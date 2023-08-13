As news of the dismissal of the Tulsa Race Massacre reparations case coincides with the announcement of a lawsuit targeting major tech companies like Amazon, Google and Meta for their role in the 2022 Buffalo massacre, it’s important to reflect on how the media has justified race massacres of the past and present. To change this cycle of violence, our media system must undergo media reparations.

The Oklahoma lawsuit centers on the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, one of the deadliest in American history, in which thousands of white residents invaded a thriving neighborhood known as “Black Wall Street” – killing nearly 300 people and leaving almost 10,000 Black Tulsans unhoused. Newspapers in Tulsa played a major role in sanctioning and normalizing this violence. In the weeks leading up to the massacre, white newspaper editors published stories supporting the local Klu Klux Klan chapter, portraying Black people as criminals and sensationalizing the arrest of a Black child falsely accused of sexually assaulting a white girl.

In the aftermath of the devastation, Tulsa papers discouraged repair, claiming that Black Greenwood residents were to blame for their own destruction. This entrenched media bias resulted in neighborhood destruction, death and a long-term lack of investment. Many Black residents see the consequences of these editorial decisions to this day.

In 2020, three survivors petitioned for reparations for the damage this violent hate caused as well as the massacre’s long-term economic impact, which includes inequality in property ownership, entrepreneurship, health and well-being over the course of generations. Earlier this month, a Tulsa judge dismissed the survivors’ case, claiming their lawsuit didn’t define a clear role the court could play in delivering repair.

A deadly cycleThe Tulsa massacre wasn’t the only time the media’s false portrayals of Black people spurred deadly white-supremacist violence. The 2022 mass shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo was committed by a white supremacist who specifically targeted a grocery store that Black shoppers patronized. The shooter livestreamed the attack on Twitch, where more than 20 people tuned in to watch Black people massacred in real time – not unlike a public lynching.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, an investigation revealed that the shooter was heavily influenced by online groups and “fringe media sites” where white-supremacist theories and propaganda abound, radicalizing people toward very real manifestations of anti-Black violence. Prior to the attack, the shooter posted a “manifesto” online that affirmed these ideologies as the inspiration for his murderous rampage.

Both the Tulsa Race Massacre and the Buffalo shooting reveal the media’s tendency to fuel violence and disregard for Black life. Anti-Black bias is baked into the media system’s DNA. It’s time to reckon with how the media system is structured to foment real-life hate and violence. Only then can we begin engaging in processes of repair.

What the media can doRepair is necessary to create a cultural landscape that holds Black life as sacred. The Media 2070 project’s media-reparations process is a way for media and tech companies to do this work immediately.

Media reparations call for relinquishing the power and resources that undergird this system of violence and investing them in life-giving forms of media. That means more Black journalists, editors and tech leaders in positions of power and more funding and resources for affirming Black-led media companies and platforms. It also means working with Black communities throughout the entirety of the news-creation process to tell nuanced stories.

This process of repair can unlock opportunities for local, national and global news publications to acknowledge their role in policies and rhetoric that have historically perpetuated the suffering of Black people. Agencies like the Federal Communications Commission can help kick-start this process by investigating their own history of racism, which has made it nearly impossible for Black people to own any TV or radio stations.

On the other side of repair, Black voices will have the power and resources to contribute stories that widen the collective memory of how race-based violence has thrived on this land. There will be education about the ways in which media, journalism and tech have the potential to shape culture in a way that either manifests violence – or cultivates care.

From Tulsa to Buffalo and beyondOur communications infrastructure has a long history of contributing to anti-Black violence. While the massacres in Tulsa and Buffalo happened nearly 100 years apart, media companies have been monetizing oppression for centuries. The very first newspaper in the United States participated in the buying and selling of enslaved people. In 1957, local radio stations throughout the South used their broadcasting licenses to undermine the fight for integration. In the lead-up to the 1980s-era war on drugs, papers played a major role in criminalizing both Black people and drug usage in the court of public opinion. Today social media sites, where a large swath of people in the United States get their news, are profiting off of algorithmic bias that amplifies racist hate speech.

Black people existing in the fullness of our humanity have always been sacrificed for the sake of sales, headlines, profits, clicks, retweets and subscribers. Through its ownership structure, leadership makeup, toxic newsroom culture and editorial priorities, the news industry demonstrates how the media system is designed to uphold the myth of Black inferiority through the embrace of a white-racial hierarchy. White men remain the majority decision-makers and stakeholders in an industry meant to serve a multiracial population. The hoarding of resources and power results in news that values only white-Eurocentric perspectives and lives. Legacy media will continue to be a vehicle for anti-Black violence and massacres until it truly reckons with its anti-Black roots.

The victims and descendants in Tulsa, Buffalo and so many other communities will not be denied justice forever. Reparations are inevitable and will certainly be here by 2070. Between now and then, there is an opportunity to support the creation of a communications infrastructure that will get us there – one that allows Black folks to own and control our stories from ideation to distribution, where we have well-resourced Black-led media that supports the thriving of Black people globally. In this world, the tools used to communicate will be built on values of care, solidarity, joy and healing – rather than oppression.

Can you even imagine how beautiful that world would be? Can you imagine all the places freedom and safety would run? There are so many glorious possibilities known and unknown to us, and a reparative media system would give us the space to explore them.

A History of Anti-Black Media and Media Policy

In 1704, the Boston News-Letter, the nation’s first continuously published newspaper, ran a “slave ad” less than a month after its founding.

In 1927, the first broadcast licenses were distributed freely to white men only, creating a de-facto media-apartheid system that remains in place today.

In 1995, Congress passed legislation that ended the minority tax-certificate program, which had increased broadcast ownership by people of color from 1% to 3%.

People of color own and control just 6 percent of our nation’s full-power TV stations, 7 percent of commercial FM radio stations and 12 percent of commercial AM radio stations despite making up more than 40 percent of the U.S. population.

Black journalists made up just 5.6 percent of all newsroom staffers working at daily publications in 2017, according to the American Society of News Editors’ (ASNE) annual study. This study is no longer conducted due to lack of newsroom participation.

In 2017, a study by Color Of Change and Family Story found that Black families represent 59% of stories about poverty on CNN and Fox — even though they make up just 27% of poor families.