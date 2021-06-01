Viewpoints: Rethink grand jury secrecy so we can learn from past

This year marks 50 years since the Attica uprising, the deadliest prison uprising in American history. Over the course of four days in 1971, 29 prisoners and 10 prison employees were killed and nearly 90 others were wounded. At the time, the evidence presented to the grand jury resulted in 42 indictments. Every one of them was against an incarcerated person – no indictments were returned against law enforcement.

We do not – we cannot – presume anyone’s guilt in the absence of evidence. But the only way we will ever be able to learn from our past is by confronting information from these landmark historical incidents – not hiding from it. The Attica uprising may have been singular in its scale, but the accumulation of violence at the hands of police – especially among people of color – is without question worthy of greater public scrutiny.

Legislation recently introduced would finally give the courts a roadmap to consider whether, and when, to release the records from grand jury proceedings. It amends the Criminal Procedure Law permitting individuals to request that the court release historically important records in cases involving a public official or employee, and creates a rebuttable presumption that would favor such disclosure in cases more than 50 years old.