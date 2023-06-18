Erie County’s primary elections are June 27. For this roundup, candidates in the Democratic primary for Buffalo’s North, Lovejoy and University Common Council districts – the three districts that have incumbents and challengers – submitted responses to questionnaires sent to them by The News’ Editorial Board. Their answers have been edited for length.

What are the most important issues in your district and what can you do to make a difference in them? Joe Golombek (Incumbent, North District): The North District’s most important issues revolve around infrastructure improvements, waterfront development, healthy communities and accessibility for our growing district.

I will continue to secure funding for upgrading public transportation, fixing roads and sidewalks, and improving public spaces. I will collaborate with leadership at all levels of government to revitalize the North District’s waterfront. I will continue my focus on improving access to healthy food options, and, lastly, I will continue to advocate for accessible infrastructure, language translation services, and work with our new American populations.

Eve Shippens (Challenger, North District): Almost 40% of North District households (renters and homeowners) live in unaffordable housing, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. This leaves them vulnerable to losing their home due to eviction or foreclosure. Our housing stock is some of the oldest in the city. Lead, asbestos, energy efficiency and general upkeep are big issues. I will address affordability by using inclusionary zoning to make sure more newly constructed houses are affordable to people with low to moderate incomes. I will hold landlords accountable for safe and healthy housing by voting for the Tenant Bill of Rights.

Rasheed Wyatt (Incumbent, University District): Education: I will work to increase funding for schools, support initiatives that reduce class sizes, and advocate for programs that promote equitable education opportunities.

Affordable housing: I will work to create incentives for the construction of affordable housing units, advocate for rent control measures, and explore partnerships with nonprofits to address homelessness. I will also continue to support policies that protect tenants.

Infrastructure: I will continue to work closely with the community on the Safe Streets program. Engaging with the community on the Bailey Avenue Streetscape Program is another focus.

Economic growth: I will promote policies that attract businesses to our district, encourage entrepreneurship and support workforce development programs and vocational training.

Criminal justice reform: I will work to reform our criminal justice system by advocating for sentencing reform, alternatives to incarceration and increased funding for rehabilitation and reintegration programs.

Kathryn Franco (Challenger, University District): Housing: Enforcing our current Proactive Rental Inspections to ensure safe housing, developing a rent control policy to keep rents from rising too quickly, a housing repair program funded by the stolen surplus funds from the city auction, passing Good Cause Eviction, and eviction tracking are all critical in helping our housing situation and stabilizing our neighborhoods.

Tenants deserve to be safe, out-of-town landlords and slumlords need to be held accountable, and homeowners need to be able to stay in their homes. We should also be using our Green Code to mandate inclusionary zoning for new projects to keep up with the need for truly affordable housing.

Brian Bollman (Incumbent, Lovejoy District): Public safety: Ensuring residents’ safety is paramount. In my first term, I worked closely with law enforcement to increase police presence, advocated for additional resources and implemented proactive strategies to reduce crime.

Economic development: Revitalizing our commercial corridors and attracting new businesses are crucial for job creation. I’ll continue to pursue partnerships, secure grants and provide support to new and existing businesses.

Education: As Education chair, I will continue to collaborate with stakeholders and BPS leadership to address school safety, and advocate for necessary resources to support quality education.

Infrastructure/neighborhood improvement: I secured significant funding for road repairs, addressed issues like potholes and sidewalks, and advocated for park and community center improvements during my first term. I will continue to prioritize infrastructure.

Community engagement: During my first term, I actively engaged with residents through community meetings, business associations and various platforms, ensuring their voices are heard.

Mohammed Uddin (Challenger, Lovejoy District): I think that the most important issue facing Lovejoy is the epidemic of crime and addiction that has run rampant within our community for far too long. One of my prime objectives as Councilmember will be to work on getting those who are willing into treatment and recovery and making sure they are supported. For those individuals who do make the public feel less safe, I will seek to get those people involved in Drug Court, where recovery can be more stringently enforced.

As for another big problem facing our community, the fact that Lovejoy does not have a single supermarket within its borders is heartbreaking and sad. As Councilman, I will push for the return of a supermarket in our district that can be easily accessible via bus routes.

What are the most important issues facing the city as a whole and what can you do to make a difference in them?

Golombek: Economic development and job creation: Through strategic partnerships and workforce programs, I will attract businesses, support existing ones and foster job growth.

Education and youth empowerment: We must provide resources and programs to empower our youth and create opportunities for their development.

Public safety: Collaborating with law enforcement and community leaders, I will enhance safety measures, address concerns related to crime and promote effective community policing strategies.

Neighborhood revitalization: I will advocate for policies that promote affordable housing, responsible development and the revitalization of our neighborhoods.

Sustainable and resilient infrastructure: I will actively work to secure funding for infrastructure projects, advocate for environmentally sustainable practices and plan for future growth.

Shippens: We’ve had two unprecedented weather events in the past six months, and can expect them to become more frequent. I’ll ensure we create a proactive city plan to help residents stay safe in extreme and life-threatening conditions, including a centralized Emergency Command Center that activates when extreme weather is first predicted, citywide warnings sent out with clear instructions in different languages and designated emergency shelters in every district.

I would also support the development of an Office of Sustainability to help us transition to greener infrastructure and energy resources while keeping all our residents safe!

Wyatt: (In addition to the priorities listed for the district), ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents is paramount. I will collaborate with law enforcement agencies to develop community policing initiatives that foster trust, prioritize de-escalation techniques and promote accountability. Additionally, I will support programs that address root causes of crime, such as poverty and lack of access to education, and work to establish effective diversion and rehabilitation programs.

Franco: There should be no further tax breaks for big developers without Community Benefits Agreements attached. Our taxpayer dollars should not be subsidizing the wealthy, while public services and portions of our city are neglected. Once we begin to better manage our city budget and invest in our people and neighborhoods, we will see greater public safety as we know that the most resourced communities are often the safest.

Bollman: Here are the actions I will continue to take to ensure that the City of Buffalo continues to see brighter days: (addressing) housing blight and aggressively pursuing slumlords; sponsoring job fairs and the Council Internship Program to prepare youth for successful careers; and ensuring emergency preparedness, such as the WARM UP Act I drafted, which calls for the creation of additional warming shelters in Buffalo. Furthermore, I called for improved emergency response, including adequate equipment for emergency responders.

Uddin: Education, community and family. It is no secret that our public schools often do not provide the best education possible for our children. We need to go beyond the liaison that currently exists and have dialogue with the board as well as teachers as to what we can do to improve education in the city. Community and family go hand-in-hand. I want to direct more funding to our parks and beautification efforts, and to invest in after-school programs and community schools.

How would you vote on Mayor Byron Brown’s plan to raise property taxes in the city? How would you account for any change in revenue? Golombek: As a vigilant financial advocate for North residents, I opposed Brown’s proposal to raise property taxes and the user fee. I believe it is unfair to burden working-class and low-income individuals without clear evidence of significant improvements in their quality of life.

Shippens: No one is ever happy about raising taxes. However, the bleak reality we’re facing is that we’re steps away from the state implementing a hard control board. First, we need to ensure the city budget is a document of realistic income and expenditures. Second, we must build in programs so low/fixed income homeowners don’t lose their homes from the three-pronged tax increases (reassessment, increased rates and user fees). Lastly, user fees are a flat tax, meaning everyone pays the same amount. We need to ensure residents get what they pay for, and that they receive equitable services.

Wyatt: As the Finance chair and a dedicated representative for the University residents, I have taken a strong stance against Brown’s proposal to increase property taxes and the user fee. I firmly believe that burdening working-class and low-income individuals without clear evidence of significant improvements in their quality of life is unjust. Given that our city is the third poorest in the United States, I am deeply concerned about the impact of these measures on my constituents.

Franco: Unfortunately, the city is in a bleak state as it relates to its finances. Because of this, increased revenue is necessary. Opening the process up to residents to determine how our taxpayer dollars are spent is critical. I am committing to participatory budgeting where residents determine the projects we need and then vote on which to fund with the University District’s discretionary funds.

Bollman: On the Finance Committee, I scrutinized every budget over the past four years, and 12 years prior as a senior legislative assistant to the Council. I voted against the 2023 proposed budget. While property taxes are an important revenue source, I am cognizant of the current financial challenges faced by many families, including the rising costs of food, gas and supplies. It is my responsibility to ensure that taxpayer money is allocated appropriately in the best interest of residents.

Uddin: I do not think that this was the right time to consider raising taxes. We are feeling the effects of inflation, rising rent and stagnant wages more than almost anywhere else. Besides this, residents in Lovejoy hardly see the benefit of their tax dollars, with money going to other districts, while our community is neglected. The city budget came with a cut in funding to police and fire at a time where we need our first responders to be there for us.