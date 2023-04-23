Erie County Sheriff John Garcia wants county taxpayers to buy a new jail, and County Executive Mark Poloncarz plans to allocate $2.5 million for site acquisition, engineering and architectural design required to build the new jail. Garcia estimates a new jail would cost $200 million. We strenuously reject building a new jail in Erie County because it will not solve the crisis associated with the long tragic history of our jails.

The era of mass incarceration is ending. Continuing to ignore the evidence and doubling down on failed, outdated practices is bad public policy and makes our communities less safe.

The miseries we witnessed under Garcia’s predecessor have continued under his leadership, as evidenced by the continuation of the same bad practices in the jails. He fought the release of bodycam footage of his staff kicking a handcuffed man in the face as he lay on the ground. He has restricted families from connecting with jailed loved ones by installing barriers in visitation rooms, delivering only photocopies of mail, and charging exorbitant rates for emails and phone calls, even though strong relationships with the outside world are proven to improve behavior and lower recidivism.

He often claims credit for Medication Assisted Treatment, but leaves out the fact that MAT is now state mandated after formerly incarcerated people fought hard to force places like Erie County jails to implement it. He claims to be different from his predecessor, but when Sean Riordan was having seizures from alcohol withdrawal, after three days of worsening health, his staff stood and watched until it was too late. When questioned, Garcia was defensive and accusatory. Most significantly, under his leadership, the rate of people dying in Erie County jails has been the same as his predecessor, one person every six months. Erie County’s jail management problem is much bigger than any of its jail facility problems, and deaths will continue until the management problems are addressed.

Jail and mental health

Garcia has openly admitted that half the jail population has serious mental health needs and that his office is not equipped to meet those needs. Let’s be clear: We know what works in behavioral health care, and incarceration isn’t it. Incarceration makes problems associated with mental health many times worse. Locking people with serious, unmet needs into cages alongside each other, isolating them from family and friends, interrupting any progress they were making in recovery, trading any health care they may have been receiving in the community for less than the bare minimum, and assigning guards with zero health-care credentials to watch that they don’t kill themselves or each other is a surefire recipe for traumatization, worsening symptoms and continued problems when that person is inevitably released back to the community. A new building does nothing to mitigate the fact that jails are the wrong place for people with mental illness. That a facility designed for punishment and isolation appears to many as the logical site for a county’s investment in specialized treatment services is the result of decades of policy choices – choices that have shifted tasks like responding to behavioral health crises from health care providers to police and the courts. Choices that have further put jails at the center of public health and mental health policy.

Garcia and Poloncarz acknowledge that our jail population has fallen by 80% during the last decade. It’s true. The population hovers at about 800. Still, Garcia is calling for a new 1,500-bed facility. It’s ludicrous. By expanding our capacity to jail, we will inevitably increase the number of people we imprison. Prosecutors and judges will fill extra beds with local residents. The likelihood of remands and bail set so high that a person ends up in jail is greater when there is ample space in the jail. When jail space is tight, prosecutors and judges are more likely to question if incarcerating this person is really necessary. Additional beds will be filled with people from other places because overcrowding in many jail and prison facilities – and a shortage of federal immigration detention beds – has driven the growth of an active jail bed market in which state prison systems and the federal government rent jail beds from county jails.

Spend smarter

According to Poloncarz, we need a new jail because the Holding Center is a “disaster” and is “old and antiquated.” We reject the assumption that breaking ground on a new jail is the answer to the aging facility. Rather, we should break ground on new policies, invest in appropriate maintenance and renovation, and implement changes that reduce the number of people we jail. Let’s instead invest in community-based treatment services, rather than locating such services within a jail expansion project. If we listen to people who have survived Erie County jails, those who live with mental illness, those who have beaten the odds and are in recovery, and those who know them, love them, and work with them – we know what the answers are. Erie County has consistently underfunded solutions that work to make communities safe and meet serious health needs. Instead of a new jail, Erie County could invest in supportive housing, harm reduction services, community responder teams, forensic assertive community treatment teams, pretrial services, modernized treatment courts, crisis centers and so many more things that are proven ways to assist people with acute health needs access healing and prevent harm. If we push back against the cycle of construction, we can save money, hold fewer of our community members behind bars, and dedicate more resources to evidence-based practices that more effectively ensure community safety. If we invested $200 million into care and community-based treatment instead of punishment and kept people with mental health and substance use needs out of Erie County jails, the population could be reduced by more than half, as research indicates the majority of those in Erie County jails have one or both of these needs. We could shut down the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden, close or remodel the linear cell sections of the Holding Center and locate the whole population downtown at the Holding Center.

It’s true that the sections of the Holding Center where jail management chooses to incarcerate people in mental crisis are horrendous. But what Garcia leaves out of his appeal is that most of the beds in the Holding Center are in the sections built in the 1980s, and the linear, barred cells built in 1937 are small, often unused sections of the facility. In fact, there are whole pods with multiple beds standing empty in the newer sections of the Holding Center; the Tops killer was isolated in one. There are many better ways to deal with these few outdated sections than to build a whole new jail. The best policy would be to move people to a health care facility when their mental health has deteriorated to the point where they need constant observation, rather than continually punishing them until they end up strapped into a restraint chair by deputies, or sent to the hospital only after it’s too late.

The cost savings from closing the Correctional Facility would be large, the staffing issues would be addressed, the facility would be improved, and most importantly, our community would be healthier, stronger and safer for everyone. We say no to a new jail for Erie County.

Jerome Wright is an organizer with the Jails Justice Network, a board member at VOICE Buffalo, a deacon at Elim Christian Fellowship and a member of the Erie County Correction Specialist Advisory Board. Nan Haynes is a retired attorney, emerita professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School, and member of the National Lawyers Guild. Colleen Kristich is a licensed master social worker and senior community researcher at Partnership for the Public Good. Twenty-seven other organizations also signed this article.