County government has an obligation to the community, to law enforcement and to the incarcerated population to build and maintain safe, secure jails that provide those in our custody with appropriate medical care and that are conducive to programming that mitigates recidivism. After conducting a thorough assessment of county jail operations, my administration – composed of correctional specialists with federal, state and county correction experience – has collectively drawn one conclusion: It is time to replace our two antiquated jail facilities.

Construction of the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Penitentiary began in 1937 and 1983, respectively. The Holding Center opened in 1939, when the sole purpose of a jail was to prevent escape. The designs are obsolete. Vast portions of the buildings are in disrepair, resulting in an unsafe environment for staff and incarcerated individuals, alike. Significant tax dollars are squandered annually on unproductive attempts to keep these facilities functioning properly. Simply put, these jails are dangerous money pits that need replacement.

The linear design of the Holding Center is fraught with blind spots and poor sightlines, creating a dangerous atmosphere for incarcerated individuals and jail personnel. Barred cells are obsolete and are not ligature proof. Alert deputies have thwarted several suicide-by-hanging attempts this past year.

The outdated facility can be manipulated by the more violent jail population to create weapons which have been used to harm officers and fellow detainees. Porcelain toilets and light fixtures are examples of items which can be used as deadly weapons. Incarcerated individuals have manipulated electrical outlets to create ignition sources and fire hazards and hazards associated with contraband arise. Repairs to locking mechanisms require millwrights as the parts have not been manufactured in decades. Cells are rendered unusable while repairs are pending. Limited recreation and programming areas create the need for additional movement of incarcerated individuals to other areas of the jail. These movements are labor intensive and present significant security risks.

Similar to the Holding Center, the 40-year-old Erie County Correctional Facility is obsolete and in need of a major overhaul. All new windows and doors are needed. All 65 showers need to be refurbished due to damage caused by moisture seeping through the cinder block. The diesel tanks need to be replaced. The cameras within the facility need to be upgraded at a cost of approximately $2.2M. The perimeter lighting is failing and the conduit and lines need to be replaced. The light posts are rotting. The exterior fence posts are in disrepair. The recreation yard walls are compromised. The perimeter road is in terrible shape with significant wear and tear to our vehicles as a consequence. In many areas, floor tiles are dislodged due to moisture damage. The HVAC system needs replacement. The existing electrical service is inadequate. Wiring conduits are beyond capacity after enduring 40 years of various projects. All electrical switches and outlets need to be replaced. Many and varied plumbing issues occur daily. The skylights in all the housing units leak. Air handling units are dysfunctional. The exercise equipment in the recreation yards needs to be replaced. The County Department of Public Works is continually repairing plumbing and heating systems. Due to the facility’s design and construction, the mechanics are often required to drill through brick and concrete to locate problems. This exploratory method takes significant time and resources to find and repair problems. The facilities are at the point of diminished return on repair and financial investment.

The State Commission of Correction staffing analysis calls for a staff of 409 deputies to properly staff the Holding Center and 246 correction officers to staff the Correctional Facility, for a total of 655 sworn personnel. Current funding levels provide for 366 deputies and 192 correction officers for a total of 558. Additionally, 120 civilian employees report to these facilities.

Having one 1,500-bed facility would reduce the staffing need to approximately 450 deputies/officers and 84 civilian employees, resulting in an estimated $17 million dollars in savings per year for the county taxpayers. The cost of operating one energy-efficient facility in lieu of two antiquated facilities in need of major structural repairs would result in substantial savings to the county taxpayers over time. Consider the potential savings that can be realized from reduced utility bills, reduction in the endless maintenance work, and proceeds that can be derived from selling the existing properties. A quick internal analysis of the maintenance work dedicated to keeping both facilities functional during the preceding five years showed an expenditure of $12.3 million. Expert actuaries have said that a new facility could be revenue neutral in as few as 10 years.

The approach to corrections has evolved throughout the years. It is widely recognized that effective programming contributes to a reduction in recidivism rates, making our communities safer. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has recently implemented the Medication Assisted Treatment program to help those who enter custody with pre-existing substance use disorders. Our vision is to expand the highly successful Project Blue program, which provides counseling and other services to help prepare incarcerated individuals for employment opportunities and successful re-entry into the community. There are many other programs such as the New Dawn Initiative, which aims to assess those entering custody for co-occurring substance abuse and mental illness, and provide those in need with case management and support services.

All of these programs are succeeding, but as the future of jails evolve, these programs, and several like them, will not be allowed to grow and keep pace with the community’s needs and requirements. We are excited to expand programming. However, we lack the physical layout, the appropriate housing units and the classrooms needed to effectively implement these programs.

Regrettably, our facilities are utterly incompatible with modern correctional best practices. Our society decided years ago to close mental health facilities. Unfortunately, individuals with mental health issues find themselves incarcerated and local law enforcement becomes tasked with treating their needs and illnesses. More than half of our jail population are prescribed psychotropic medications to treat the myriad mental health issues with which they are afflicted. Designers of the original linear jail were unable to foresee the growing mental health crisis our community is experiencing. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Department of Mental Health have done their utmost to adapt to the situation. Housing areas and clinical space have been redesigned. In spite of these efforts, major limitations exist in serving the needs of the incarcerated individuals.

The Sheriff’s Office’s greatest resource is its employees. Erie County Sheriff’s Jail Management Division personnel have difficult and dangerous jobs. Due to state-imposed requirements, they are forced to work long hours in a very challenging and stressful environment. Sworn personnel are mandated to work 16 hours in consecutive days with regularity. The continued operation of two facilities is costly, dangerous and untenable.

Members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Jail Management Command Staff have recently toured several, newly built jails and have witnessed firsthand the enhanced safety of the new facilities, the eradication of duplicate services, transportation cost reductions and the reduced workforce that is required to staff them. The time is now to pursue a new facility – one that can consolidate jail operations, reduce costs, reduce taxpayer liability, increase safety and expand mental health services and re-entry programs.

John C. Garcia is sheriff of Erie County.