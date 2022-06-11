Viewpoints: Remember the heroes: A counterterrorism lesson

The weekend of May 14 and 15, 2022, will likely forever be remembered for two horrific acts of racially motivated violence, targeting the Black community in Buffalo and a Taiwanese church meeting in Laguna Woods, Calif.

Both cases clearly conform to any objective definition of (domestic) terrorism – involving perpetrators targeting a perceived outgroup with political violence, and seeking to spread fear within that community.

But despite the dizzying and heartbreaking casualty counts – 10 deaths and three injuries in Buffalo, one death and five injuries in Laguna Woods – both incidents could have been far worse, if not for the astonishingly courageous interventions of heroic members of the public, either by duty or not.

In Buffalo, Aaron Salter Jr., a retired police officer working as a security guard in the targeted Tops Friendly Markets, engaged the gunman, but found his bullets stopped by the perpetrator’s body armor. Salter subsequently was killed. “We’re sure he saved lives,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. Salter was posthumously awarded the police department’s Medal of Honor.

And in Laguna Woods, in a similarly selfless act, a local doctor charged at the gunman, succeeding in wrestling him to the ground and effectively ending the shooting. Dr. John Cheng, unfortunately, was shot multiple times during the fight, and died on scene. “Without the actions of Dr. Cheng, it is no doubt that there would be numerous additional victims in this crime,” Orange County Sheriff Donald Barnes told reporters.

Terrorism – by design – is always defined by the actions and motivations of the perpetrator(s). But over recent years, more efforts have been made to recognize the heroes who step in, and put their lives on the line to protect others. Perhaps never was this more evident than after news broke of a stabbing rampage at Fishmongers Hall and on London Bridge in London, England, in November 2019. Social media alighted with videos and firsthand testimony of civilians fighting off an assailant armed with two knives, using whatever they could grab. A fire extinguisher. A five-foot narwhal tusk. Their bare hands.

Bystander interventions not only have critical impacts in the moment – the “fight” component of law enforcement’s “run, hide, fight” instruction is often overlooked, but is simply crucial in reducing the death toll in active shooter events – but also can change the attack’s impact in the long term.

Firstly, telling the story of the intervention robs the perpetrator of the ability to control the narrative in the aftermath of the incident. Drowning out the horror and the hate with the tales of protection and love redefines the attack – the story remembered is less about the violent actions of one individual, and more about bravery, resilience, and the human spirit. The location becomes synonymous with the heroes, not the killers.

But even more important, the tales of bystander heroism are precisely the stories that will promote the unity, trust, and cohesion that terrorists seek to undermine. In emphasizing how strangers can look out for each other, in the worst moments of their lives, we can begin to build bridges between communities that might otherwise be divided. Stories of bystander heroism boost national and civic pride – again, undermining the hatred that caused the event in the first place.

The perpetrator’s name, story and motivation are important factors for practitioners and specialists to study and analyze, in order to better prevent the next incident. For the general public, it’s far more important to hear stories of heroism, protection and love.

In the very darkest moments, we could do far worse than heeding the words of Pittsburgh’s beloved Mister Rogers – who made the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, later targeted in an awful anti-Semitic attack in 2018, his home: “Look for the helpers.” For every one act of horror, there are 1,000 acts of love, and sometimes, those acts of love are sacrifices that directly save the lives of others. Harnessing the goodness, compassion and generosity of spirit that has consistently seen the United States through immense pain and suffering is one of the country’s greatest strengths against terrorism. It has never been more important than right now.

Aaron Salter Jr. Dr. John Cheng. Remember the heroes.