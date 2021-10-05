Viewpoints: ‘Faster Politics Thesis’ could help Biden recover, just as it helped defeat Hillary Clinton

President Biden is being pounded across the political spectrum due to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Not surprisingly, Republican senators like Lindsay Graham and Tom Cotton rushed to declare the Biden administration an overall failure and some called for his resignation. But even veteran Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, who worked for Hillary Clinton, wrote that the Afghan situation was a worse debacle than the Bay of Pigs invasion, which utterly failed in 1961 to overthrow Cuban dictator Fidel Castro – whose brother is still running the country 60 years later.

The images of children being thrown over fences, refugees falling off planes taking off and the funerals of American soldiers are about as bad they could be. Further adding to the bad news: Moderate West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who holds the balance of power in an evenly divided Senate, said he could no longer support the president’s $3.5 trillion social spending bill (“some in Congress have a strange belief there is an infinite supply of money to deal with any current or future crisis, and that spending trillions upon trillions will have no negative consequence for the future. I disagree …”), thus endangering Biden’s “Build Back Better” program. These events have taken their toll on the president’s popularity. His job approval rating dipped below 50% in every public poll for the first time, with fully 61% of Americans disapproving of his Afghanistan performance. While Afghanistan was undeniably a policy error and public relations disaster, the president’s best hope of a political recovery is that both dramatic images and rapidly processed information can cause the voters to change their mind at a faster rate than ever, a trend called the “Feiler Faster Thesis.”