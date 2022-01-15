Viewpoints: So, what is critical race theory? It has a Buffalo connection.

Misunderstanding of the concept of critical race theory (CRT) has generated much emotional heat, especially within local school districts across our nation. As is possible for probably all intellectual schools of thought, it has been politicized.
Conservatives assert that it blames today’s white population for the legacy of slavery, and that teaching it in schools would instill shame and guilt in children, and thereby exacerbate social divisions. But – what is it? Everyone agrees that our nation is seriously divided – therefore, shouldn’t it be incumbent on everyone to try to ease and dissolve issues that divide us?
An explication of the meaning of CRT should help in that effort. As I will discuss here, CRT is a complex methodology for understanding the social and political meanings of race and racism, to lay a foundation for real structural change. It is not a teaching curriculum and it was not intended for public schools. Western New York readers will be interested to learn that one of its founders, Alan Freeman, was a professor at UB Law School.
As a cultural anthropologist, a social scientist, my efforts to understand humanity follow two basic premises of scientific method: 1) everything that happens results from multiple causes; and 2) therefore, attempts to explain social phenomena must identify all possible causes of the problem under investigation. That is the rationale and structure of critical race theory as well.
What’s a ‘theory?’
Let’s first examine the words in the phrase. “Theory” is one of our most widely misunderstood terms. It does NOT mean an educated but disputed guess (as a creationist might say, “evolution is just a theory”). All science has two main jobs to do: describe the phenomenon under study; and explain it – the how and why. Explanation is theory.
Methodology – the system of methods involved in the search for explanation – is generally included under the heading of theory. We speak of “medical theory,” explanations for disease causation and cure; “music theory,” all that is necessary to study and understand the production, reception, notation and popular influence of music; and “cosmic theory,” explanations for phenomena in the universe.
In my career at the University at Buffalo I taught courses in anthropological theory, required both for the undergraduate major and for a graduate degree. Theory necessarily changes, as better data become available and more refined methodologies are utilized. What constitutes theory in any field is the best body of explanation available at any point in time.
“Critical theory” is a conceptual and methodological approach to understanding social phenomena first proposed in the late 1920s. It assumed that social, political, economic, and ideological factors are all intertwined in a system, and that the best explanation for the directions a society takes can be had only through study of the deep functioning of the system. This has been the underlying premise of anthropology and, indeed, of all social sciences. A good summary discussion is by sociologist Raymond A. Morrow (Critical Theory and Methodology, Sage 1994).
About race
And, our key concept: “Race” is today recognized as a “social construct.” Its use in classifying people has no validity in biology; it is completely a social-cultural concept. “Racism” is discrimination based on the attitude that certain physical attributes mark a person as descended from a particular population of people which is inherently qualitatively different from other populations of people, and this attitude influences assumptions about the physical and intellectual capabilities of that person. Such attitudes seem to be universal and timeless, as old as humanity, and have been the causes of conflict and bloody violence throughout history.
There can be no disputing that racism is central to our history and deeply embedded in our culture; it is systemic. Critical race theory, developed a few decades ago, assumes that understanding the current meaning and social implications of the race concept – prerequisite for instituting real change – requires deep analysis of our socio-cultural systems, drawing insight and method from several social and legal sciences. It is an approach, a framework, a proposed range of resources and methodologies for investigation. Aside from its assumptions about race, it “says” nothing; it makes no assertions; and it is not and was never intended to be part of middle school or even high school curricula.
Social historians generally credit two legal scholars as the founders of CRT – Derrick Bell (1930-2011), Black legal scholar and renowned civil rights activist; and Alan Freeman (1944-1995), white constitutional law expert at the University at Buffalo School of Law (see his obituary in The Buffalo News). But, in fact, many scholars from different disciplines contributed to CRT’s development. A large book containing essays by many authors was published in 2000, edited by legal scholars Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic (Temple University Press). More easily accessible is an online collection of essays at encyclopedia.com.
Whom to trust?
One important lesson we should draw from the current controversy over CRT – as well as much of the flood of misinformation gushing from many of our popular news outlets – is: Be careful of your sources. Trust people who talk about things they are trained to talk about. Knowledge in today’s world has become increasingly narrowly specialized; scientists, indeed all pundits, know more and more about less and less. A credential in one area does not qualify someone to talk about issues in another area.
Very disturbing are the implications for public education. Anthropologists know the importance of history to people. In many cases, a culture’s history defines its identity, and its relations with others – and in complex society, the teaching of history is inevitably politically fraught. In modern times nations and ethnic groups around the globe have struggled not only with how to teach history, but what history to teach.
In America today the topic of race is perhaps more sensitive than at any other point in our history. And in public education it has become even more volatile than the perennial issue of sexuality in school curricula. It seems that in many school districts CRT has become a blanket label for the teaching of the history of slavery and race relations in America.
Efforts to control the content of public education are always ominously suggestive of censorship; today they seem part of broader efforts to restrict democracy and install authoritarianism. The resolution of this problem is clearly crucial for the future of the United States of America.
Phillips Stevens Jr., Ph.D., is emeritus anthropologist, University at Buffalo, where he taught for 48 years, retiring in 2019. He is the author of many scholarly publications, and he received two awards for excellence in teaching.