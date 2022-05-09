Viewpoints: Do away with qualified immunity, says this retired cop

Once a cop, always a cop; I’ve been one since 1987. The badge I carried for 30 years, and what it represents, are important to me.

That’s why I support S1991, the bill that addresses qualified immunity, the judge-made legal doctrine that makes it impossible for people to successfully sue the officers who violated their rights. Under qualified immunity, courts require plaintiffs to not only show that their civil rights have been violated, but also to identify a prior case with facts that are nearly identical to the ones in their own case. So even in cases where the court finds a plaintiff’s rights were violated, a lawsuit could be dismissed because the plaintiff is unable to pinpoint an identical violation from a prior case.

Qualified immunity claims to protect officers who have to make split-second decisions in difficult and dangerous situations. I have been there in those moments, so I understand why – and agree – that officers need protections. But it’s important for my fellow officers to know that judges and juries already tend to defer to our discretion, even without qualified immunity. Those split-second decisions will be assessed on their own merits, and litigation only goes to trial after a judge has determined that an action was unreasonable.

Because of the way qualified immunity is interpreted, it prevents even the most egregious cases from being heard in civil court. As a police officer, I always approached my job by putting myself in the position of the people I took an oath to serve and protect. I know that if someone I love was harmed or killed, I would want the chance to understand what happened, and I think everyone deserves that resolution.

But there’s an important corollary point to this too, which is that, as an officer, if there were an allegation that I had violated someone’s civil rights, I wouldn’t want it quashed. I would want it aired in the light of day so that I would be cleared of the charge, rather than having the question hang over me for the rest of my career and people not know where the truth lies.

As an officer who oversaw internal investigations in officer misconduct for many years, I know the difference between reasonable and unreasonable decisions. Detaining protestors without suspicion, warrant, or cause is not reasonable. Nor is pepper-spraying someone for refusing to show identification.

Before I retired, I was the deputy chief-in-charge of community relations for the Rochester Police Department. This particular position was created by the mayor to boost connection between citizens and officers. One of my primary responsibilities was to go into the community and have conversations. This role reinforced what I had long suspected: communities need to trust the police in order for us to be able to help keep them safe.

Ending qualified immunity will help us restore our relationships by providing much-needed accountability to policing – if people know that there will be ramifications if an officer acts unreasonably, they’re more likely to start trusting us again. Furthermore, it will force police departments across the state to not only screen candidates for the academy more carefully, but also properly and adequately discipline officers who violate community trust through misconduct.

S1991, which currently sits on the desks of lawmakers in Albany, is a good thing for police officers. Ending qualified immunity would ensure that the courts answer the most important question in these cases: Has a constitutional violation occurred? Addressing this question would help teach officers what is and what is not within the bounds of the law.

This bill is also good for police because it indemnifies officers, meaning they won’t have to pay out of their own pocket, as some are required to do now. This ensures that if a plaintiff wins, they actually receive their award and it reflects that, sometimes, these are not just failures of an individual officer and that our agencies have a role to play in upholding the Constitution.

Naysayers argue that, without qualified immunity, officers will be unwilling to do their job. I don’t think that’s true. And the statistics agree. Decent cops do the right thing. They don’t need qualified immunity.

As peace officers, we can and should be pillars of the community. We must set an example by implementing real systems of accountability. Ending qualified immunity is a great way to start building those systems.

Deputy Chief Wayne Harris (Ret.) served for 30 years with the Rochester Police Department. He is the current chair and a speaker for the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP), a nonprofit group of police, prosecutors, judges, and other law enforcement officials working to improve the justice system.