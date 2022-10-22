Viewpoints: Pretty Boy Floyd was a bank robber, celebrity criminal – and West Side resident

First of two parts

The Five Points neighborhood, a hardscrabble area on Buffalo’s West Side just a decade or so ago, now attracts a mixed crowd of shopkeepers resurrecting storefronts and young homeowners refurbishing old houses.

These newcomers know some of the neighborhood’s history, where Italian immigrants relocated during the early 20th century. But few if any even recognize the name of one its most infamous former residents, a young man who spoke with a Southern drawl.

His name was Charles Arthur Floyd. But the feds and headline writers called him Pretty Boy Floyd.

And for more than a year, from September 1933 through October 1934, he lived a hermitlike existence on the block bounded by Rhode Island Street, Brayton Street, Massachusetts Avenue and 18th Street.

If you walk a clockwise route around this keystone block of the Five Points, you’ll find other ghostly figures from the city’s Depression-era history.

At the corner of Rhode Island and Brayton streets, people line up to enter the Butter Block, a bakery in a storefront where A.B. Battaglia owned a drugstore in the 1930s.

Stroll north on Brayton and you’ll see a parking lot where Blanche Sutor opened a beer joint just a few months after Prohibition ended.

Across the street is a house with signs on the door and mailbox that identify it as “the Better Business Service.” That is where Mike Sanfratello, an Italian immigrant, had his meat market.

All three had fleeting connections to Floyd.

Complete your journey and at the corner of 18th and Rhode Island, and you’ll discover a little park, with benches, some bushes and trees and the head from an old statue resting forlornly on the grass.

That park is where the four-story Amiantus apartments once stood. And that is where Floyd, another gangster and two young women lived in apartment 821 while federal agents hunted him after a massacre of four lawmen in Kansas City.

This Buffalo sojourn was Floyd’s last stop on his road to eternity.

‘The Sanders’ arrive

The Chevy pulled up in front of the Amiantus apartments on Sept. 21, 1933. A young couple stepped out, walked into the building and identified themselves to the owner as Mr. and Mrs. Ed Brennan.

The Brennans paid $45 cash for an apartment – the owner didn’t ask for references – and then walked back to the Chevy, where another young couple got out. All four headed back into the Amiantus and walked up to the second floor, five-room furnished apartment.

The second couple, who identified themselves as Mr. and Mrs. George Sanders, were especially good-looking. The woman was blond, about 5-foot-2 and slender, and when she smiled, she revealed a pretty gold tooth.

The handsome man was well dressed, not quite 5-foot-9 and a muscular 170 pounds with a tattoo of a Red Cross nurse on his left arm. He discreetly carried a machinegun and two machine pistols. This was Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd.

The notorious outlaw, infamous for his bank robberies in Oklahoma, Missouri and the Southwest, was a wanted man with a price on his head in September 1933. Not for robberies, though. The Bureau of Investigation – predecessor of the FBI – blamed him for the “Union Station Massacre” in Kansas City, where three months earlier three gangsters killed four police and wounded three others in a failed attempt to free one of their own. The ambushers also killed their fellow gangster in the botched attack.

The feds said Floyd was the ring leader and wielded a machine gun in the killings.

The massacre occurred at a time when gangsters dominated newspaper headlines. It was toward the end of Prohibition. That would end in December. But it was still the depths of the Great Depression, and deadly yet colorful gangsters held America’s attention, robbing banks in often bloody attacks. Bonnie and Clyde. John Dillinger. Baby Face Nelson.

After the slayings of four police – including one federal agent – on the morning of June 17, 1933, Pretty Boy Floyd was near the top of the list.

Too hot to help

Floyd and one of the other gangsters believed responsible for the massacre – Adam C. Richetti – needed a place to lay low, a place where they knew no one and no one knew them.

The third gunman allegedly involved in the massacre, Vernon Miller, fled to New Jersey and then Detroit.

Though Floyd had many friends, he and Richetti were now pariahs among the underworld crowd.

“It was simply too dangerous to help the notorious gangster, and their former hideouts were now closed to them,” according to "The Life and Death of Pretty Boy Floyd."

They headed to St. Louis, Cleveland and finally landed in Buffalo, a long ways from the hills of east Oklahoma that was Floyd’s home territory. But they stopped in Toledo to pick up two women – Juanita Baird, 25, and her sister, Rose, 26.

The sisters had known Floyd for several years. In fact, Juanita claimed that she married Floyd in March 1929, about three months after he and his wife, Ruby, divorced. Juanita, though, couldn’t remember any details of the wedding, such as where they were married, or who married them.

Laying low

The four occupants of Apartment 821 at the Amiantus kept to themselves over the next 13 months, seldom going out. They never wrote letters nor received any.

They played cards, turned on the radio and subscribed to magazines and newspapers. The women preferred "True Romances," "True Story" and "Women’s Home Companion." The two men read "Master Detective" and "American Detective."

About a month after they settled in, Floyd, who was 29, and Richetti, the youngest of the four at 21, learned that Miller, the only gunman positively identified in the massacre, met a violent end in Detroit. Police found his body in a ditch. He had been tortured, strangled and beaten to death with a claw hammer. It was a gangland murder.

“Crazy fool should have stayed hid,” Richetti said.

The men seldom went out, except to buy food. The few times that someone knocked on the apartment door, such as a paper boy who came collecting, the women answered.

But the two men never showed any hesitation or fear.

“They never picked up any guns when anyone came to the door,” Rose said later, “or acted as if someone was coming after them.”

But few people came to the door. They had no friends in Buffalo. And on only one occasion did they invite anyone inside, a neighbor couple and their baby, identified by Juanita as the Letteris.

The two women told the visiting couple that their husbands were gamblers.

Identified

While Floyd and Richetti remained hermitlike in the apartment, the Baird sisters occasionally strolled around the neighborhood.

They frequented the Utica Drug Store at the end of the block, where the owner, A.B. Battaglia, remembered the two women. They purchased cigarettes (mostly Kool and Old Gold) and pine tar cough syrup but no prescriptions and only items for women, not men, he later said.

The two couples needed to eat, though.

Joe Sanfratello owned a meat market at 410 Massachusetts Ave., a two-block walk from the Amiantus. He recalled the two women and two men buying substantial quantities of meat from him, although he did not know their names.

But Sanfratello’s 23-year-old son Mike positively identified Floyd and Richetti as his father’s customers, explaining that he also delivered meat to their apartment. On one or two occasions, he said, the two invited him to share a drink.

Both father and son said they never saw the two men with anyone else.

Watching for police

Seven months after Prohibition ended, Blanche Sutor opened a beer parlor – the Fifty-Fifty Grille, at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Brayton Street. It was on the same block as the Amiantus.

Mike Sanfratello stood outside the Fifty-Fifty at the opening July 10, 1934, and saw the two couples walking by. It was one of the few times that the men ventured outside the apartment.

Sanfratello invited them in for a drink. Floyd and Richetti hesitated and one of the women refused to enter. But Sanfratello insisted, and they finally joined him inside, where he obtained a table. But Floyd, Juanita, Richetti and Rose appeared nervous the whole time. Floyd and Richetti pointed to some large men at the bar and asked Sanfratello if he knew them.

They thought the men looked like police officers. The two couples left soon after.

NEXT SUNDAY: End of the line.

Stan Evans is a retired deputy managing editor of The Buffalo News. He now babysits his granddaughter, writes history stories and plays tennis.