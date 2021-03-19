Viewpoints: Protect our democracy; abolish the filibuster

Capra’s film did not depict America as it was, but, rather, what he wanted it to be. The filibuster portrayed in this fictional classic was idealistic and unrealistic and relied on norms that exist in theory, but often not in practice. The film perhaps represented the Senate filibuster’s first, last and only good day for our democracy. Sadly, that day was fictitious.

We also cannot forget that the most insidious use of the filibuster over the past century was to stifle the progress of civil rights for Black Americans. Its record-setting use was a 24-hour long filibuster staged by Sen. Strom Thurmond in 1957 in an attempt to scuttle passage of a voting rights bill. The filibuster – in addition to its other odious attributes – represents, as former President Barack Obama said, “a Jim Crow relic” whose usefulness has long passed.

While comity and cooperation can and do exist in Washington, remember that unity in purpose can only occur with universal acceptance of facts and the real challenges that our country faces.

The January insurrection showed that the lies of Trump have significantly broken down political norms, obviating the supposed utility that the filibuster in its current form provides this current minority party.