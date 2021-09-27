Viewpoints: Diocese turning the corner on its ‘Road to Renewal’

Some eight months ago, I arrived in Buffalo as a new and enthusiastic resident, with a new position and a clear mandate: to lead the Catholic Church of Western New York as its 15th bishop and to serve the faithful as a true pastor and shepherd.

I made it my first priority to listen and engage with the broadest cross section of those who have been so affected by what I consider and regularly describe as unconscionable crimes against the most vulnerable – the sexual abuse of minors by those who presented themselves as servants of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Since then, I have met with victim-survivors, lay Catholic leaders and parishioners, those of the Movement to Restore Trust, civic leaders, educators, members of the news media and priests, deacons and members of religious orders here in the Diocese. I have experienced their anger, their pain, their utter dismay and frustration, and, yes, their hope.

I have welcomed their ideas and advice for what we can and should do to restore trust and the credibility of Church leaders, and begin to write a new, more-promising chapter for Catholic faith and impact throughout our region. I am under no illusions. The road will be long and often difficult.