connection.

What’s a ‘theory?’

Let’s first examine the words in the phrase. “Theory” is one of our most widely misunderstood terms. It does NOT mean an educated but disputed guess (as a creationist might say, “evolution is just a theory”). All science has two main jobs to do: describe the phenomenon under study; and explain it – the how and why. Explanation is theory.

Methodology – the system of methods involved in the search for explanation – is generally included under the heading of theory. We speak of “medical theory,” explanations for disease causation and cure; “music theory,” all that is necessary to study and understand the production, reception, notation and popular influence of music; and “cosmic theory,” explanations for phenomena in the universe.

In my career at the University at Buffalo I taught courses in anthropological theory, required both for the undergraduate major and for a graduate degree. Theory necessarily changes, as better data become available and more refined methodologies are utilized. What constitutes theory in any field is the best body of explanation available at any point in time.