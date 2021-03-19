Viewpoints: Protect our democracy; abolish the filibuster

On Jan. 6, the U.S. Capitol was ransacked by violent rioters incited by the lies of former President Donald Trump. Five people died, including a Capitol Hill police officer, and dozens were injured.
Today, the Capitol is garrisoned in security fencing, with thousands of troops still deployed, a not-so-subtle metaphor for our threatened democracy. The former president has been impeached, and security concerns swirl because of the violent acts of that day.
The aftermath necessarily requires a discussion of how our democracy can improve, made all the more urgent because so many elected representatives were deluded and – frankly – complicit with the insidious lies peddled by Trump to overturn the 2020 election results.
But another insidious anti-democratic element exists in the federal government that needs to be jettisoned: the filibuster in the United States Senate. The filibuster, derived from a Dutch word meaning “pirate,” was initially used to encourage collaborative debate. Today, it has been co-opted to stifle debate as an obstacle to progress. While 50 senators plus the vice president are required to pass legislation as a majority, the filibuster allows any senator to withhold consideration of a bill unless 60 colleagues allow it to proceed.
While not a violent act such as the one we witnessed in January, its effects are dangerous: thwarting the will of the American people and undermining faith in government. Matters overwhelmingly popular with the American public – such as common-sense gun violence reforms, re-upping the Voting Rights Act, ending the influence of dark money in federal elections, enshrining protections for LGBTQ Americans and many others – have been held up by filibusters. The inability to enact these solutions has made societal problems worse, and weakened us as a result.
Use of the filibuster subverts the representative power of large states versus small states. Elections in 2020 produced an equally divided Senate, though Democrats received 41 million more aggregate votes in those races. While the founders were wise to create statewide federal officeholders to balance regional interests, they could not have imagined how factionalism, exacerbated through exploitative use of the filibuster, could weaken the power of these votes.
For example, New York’s 19.4 million residents have two senators, as does Wyoming’s population of 583,000. During the pandemic, the filibuster allowed former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – the self-proclaimed legislative “Grim Reaper” – to prevent consideration of any legislation that would benefit New York and other so-called “blue states” and inflamed this vote disparity, stifling the will of the voters.
Of course, the filibuster has been romanticized and idealized through time, and it frames how conventional wisdom portrays it. In Frank Capra’s film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Jimmy Stewart plays idealistic Sen. Jefferson Smith, a man challenging a corrupt political system. In a pivotal scene, Smith takes to the Senate floor to filibuster an unfair appropriations bill and for establishing a camp for young men and boys in remote Montana. Smith dramatically collapses after speaking for more than 25 hours and achieves a cinematic-style legislative triumph, seen as a victory of idealism over corruption. The film was wildly popular and was banned in Hitler’s Germany, Mussolini’s Italy and Stalin’s Soviet Union.
Capra’s film did not depict America as it was, but, rather, what he wanted it to be. The filibuster portrayed in this fictional classic was idealistic and unrealistic and relied on norms that exist in theory, but often not in practice. The film perhaps represented the Senate filibuster’s first, last and only good day for our democracy. Sadly, that day was fictitious.
We also cannot forget that the most insidious use of the filibuster over the past century was to stifle the progress of civil rights for Black Americans. Its record-setting use was a 24-hour long filibuster staged by Sen. Strom Thurmond in 1957 in an attempt to scuttle passage of a voting rights bill. The filibuster – in addition to its other odious attributes – represents, as former President Barack Obama said, “a Jim Crow relic” whose usefulness has long passed.
While comity and cooperation can and do exist in Washington, remember that unity in purpose can only occur with universal acceptance of facts and the real challenges that our country faces.
The January insurrection showed that the lies of Trump have significantly broken down political norms, obviating the supposed utility that the filibuster in its current form provides this current minority party.
We are at a difficult moment, with our country is facing many urgent crises to health, safety and economic well-being. Whether we act boldly to confront these problems should not rely on the filibuster, but on the will of the American people as demonstrated in free and fair elections.