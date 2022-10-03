Viewpoints: How would Olmsted handle going green today?

“There’s a great work that wants doing in this our generation, Charley, let us off jacket and go about it,” Frederick Law Olmsted is quoted in Justin Martin’s “Genius of Place: The Life of Frederick Law Olmsted” (Da Capo Press, 2011). It was a message he was imploring to his friend Charley Brace. “It’s a high-flown sentiment,” Martin writes. “A call to action, laying down a challenge for Charley and to himself. They must embark on great works for the benefit of others.”

Today’s great work of planet saving faces challenges requiring energy and action equivalent to that employed by Olmsted in creating great works, from New York’s Central Park to Niagara and Yosemite. Speaking in 1865 to fellow Yosemite commissioners and Schuyler Colfax, Speaker of the U. S. House of Representatives, outlining his vision for his and succeeding generations, Olmsted said, “These hundreds will become thousands and in a century will be counted in the millions.”

During 2022, commemorating his 1822 birth (Olmsted200.org for legacy and events), with ever increasing climate change concerns, questions as to what Olmsted would do are being asked at New York’s Chautauqua Institution and beyond. And at Chautauqua, where residents engage robustly in pressing matters of the day, Buffalo Day at Chautauqua founder Dennis Galucki asked Hall of Philosophy panelists to consider Olmsted’s mastery in working with nature for insight into going green when the heat is on.

No doubt Olmsted would be pleased on learning Chautauqua had dedicated a week (July 4-8, 2022) to exploring “The Wild: Reconnecting With Our Natural World.” And he’d applaud the institution’s hiring Mark Wenzler, formerly with the National Parks Conservation Association and the National Environmental Trust, as director of the Chautauqua Climate Challenge Initiative.

“He’s a climate champion,” said Sally Jewell, former United States Secretary of the Interior (2013 – 2017), on being introduced by him to Chautauqua’s Amphitheater audience.

“We need time to think,” Jewell told Chautauquans, “to fuel our soul, unlock our curiosity, and connect to nature,” Afterwards she told me, “I think Olmsted was brilliant … He was a visionary, who understood the importance of nature in cities.”

Launching his landscaping career by designing Central Park, Olmsted took on the city’s aristocracy, declaring “It is one great purpose of the Park, to supply to the thousands of tired workers, a specimen of God’s handiwork that shall be to them, inexpensively, what a month in the Adirondacks is, at great cost, to those in easier circumstances.”

“The breadth of his vision and fresh thinking are still incredibly powerful,” said Adam Rome, University at Buffalo Professor of Environment and Sustainability, addressing the Hall of Philosophy gathering. “He was incredibly resilient … Never daunted.”

This tenacity served Olmsted and all of us well. He won his battle with New York’s nobility, enlisting aid from literary and media friends, as his ideas as the Park being an escape from the city prevailed.

He would do the same in saving Niagara, where commercial and industrial interests were a blight, inhibiting access to the falls’ natural elements. His petition included signatories Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, and Morrison Waite, Chief Justice of the U. S. Supreme Court, along with seven of eight associate justices.

At Niagara, Olmsted again succeeded and was charged with designing grounds aligned with nature.

With the Earth’s eco-system imperiled, and his life’s work across the U.S. and Canada at stake, one can imagine Olmsted drawing on his New York and Niagara resolve and creativity, determined to win the climate change game. For his will was exemplary. He overcame his brother John’s death, to whom he was very close, married John’s widow, Mary, two years later, and had a son with her named John Theodore, honoring his brother. Tragically, the child died as an infant after an accident that also severely injured Olmsted, leaving his left leg 2 inches shorter than his right. Ten days following the accident and two days after John Theodore’s death, as he did after losing his brother, Olmsted was back at work, seeking solace in his craft.

“What he showed us in his lifetime,” said panelist Robert Shibley, University at Buffalo Dean of the School of Architecture and Planning, “he would do better and better. His work was about relationships, putting his expertise with the expertise and values of every community he worked with, to serve communities in the best way possible.”

“He would understand it’s not enough to do things for the public he serves, but with them,” Shibley added. “He would put cities and regions in park systems, allowing a return to a full slate of environmental services and resilience to the community. The best of professionals have learned to do this without compromising their art. Olmsted would be among them.”

“He brought water into everything,” said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and member of the National Association for Olmsted Parks board of trustees, reminding Chautauquans of Olmsted’s certainty, “convincing Buffalonians that rather than design a park, he could design a park system, a parkway system connecting all the parks, parkways, and green spaces … The first urban park system in America.”

“A quality of life encompassed his designs, including wellness, public and cultural connections,” Crockatt said, adding, “We work on restoration every single day.”

“I was born for a traveler,” Olmsted once said. And travel he did, visiting much of America.

“He was intensely engaged, involved with all the great issues of the day,” said Rome, a perspective that was affirmed by Martin: “Olmsted viewed the world as a social reformer, first and foremost.”

He took on the role of reporter for the then New York Daily Times. His articles on Southern slavery and his book “A Journey in the Seaboard Slave States” helped mold Northern attitudes against slavery. When the Civil War broke out he immediately felt called to serve, and worked in a leadership position for a medical agency, the United States Sanitary Commission.

Yet “parks were essential to Olmsted,” said Rome, author of the Audible program, “The Enduring Genius of Frederick Law Olmsted.” “He was a deep thinker … Guided by four questions. What can create community? What enables cities to thrive? What is the role of government in providing for the common good? What kind of relationship to the environment is most satisfying and sustainable? He never lost sight of the prize … A sustainable civilization … Built on healthy, cohesive, prosperous, well run, aesthetically pleasing, resilient, emotionally fulfilling communities.”

These were the ideals Olmsted strived for. His influence has been – and continues to be – so lasting and significant on American terrain that biographer Martin feels, “Olmsted may well be the most important American historical figure that the average person knows least about.”

Famous, well known, influential or not, there’s no doubt what Olmsted would do today. He would off his jacket. And go about the great work of preserving the planet. A great work that wants doing.

Carl Francis Penders is a lifelong learning Chautauquan, who has previously written on Chautauqua and the Chautauqua region.