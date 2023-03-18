First things first. Beyond any question, Michael Knowles’ recent talk at UB was highly controversial. Lots of people strongly disagreed with him, were offended and upset. As I see it, that is part of living in a free society. I am upset about what I read every day – without exception. Where others see Knowles at the center of the controversy, I see that center as the effort to violate free speech.

Free speech should not be controversial. No one should think they have the dictatorial power, alone or in a mob, to violate someone else’s free speech rights. Defending tolerance and free speech should not be necessary at a major public university. But these once universally revered values can no longer be taken for granted. We need reminding that alongside a university’s central mission to promote excellence in scholarship is its mission to foster free speech, viewpoint diversity and tolerance.

Fortunately, these timeless democratic values translate well into the honored values of diversity, equity and inclusion. First, to diversity, there is no more important diversity than viewpoint diversity for institutions devoted to ideas. And no political views are as badly underrepresented in universities as conservative views. In the public, conservatives outnumber liberals (36% to 26% in Gallup), but in public universities the left swamps the right (66% to 8% in the HERI study. That is not diverse). Second, to equity, failing to protect conservative voices while promoting those on the left would clearly be inequitable. And third, to inclusion, it is positively Orwellian to think inclusion is furthered by excluding (by censorship and otherwise) those dissenting from liberal orthodoxy. The marketplace of ideas works only when the marketplace is not a monopoly.

Defending Knowles’ talk from censorship was the bare minimum UB could do on behalf of free speech. After all, what were Knowles’ detractors required to do? Nothing. Yet they arrogantly sought to squelch the rights of others to speak, listen and possibly learn from each other.

No one was required to attend. No academic program was created or personnel hired to promote a view. UB did not endorse the talk, no more than it is endorses any sentence in any book held in its library or any exchange in any classroom. The only difference between shutting down a speaker and book-burning is smoke.

UB only protected the rights of others to speak and hear different views. If that is not acceptable to those intent on censoring Knowles, they are in the wrong kind of institution.

Aside from an affront to academic values, the Knowles controversy demonstrates the danger of prejudging a speaker based on the views of others. Intentionally or unintentionally, there was a misunderstanding of what Knowles had said about transgenderism that upset his critics.

Moreover, the subject of his talk at UB was not even about transgenderism, but about feminism. This would not have mattered to those seeking to stop his talk, but it ought to matter to fair-minded people. Even if not committed to free speech, you probably would not want to be judged on something you did not say, but on what somebody else reported you said. That is simple fairness, and it goes out the window with the censorship reflex.

So what can be done to get academia back to its former commitment to tolerance and free speech?

Under the best of circumstances, restoring balance and tolerance within academia will not be easy and its imbalance is a big reason why the commitment to tolerance has faded: Most academics are liberals are thus never on the short end of intolerance.

Still, a few things can be done. Two come to mind.

First, students must be taught what tolerance is and why it should be highly valued in a democracy. The very idea of tolerance is widely misunderstood as the general acceptance of anything rather than respect for the rights of others.

No one has the right to trample on your right of free speech, and you don’t have the right to trample on theirs, whether you agree with them or not, so long as it does no real harm (which does not include being offended – otherwise there would be a great silence in an epidemic of everyone being offended). Live and let live.

Second, UB’s leadership’s commitment to free speech must be unreserved and unapologetic.

UB does not defend free speech because the First Amendment forces it to, but because tolerance is vital to a healthy academic climate, critical to the success of the university in its scholarship and teaching, and rightly expected by all the citizens of New York.

James E. Campbell is UB Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Political Science.