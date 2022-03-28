Viewpoints: Don't repeat past mistakes by building a stadium outside of downtown Buffalo

Western New York is on the verge of committing its most egregious city planning error since the University at Buffalo built its new campus in Amherst (instead of Buffalo) more than 50 years ago. Terry and Kim Pegula, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz appear to be in the final stages of negotiating an agreement to build a new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park. The agreement is reported to commit an unprecedented $1 billion of taxpayer money to the funding of the project, which is estimated to cost $1.4 billion in total. This would be one of the largest public investments in a sports stadium in U.S. history.
Ideally, zero public money would be spent on a new Bills stadium. Buffalo has the third-highest poverty rate among cities in the United States. Instead of funding a stadium for billionaires that could fund it on their own several times over, we could invest that $1 billion thoughtfully throughout our region to make the lives of the people that live here better. This is the spirit behind taxation in the first place. The reality of the situation, however, is that if we do not pay up, another city will. The Bills bring an economic impact and identity to our region that we cannot afford to lose, and that is why Poloncarz and Hochul appear poised to give the Pegulas whatever they want to keep the team here.
Still, it is fundamental to the role of a public servant to use taxpayer funds in a manner that is both responsible and visionary. A stadium in Orchard Park is neither. We as taxpayers deserve additional benefits from our investment in this stadium besides just preventing our football team from relocating. Community benefit from this project is integrally linked to its location. Building the stadium in Orchard Park, a location that the Pegulas’ internal research acknowledges has “limited economic development momentum,” would be doubling down on the colossal mistakes our leaders made in the mid-20th century. How can Hochul champion a plan to restore Humboldt Parkway as an attempt to atone for the sins of the Kensington Expressway (another racially motivated, suburban-oriented project from the 1950s that led to Buffalo’s decline), and not fight for the very same principles regarding the Bills stadium?
A stadium in the City of Buffalo at the South Park site would serve as a catalyst for Metro Rail expansion. The site is adjacent to DL&W Station, which would function as a natural transit hub to serve the stadium on game days and (more importantly) our community the other 350+ days of the year. Citizens for Regional Transit has heavily researched the idea of expanding Metro Rail from DL&W Station to Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The East Side-Airport extension, as they call it, would connect our city center and the main public transportation hubs for the NFTA and Amtrak to our airport via existing city-owned rail tracks, while simultaneously serving some of Buffalo’s most divested neighborhoods on the East Side. In addition to providing residents of the East Side with much better access to the region’s job market, educational opportunities and health care centers, the East Side-Airport extension would also lead to transit-oriented development along the route creating affordable housing options and jobs in these divested neighborhoods. Funding is available to cover the cost of a project like this through RAISE grants and the federal infrastructure bill, but without a larger project like a new Bills stadium to force the issue at hand, I suspect the residents of the city will remain an afterthought.
In addition to its effect on public transportation expansion, a stadium at the South Park site would also lead to ancillary spin-off development in its vicinity with hotels, restaurants, housing and a convention center. This would create new jobs in industries that could employ people 365 days per year, including those that live in the neighborhoods that border the South Park site. Orchard Park, on the other hand, has not seen any development around the current stadium in 50 years. Even if some development occurred at a new stadium in Orchard Park, it would be owned by the Pegulas and create jobs that are only accessible to those with a personal vehicle.
I have heard arguments questioning the economic impact of NFL stadiums; however, those studies do not apply in this case because this would only be the second time a team has moved from the suburbs to the city. The Bills could keep their training facilities in Orchard Park as many other NFL teams have facilities in the suburbs but play their games at the stadium in the city. Concerns about parking, tailgating and traffic in the city have been debunked by research by Bills in Buffalo and Pegulas’ internal studies. The displacement of residents who live on the South Park site is valid, however, BMHA commissioner Renato Graham has already come out in support of the stadium at the South Park site because it would force the city to relocate residents out of the Perry projects, which are on the verge of condemnation, to an improved living situation.
The additional cost of building it in the city, which is reported as $400 million by the Pegulas’ internal studies, amounts to only an extra $13.3 million annually for 30 years. $13.3 million is a mere 0.006% of the total New York State budget of $212 billion for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. New York State generated $70 million in additional tax revenue from its first month of legalized sports gambling. If that trend continues, the state could generate the extra $400 million needed to build the stadium in Buffalo by sometime this summer.
There is no logical reason or valid excuse for this stadium not being built in Buffalo. It is fundamental to the role of a public servant to prioritize the interest of the people and the region’s greater good with all decisions, especially one of such unprecedented magnitude.
I am calling on Hochul and Poloncarz to offer to pay for the entire stadium, but only if it is built in the city. As outlined above, the difference in cost between Orchard Park and Buffalo is negligible in terms of the larger context of the annual New York State budget, but the difference in return on investment is one of generational socio-economic growth and progress. If the owners of the Bills were to turn down a 100% publicly financed stadium in the City of Buffalo, then the only possible explanation is one of indifference on the part of the Pegulas and NFL towards racial and socioeconomic justice and equity.
My organization and I welcome the opportunity to speak about our concerns over losing such an important opportunity for our region and state.
The Rev. Mark E. Blue is president of the Buffalo branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.