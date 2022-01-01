Viewpoints: Responding to social media threats of school violence

Our students and staff returned to school this fall excited about the fact that we had everyone in classes five days per week, but still somewhat disheartened about the fact that restrictions surrounding coronavirus continued to be in effect. That said, the tenor was genuinely upbeat as we returned to our current “new normal.” Then in September, school staff and administrators were blindsided by a new trend.

Trends have obviously been around throughout our existence and essentially consist of something becoming popular and the movement of large groups toward this new idea. But this trend had a much more sinister component: Tik Tok challenges, which in September, had students destroying school property and engaging in theft to steal items from school restrooms, classroom, and the like. Students who had never had any prior disciplinary issues were engaging in this activity and being caught and punished because Tik Tok was creating the illusion that “everyone is doing it.”