Viewpoints: Responding to social media threats of school violence

Our students and staff returned to school this fall excited about the fact that we had everyone in classes five days per week, but still somewhat disheartened about the fact that restrictions surrounding coronavirus continued to be in effect. That said, the tenor was genuinely upbeat as we returned to our current “new normal.” Then in September, school staff and administrators were blindsided by a new trend.
Trends have obviously been around throughout our existence and essentially consist of something becoming popular and the movement of large groups toward this new idea. But this trend had a much more sinister component: Tik Tok challenges, which in September, had students destroying school property and engaging in theft to steal items from school restrooms, classroom, and the like. Students who had never had any prior disciplinary issues were engaging in this activity and being caught and punished because Tik Tok was creating the illusion that “everyone is doing it.”
We know that adolescents yearn for a sense of belonging, and these challenges tapped directly into that need. Students thought, “If I can break this or steal this, videotape it and post it, I’ll be cool and popular, too.” October followed with a trend to “slap a teacher.” Thankfully, we didn’t have any incidents of this type in our district, but all across the country students were being disciplined for this type of behavior. Once again, the trend creates the sense that “everyone is doing this” and if you’re not, you are on the outside looking in. Of course we want our students to be smarter than to fall into this trap, but peer pressure and the desire to feel you are part of something bigger than yourself can be powerful motivators.
Then comes Dec. 17 and with it, a new, vague Tik Tok challenge titled “National Shoot Up Your School Day.” When I first saw this, I felt disgust and disappointment toward Tik Tok itself. How, in the year 2021 with all the senseless acts of violence in schools that have occurred – including and since Columbine in 1999 – can we allow a platform to exist that propagates terroristic threats toward our nation’s schools? How?
Like schools across the country, we ensured that no threats existed, stepped up law enforcement presence and were hyper-vigilant throughout the day. I talked to many parents and students, reassured them that everyone was safe and the day concluded without incident. While we were fortunate not to receive any direct threats of violence, other schools were not. In our area and across the country, schools were forced to close for the day because students, caught up in the challenge, made threats of violence toward schools. Out of an abundance of caution those schools closed their doors to students and worked in cooperation with law enforcement to investigate every threat.
When you stop to think about the impact of this trend, it is really quite staggering: the lost classroom time for students whose parents kept them home out of fear and concern or where schools had to close completely for the day because of threats; the time that law enforcement spends investigating threats and providing extra support and presence at schools. Most importantly, the mental anguish, fear and anxiety for students, families and school staff that is caused when you have these threats of violence against their own school or schools in general. This trend affected millions upon millions of people that day.
In my mind, this has to be the final straw. As a society we can’t allow this to continue. Educators, families, students and other concerned citizens need to say enough is enough. I’m not overlooking the fact that someone had to post the initial idea regarding violence in schools on Tik Tok for any of this to have happened. But the platform allows for the rapid distribution of the ideas and for the feeling of camaraderie for those who join the trend.
There is a great deal of content posted on Tik Tok, most of it harmless. But ideas like the ones referenced above should not be permitted. Tik Tok needs to be held to a higher standard to better safeguard its platform and to avoid further unnecessary stress, anxiety and fear caused to those millions of people negatively affected by the content allowed to be shared on this service. We can’t keep putting students, parents and our communities through this.
I am hopeful that Friday, Dec. 17, will be a turning point. Time will tell.
James Bialasik is principal of Springville-Griffith Institute High School. He will become superintendent of Springville Griffith Institute Central School District this month.