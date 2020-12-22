Viewpoints: Longing for my girlhood Christmases in Buffalo

Christmas in Buffalo has taken over my mind and spirit.
I was born and grew up there. I went to school there. I went back there for decades of Christmases. The first time a snowstorm at O’Hare Airport in Chicago portended my first absence at Wigilia, I broke down at the pay phone. I was trying to fly home on Christmas Eve.
I can’t remember a time from my childhood when a whiff of dried mushrooms and butter and onions weren’t creeping up the stairs to our upper flat as the food was being prepared downstairs.
My aunt, who owned the house and lived on the first floor, had started the cooking for the Wigilia, the meatless Polish smorgasbord served on Christmas Eve. This was an all-Catholic, annual event in my house on East Ferry Street.
Creamed mushroom soup made from imported Polish mushrooms and a whole salted herring were the basics. Add pierogies, homemade kluski, lots of poppyseed, and way too many rich desserts, year after year. The meal kicked off with the passing of the Opaltek, an embossed communion-like wafer, shared to wish each one around the table a happy, healthy coming year.
The big faith-based break in my family came in 1977 when a Jewish person sat down for this meal. He loved it. He was accepted. He is my husband 42 years later.
No surprise that this year, many families will not be sitting in a steamy, fragrant dining room for Wigilia or leaving together for Midnight Mass. I haven’t been in Buffalo for Wigilia for more than a decade and, for some reason, it’s all I can think about. Maybe it’s because the gathering of family and these foods was a sure thing. An inviolable thing.
I still want that. I want to be a very young girl standing in the living room looking at an aluminum Christmas tree bathed in four alternating lights. I want to hear the voices of all my aunts – my father’s six sisters – who talked over each other in Polish and English. I want to be in a nice dress, sitting at an overflowing table in my aunt’s kitchen. I want to eat off her set of Crooksville Petit Point House dishes that are now sold as vintage on eBay.
I want to “bundle up,” as my mother would say, and walk to church for a long, cold Midnight Mass. I want to hear Koledy, especially Lulajze Jezuniu, a lullaby for the baby Jesus.
I want to be restless to get home from church and open presents and, barely awake, go to bed. I want to be very young when I knew my parents took care of everything. No one would die in my family, least of all my parents.
But my aunt died, the house on East Ferry Street was sold, and my parents bought their first house near the University at Buffalo on Main Street. My dad was about 50, an age that showed how many years it took in our family to save enough money to buy a house. He did the holiday cooking and baking in our family, which means he made the mushroom soup.
From the house on Winspear, they migrated to Cheektowaga, where many Poles found ranch homes and a nearby Wegmans fit their lifestyle. Wigilia was transferred there and was served on the “good dishes.”
It makes me less happy, if not amused, that my mother in her older years wrapped gifts, hid them and then could not find them. We joke that they are still there, somewhere, in the house in Cheektowaga we sold after my parents passed away.
We took Wigilia out of state to my house in Pittsburgh, where it then became an event for friends as well as family. My parents were gone, as were all my aunts and uncles. But nephews, my brother, their spouses, and my two girls took on the tradition. The menu didn’t change except for tweaks my brother made to the mushroom soup.
My gauzy dreams about the holidays were pierced many times this year.
Covid in Pittsburgh; Wausau, Wis.; and San Francisco, where my children live, ended any thought of the big Wigilia around my table, or seeing my kids at all. It’s a year at Christmas when I last saw my older daughter in person.
I lost a sister-in-law to pancreatic cancer. For decades, she was at the table, as she was last year. Maybe it is better, or less painful, that the family doesn’t meet this year for Wigilia, because one empty chair means many broken hearts – in real time.
So, I am left with feasting on girlhood memories or not tempting fate by interrupting a tradition built where I now live.
I want both. The smell of dark forest mushroom broth simmering in my house on Christmas Eve, just as it was when I took it for granted because I was a little girl.
Let there be soup, herring, kluski and poppyseed to honor this holiday now and how it has been in the past.
Smacznego and Wesolych Bozego Narodzenia.
Cindy Skrzycki is a Buffalo native and a former Buffalo News and Washington Post reporter. She teaches at the Max Bell School of Public Policy in Montreal.