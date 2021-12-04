Viewpoints: Downtown stadium is best and least expensive choice

The whole point of building downtown is for people to make use of the city’s amenities. By parking downtown and walking to and from the new stadium, people will experience and patronize the many rich offerings in the downtown, especially restaurants, bars and other commercial and institutional attractions there, like the Buffalo Pierce Arrow Transportation Museum, which is right across street. This is in sharp contrast to the current parking situation at most stadiums, including Orchard Park, where one must navigate through a stultifying sea of parking lots.

The city’s existing infrastructure obviates the need for extensive utility modifications and extensions since the site sits in the middle of a network of storm drainage, sanitary sewers and gas and electric service. Additional parking shouldn’t be required because the site is surrounded by surface parking and parking structures, all within walking distance. Also, since the site is about 80% vacant, acquisition costs will be minimized.