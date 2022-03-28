Viewpoints: Don't repeat past mistakes by building a stadium outside of downtown Buffalo

Western New York is on the verge of committing its most egregious city planning error since the University at Buffalo built its new campus in Amherst (instead of Buffalo) more than 50 years ago. Terry and Kim Pegula, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz appear to be in the final stages of negotiating an agreement to build a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park. The agreement is reported to commit an unprecedented $1 billion of taxpayer money to the funding of the project, which is estimated to cost $1.4 billion in total. This would be one of the largest public investments in a sports stadium in U.S. history.

Ideally, zero public money would be spent on a new Bills stadium. Buffalo has the third-highest poverty rate among cities in the United States. Instead of funding a stadium for billionaires that could fund it on their own several times over, we could invest that $1 billion thoughtfully throughout our region to make the lives of the people that live here better. This is the spirit behind taxation in the first place. The reality of the situation, however, is that if we do not pay up, another city will. The Bills bring an economic impact and identity to our region that we cannot afford to lose, and that is why Poloncarz and Hochul appear poised to give the Pegulas whatever they want to keep the team here.