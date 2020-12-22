Viewpoints: Longing for my girlhood Christmases in Buffalo

It makes me less happy, if not amused, that my mother in her older years wrapped gifts, hid them and then could not find them. We joke that they are still there, somewhere, in the house in Cheektowaga we sold after my parents passed away.

We took Wigilia out of state to my house in Pittsburgh, where it then became an event for friends as well as family. My parents were gone, as were all my aunts and uncles. But nephews, my brother, their spouses, and my two girls took on the tradition. The menu didn’t change except for tweaks my brother made to the mushroom soup.

My gauzy dreams about the holidays were pierced many times this year.

Covid in Pittsburgh; Wausau, Wis.; and San Francisco, where my children live, ended any thought of the big Wigilia around my table, or seeing my kids at all. It’s a year at Christmas when I last saw my older daughter in person.

I lost a sister-in-law to pancreatic cancer. For decades, she was at the table, as she was last year. Maybe it is better, or less painful, that the family doesn’t meet this year for Wigilia, because one empty chair means many broken hearts – in real time.

So, I am left with feasting on girlhood memories or not tempting fate by interrupting a tradition built where I now live.