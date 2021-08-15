Viewpoints: It's time to get serious about public safety

It is no secret: 2021 has been an absolutely devastating year for gun violence and homicides in Buffalo. Like many of my neighbors, I am still reeling from the violence earlier this summer, when 21 Buffalonians were shot, including a 3-year-old, in 15 incidents of gun violence over the July 4th weekend.

It’s not just street violence. With housing, health care and job insecurity rampant, an intensifying climate crisis, and a still-raging pandemic that threatens terrible illness and economic ruin, we have every reason to yearn for a feeling of comfort and security in our own beautiful city.

The current administration’s approach to public safety has been an abject failure. Year after year, the mayor takes one approach, to the exclusion of all others: heavier surveillance; more aggressive prosecutions; and harsher punishments. And year after heartbreaking year, we never get any safer. The fear, anger and grief only compounds.

From my experience as a survivor of violence, registered nurse and executive director of a democratically run housing development corporation, I understand what a holistic approach to public safety would look like.