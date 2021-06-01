Viewpoints: Rethink grand jury secrecy so we can learn from past

Earlier this year, a New York grand jury declined to indict any officers in connection with the death of Daniel Prude, a Rochester man who died in March 2020 during an interaction with the police. The grand jury’s decision came at a moment of deep national reckoning over the intersections of race, policing and our criminal legal system.
In the case involving Prude’s death, Attorney General Letitia James elected to release everything she could – 204 pages of material comprising descriptions of the investigation, evidence, findings, and recommendations made by her office. This disclosure was meant to provide a sense of transparency in the face of legitimate questions about what happened that night in Rochester and how, presented with this evidence, a grand jury would decline to indict. While clear in her acceptance of and respect for the grand jury’s decision, the attorney general felt compelled to provide as much information as possible to the public in the interest of justice.
Even this limited amount of disclosure in a high-profile case of police misconduct is remarkably rare. In virtually all cases, grand jury records remain sealed forever except upon written order of the court. Unauthorized disclosure of grand jury proceedings is a felony.
The secrecy that shrouds grand jury proceedings is designed to protect ongoing investigations from interference, assure prospective witnesses that they may testify freely and protect the innocent from unfounded investigations if an indictment is not ultimately returned. These are worthy goals, but they become far less relevant as the years go by.
This year marks 50 years since the Attica uprising, the deadliest prison uprising in American history. Over the course of four days in 1971, 29 prisoners and 10 prison employees were killed and nearly 90 others were wounded. At the time, the evidence presented to the grand jury resulted in 42 indictments. Every one of them was against an incarcerated person – no indictments were returned against law enforcement.
We do not – we cannot – presume anyone’s guilt in the absence of evidence. But the only way we will ever be able to learn from our past is by confronting information from these landmark historical incidents – not hiding from it. The Attica uprising may have been singular in its scale, but the accumulation of violence at the hands of police – especially among people of color – is without question worthy of greater public scrutiny.
Legislation recently introduced would finally give the courts a roadmap to consider whether, and when, to release the records from grand jury proceedings. It amends the Criminal Procedure Law permitting individuals to request that the court release historically important records in cases involving a public official or employee, and creates a rebuttable presumption that would favor such disclosure in cases more than 50 years old.
In other words, our legislation would make it easier for people to request records that may help us learn truths in our history, and give courts more reasons to grant those requests. Courts have previously held that grand jury secrecy is not absolute: judges have discretion to disclose their records, but state law gives virtually no guidance as to when or why this disclosure should be granted. Our legislation would place the burden on the state to demonstrate that release of such records would be harmful to the cause of justice.
This bill comes at a pivotal moment. In Staten Island, a grand jury failed to indict the police officer responsible for the choking death of Eric Garner. Beyond New York, grand juries failed to hand down indictments against any officers in connection with the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Tamir Rice.
Our legislation is focused on grand jury proceedings involving public officers or employees. By doing so, we recognize the special responsibility police, corrections officers and others have to the public at large and to our system of laws. Our laws already allow grand juries to issue reports in cases involving public servants when no indictment is issued, though this provision is rarely exercised. We must give judges a consistent standard to use in assessing requests to release proceedings where doing so would serve the public interest.
History is unfolding before us, every day. Fifty years since the bloodshed at Attica, and one year since the death of Daniel Prude – each of these incidents can be instructive to us and to our justice system. With this legislation, we’ll finally have the opportunity to learn the painful lessons of our past in an effort to ensure a stronger, fairer future.
Zellnor Myrie represents the 20th State Senate District, based in Brooklyn. Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo is the State Assembly majority leader. Both are Democrats.