Viewpoints: Could a compromise on NATO bring a lasting peace to Ukraine?

Despite the recent Russian withdrawal from Kherson, two larger truths about the war in Ukraine remain. First, it is a war that Ukraine, fighting defensively and with money and equipment borrowed from its western sponsors, cannot afford to win; and one that Russian President Vladimir Putin, given the political consequences of abandoning the effort, cannot afford to lose. Second, both sides in the conflict continue to want to field test whether it is in fact possible to make a really bad situation worse. Through sheer dumb luck neither side has managed to irreversibly damage the Zaporizhizia nuclear power plant, nor has the conflict escaped the borders of Ukraine.

With Russia daily destroying more of Ukraine’s infrastructure, the need for a lasting peace is clear. Unfortunately, the path to get there remains foggy. Most current discussions about brokering a peace deal begin with the assumption that Kyiv must give up some of its territory in exchange for a cessation of hostilities. This is an approach that Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has rejected; it is also the type of compromise that leaves sewn the seeds of future conflicts. There might be alternatives to this approach, including a peace built around the future of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States’ role in it.

Although Russia’s war aims have necessarily shifted to reflect the unexpectedly modest capabilities of the country’s armed forces, the war was not supposed to be a land grab. In his February 2022 airing of grievances and recitation of historical half truths that was meant to be a justification for the so-called “special operation,” Putin repeatedly blamed the United States and NATO for creating the conditions for the conflict. Concerns about the continued existence of a post-Soviet Union NATO and its expansion eastward have been constant themes in the formulation of Russian foreign and security policy.

If so, why not look for ways to address Moscow’s concerns and explore possibilities for peace unrelated to a partition of Ukraine? One could imagine, for example, a grand bargain based around a gradual withdrawal of U.S. forces from NATO before the 100th anniversary of the organization in 2049. In exchange, Russia would need to return all the territories seized since 2014, and abandon all claims for lands occupied by ethnic Russians living outside the country. As part of this deal, Ukraine and the other independent states that once formed part of the USSR would have the right to join whatever post-NATO European security alliance that emerges.

There are several valid reasons that the United States might want to consider such a bold step. First, by making a concession to Russia on a long-standing security concern, Vladimir Putin and his hardline allies would have the off ramp they need to end this bloody and costly conflict. With a legitimate offer on the table it would be hard to justify to a weary Russian public that a gradual withdrawal of the United States from NATO wasn’t enough of a “win” for the regime and for the country.

Second, after nine months of the war in Ukraine, it should be evident that Russia is not the military threat that the West feared. Its conventional forces are ill-equipped, undertrained and poorly led.

The Russian military has repeatedly demonstrated that it is not capable of capturing and holding territory even with advantages in logistics, air power, equipment and troop strength. More broadly, the situation for Russia itself is unlikely to improve. The country is largely dependent on a resource of diminishing long-term value for its prosperity, its economy has been damaged by sanctions, and the country is facing serious demographic headwinds with a rapidly declining and aging population.

Third, NATO was never meant to be a permanent fixture in Europe. It was created to bind together the nations of Western Europe as they emerged from the ruins of World War II and to give them, with the participation of the United States, a credible defense against the Soviet Union. As the alliance has expanded, it has become paradoxically both more capable of responding to external threats, while at the same time politically less likely to do so. There are simply too many competing national interests, political agendas and historical grievances to bring real order to a 30-country alliance. That Turkey, the alliance’s largest European member, is currently coordinating attacks on Kurdish groups in Iraq and Syria with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, speaks volumes about the underlying political fissures in the alliance.

Finally and perhaps most importantly, the countries of Europe are more than capable of providing for their own security. With a few notable exceptions, the states that form the core of European NATO membership are also members of the European Union.

With more than 400 million people and a combined economy that is larger than that of the United States, these countries have the manpower, industrial capacity and common values required to create a new European security architecture that meets the needs of the citizens of Europe. With the inclusion of France and the United Kingdom, they would also have an independent nuclear deterrent. Building a new alliance without the United States would require courage and vision. A 25-year-long exit period would give a generation of European leaders more than enough time to work through the many issues that are sure to complicate this evolution.

It is not a certainty that an American offer to withdraw its forces from Europe before 2049 would be enough of a down payment on peace for Russia to give up the territories it has illegally occupied and annexed since 2014. However, with neither Moscow nor Kyiv immediately incentivized to find a lasting solution, it is crucial that the United States and its allies start looking at the various options for ending this war. Trading something of great value – human lives in Ukraine and the conditions for a lasting peace – for something that may no longer be needed, might in the end turn out to be a very good deal for Americans, Europeans and Russians.

Gregory Lane is a former senior CIA officer with extensive experience in European affairs. He served in senior assignments at CIA HQS and was the CIA chief of station in multiple European locations. He has spoken at events in Buffalo.