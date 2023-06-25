“The American people owe a special debt to Black Americans. The key word here is special. The African American case is unique: There is nothing to compare with centuries of state-sponsored slavery followed by a century of state-sponsored discrimination.”

– Conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer

Reparations for Black Americans for the legacy of slavery are in the news with Evanston, Ill., and Amherst, Mass., passing reparations measures and San Francisco and Oakland, Calif., seriously considering multimillion-dollar compensation – as are other cities. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also signed a bill to study reparations at the state level. A sharp national debate is probably coming.

Beginning in the early 1990s, Detroit Rep. John Conyers annually sponsored a reparations bill; it never came close to passing. About the same time, conservative writer Charles Krauthammer proposed a “Grand Compromise” of a lump-sum payment of $100,000 from the federal government to every African American family in exchange for ending affirmative action.

There is some historical precedent for reparations. For example, Germany paid reparations to Israel for the Holocaust. Also in 1988, Congress passed a bill to compensate Japanese Americans for their internment during the Second World War. The cost of paying each Black family $100,000 is estimated to be roughly $2 trillion.

The politics

This idea does have some simple appeal: It delivers immediate benefits to a group that has suffered much. But it also has numerous flaws. First, it would never pass. A Congress that in the last year refused to extend President Biden’s child tax credit at an annual cost of approximately $60 billion is not likely to endorse a multitrillion-dollar program that would be the single largest federal expenditure ever.

Second, would a nation where white voters are strongly opposed to affirmative action (just about every time it has been put to a statewide vote, it has been repealed) really support a direct payment to descendants of slaves? In fact, a Pew Research Center national poll showed that overall, Americans opposed the idea of reparations by 68% to 30%. Blacks favored the concept by 77% to 17%, while non-Hispanic whites opposed it by 80% to 18%, as did Hispanics (by 58% to 33%) and Asian Americans (by 65% to 33%). Third, do highly successful Black Americans like Barack Obama, Michael Jordan or Oprah Winfrey really need reparations?

All these flaws would almost certainly undermine support for cash reparations, and Krauthammer concluded: “I doubt that anyone on either side of this debate is prepared to accept this deal. But I defy anyone to present one that more cleanly – and fairly – cuts the Gordian knot.”

Another idea

Here is one proposal that is much more practical and fair. A more realistic approach is one that would combine opportunity with fairness. Guaranteeing qualified Black Americans access to free higher education does exactly that.

I once served as a research assistant to William Schneider of CNN. After the 1986 elections, when a 90% bloc vote from Blacks swung control of the Senate back to the Democrats, Republicans took note. A then-obscure Republican congressman named Newt Gingrich asked Schneider the obvious question: How could Republicans win over the Black vote?

Schneider knew that Republicans opposed affirmative action and redistribution of income programs. He suggested a “Lincoln Scholarship” that would create special opportunities for Blacks while also rewarding academic excellence.

The plan would work like this: If any Black student qualified for college, the federal government would pay all of their expenses – tuition, books, room, board, etc. Schneider’s plan emphasized that these Black students would have to qualify academically. But if they did so, their education would be paid for by the government in a direct payback for slavery. (This program would also be extended to trade and professional schools).

A $1 trillion investment

The 2020 census recorded approximately 25 million Americans of African descent under the age of 40, the target group for the Lincoln Scholarships. A full ride to college for all of these people would cost, on average, $50,000 per person. The maximum possible total cost of the program – that is, if every Black student qualified for it – is estimated to be a cool trillion dollars, but spread over the next 30 years.

This is obviously a massive expenditure, but it would be well worth it. Census data shows that in many fields, income is directly related to higher education. The “Lincoln Scholarship” program would begin the end of the racial divide in the United States by creating a stable Black working and middle class forever, and do so within the American tradition of individual merit.

Liberals should like this program because it will guarantee young Blacks a stake in the future. Conservatives should endorse it because it encourages academic achievement. Young Blacks will be earning their future via a free college ride. (Conservatives like vouchers; here they are). The same Pew survey showed that among reparations supporters, educational scholarships were seen to be most popular and most effective.

True, free tuition won’t do anything to compensate older Blacks for opportunities lost to past discrimination, but rare is the idea that is perfect. For whatever reason, probably financial, Gingrich never pushed this idea. But if Republicans were to pass this, they could easily win 30% of the Black vote in 2024 – a net gain of 10 million votes – and guarantee Republicans national victory.