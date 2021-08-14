Viewpoints: Buffalo should not spend federal dollars on ShotSpotter

These dead-end deployments aren’t just a waste of time and money, they are dangerous to residents – and police. ShotSpotter sends officers racing into neighborhoods, telling them they are heading to a spot where someone just fired a gun. Any resident who happens to be nearby is viewed by police as a potentially lethal threat. This is a recipe for hostile and potentially deadly interactions between police and residents, especially people of color. We’ve all seen too many videos of what can happen when officers feel threatened and escalate a situation.

You might still think ShotSpotter is worthwhile if it reduces gun violence. But there is no evidence it does. A peer-reviewed study from St. Louis found “no reductions in serious violent crimes” in neighborhoods with ShotSpotter, but did find it “increases demands on police resources” because of the additional deployments. The study also found that relying on calls to 9-1-1 is “over seven times more efficient in uncovering and responding to criminal behavior” than ShotSpotter. A Johns Hopkins University study looked at 68 counties over 17 years and found no change in homicide or gun crime rates after ShotSpotter was installed. Here’s a remarkable fact: Nobody has ever tested how easily ShotSpotter is fooled by loud noises like tires blowing out or trucks backfiring. ShotSpotter actually fights in court to shield its methods from public scrutiny, hiding even the basic guidelines its staff use to decide whether audio snippets of loud noises are gunfire. (Despite the high-tech veneer, ShotSpotter relies on human operators to listen to noises and send out gunfire alerts.)