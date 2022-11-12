Viewpoints: East Buffalo can be a model for food justice

On a recent morning, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street in East Buffalo, the soft, autumn sun warmed the sidewalk pavement.

A recently-installed sign advises passersby that the temporary memorial to 10 Black citizens who were murdered at the Tops Market here has been removed. In anticipation of the coming winter, gone are the large, bright photographs of each lost life, along with the mélange of brilliant flowers that seemed to embrace the corner since the 14th day of May.

But just two blocks and a five-minute walk away, at Glenwood and Dupont, there’s an abundance of colors. Under a canopy of beaming golden leaves – maple and poplar trees being the last to change every fall – sits a corner lot, the size of half a football field, with rows of handsome wooden boxes. Slightly elevated from the rocky ground, these boxes hold curated soil, from which green lettuce, red tomatoes and yellow peppers grow. It’s an urban farm, one of the too-few access points for East Buffalo residents to purchase fresh food.

That sign back at Jefferson and Landon also informs people that a permanent memorial to the May 14th victims will be installed next summer. But Urban Fruits and Veggies, and its owner, Allison DeHonney, which operate the nearby urban farm, are already honoring those lost – by increasing access to healthy produce, the very sustenance that the victims were in search of when a racist gunman took their lives.

DeHonney’s work, and that of other Black food justice leaders, was highlighted at a national food equity conference held in Buffalo last month. The summit gathered America’s leading scholars and educators, along with investment experts, to examine the “grocery gap,” evaluate East Buffalo’s efforts to narrow it, and seek the capital necessary to permit Black entrepreneurs to solve this chronic injustice. And, in the course of doing so, perhaps create a model that can be replicated throughout America.

The price of inequity

In conceiving and conducting research for the conference, I learned a number of realities – each one appalling for a country as rich and prosperous as ours:

• More than 40 million Americans live with little or no access to fresh fruits and vegetables. The diets that ensue, lacking in balanced nutrition, give rise to unequal health outcomes for Black citizens.

• America’s now 70-year-old commitment to educate citizens on the relationship between food and health has never been fully accessible to Black families and children.

• East Buffalo – home to 89,000 residents, of which 75% are Black – has but one supermarket. Just across the urban boundary, the Town of Cheektowaga – population, 86,000, of which 95% are white – has eight supermarkets.

• Redlining maps of the 1950’s – in effect, instructions to capital holders to “invest here (suburbs) but not there (cities)” – perfectly overlay present-day maps of where Erie County’s 107 full-service markets are located: 85 in the suburbs; 21 west of Buffalo’s Main Street; and one in East Buffalo.

• Of the numerous inequities that exist in East Buffalo – access to health care, education and transportation – limited fresh food access is perhaps most critical due to its effect on peoples’ health.

Hard facts

At the conference, an array of national experts, many of whom were visiting our city for the first time, added to our knowledge:

• Caroline Harries, The Food Trust, Philadelphia, Pa: Life expectancy in Philadelphia’s Black neighborhoods is 20 years shorter than their white counterparts’ – fully attributable to diet-related disease. Diabetes has quadrupled among Black Americans in the past 50 years – rendering even more imperative their need for affordable, healthy food.

• Ken Kolb, author, “Reframing the Food Desert Debate,” Greenville S.C.: Food inequity reflects a larger “retail inequity” in Black neighborhoods, which causes “predatory investment,” or firms that conduct business in Black communities only to transfer profits to white communities.

• Jessica Kahn, McKinsey & Co., Washington, D.C.: Forty-nine percent of Black residents in Atlanta, Ga., live with little or no access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Multi-generational wealth gaps in Black communities are caused by businesses’ refusal to operate in them, notwithstanding Black collective spending estimated to soon reach $1.7 trillion per year.

• David Thomas, president, Morehouse College, Atlanta, Ga: Today’s generation of college students reject the assertion that nothing can be done about food equity in America, and they insist that solutions be found.

• Rita Hubbard-Robinson, CEO, NeuWater & Associates: East Buffalo Black residents are 310% more likely to die from preventable, diet-related disease than their white counterparts.

• Molly Hartman, The Reinvestment Fund, Philadelphia, Pa.: New, innovative investment models can now provide much-needed capital to Black food enterprises.

Local solutions

Our conference introduced our national guests to three East Buffalo initiatives that are closing the grocery gap. Urban Fruits and Veggies, the urban farm around the corner from Tops, wants to expand its footprint. To compete with the scores of corner stores that tout “Chips, Pop, Cigarettes and Donuts” on their marquees, it must.

Alex Wright’s African Heritage Food Co-Op seeks to grow its successful ownership model. Operating in both Buffalo and Niagara Falls, with each co-op member it adds, it creates a foundation for Black community wealth.

And the ambitious plan of food justice leader, Rita Hubbard-Robinson, for an East Buffalo farmers market, aquaponics system and wellness center – all under one roof – looms as transformative.

With adequate capital, these three initiatives will dramatically increase fresh food access across East Buffalo. Last month’s conference was designed to help them get it. In the coming days, we will be meeting with local bankers and foundation heads, along with those national investors who attended the conference. We intend to create a consortium of investors willing to provide funds that will unleash Buffalo’s Black entrepreneurship, reduce disparities in health outcomes for residents and create community wealth in those neighborhoods long denied by past, discredited public policies and private practices.

With the willingness of potential investors’ to find a path forward, we are not helpless in this task. Nor hopeless of its success. Rather, we are poised to place East Buffalo at the forefront of redressing America’s health and nutrition disparities that should never have been created, or permitted to linger. And perhaps, in this way, honor those who lost their life for the simple reason that they were shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Back at the corner of Jefferson and Landon, while most of the temporary memorials to May 14 have been removed, a few flower pots hang from spare sidewalk trees, as, one by one, the flowers wilt and the leaves fall to the pavement. Quiet reminders of the fleeting nature of our time here on Earth, and the moral obligation we all share of making life decent and humane for all.

Kevin Gaughan, a Buffalo attorney and civic leader, is founder of the American Food Equity Conference. His email is kevin@kevingaughan.com.