Viewpoints: Buffalo should not spend federal dollars on ShotSpotter

This paper recently reported that the Buffalo Common Council may use the City’s American Rescue Plan funds to lock itself into a contract with ShotSpotter, a surveillance company that claims to detect the sound and location of gunfire. Numerous cities have dropped their contracts with ShotSpotter, finding it does not deliver on its promises to enable a “rapid and precise response to gunfire” and reduce gun violence. But even as ShotSpotter’s flaws become more apparent, Buffalo might commit to spending enormous sums on its services – annually.
What is ShotSpotter selling to America’s cities? And does it work?
ShotSpotter blankets neighborhoods with 15 to 20 microphones per square mile. It analyzes loud noises that these microphones pick up and decides whether to issue a gunfire alert to local police. The service is expensive: the price tag is around $90,000 per square mile every year, on top of installation costs.
But this sticker price does not include the hundreds of hours of police time wasted on dead-end alerts. A recent study in Chicago – one of ShotSpotter’s biggest customers – shows that the vast majority of ShotSpotter alerts lead police to find nothing on arrival. The research, co-authored by one of us at the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University’s Pritzer School of Law, found that in 89% of ShotSpotter deployments, police find no gun-related crime on the scene. Sometimes, officers who arrive at the scene find themselves writing reports about traffic crashes or other things that have nothing do with guns. But 86% of the time they report no incident at all. (ShotSpotter paid a consultant to attempt to criticize our research, but they do not actually dispute these facts.)
These dead-end deployments aren’t just a waste of time and money, they are dangerous to residents – and police. ShotSpotter sends officers racing into neighborhoods, telling them they are heading to a spot where someone just fired a gun. Any resident who happens to be nearby is viewed by police as a potentially lethal threat. This is a recipe for hostile and potentially deadly interactions between police and residents, especially people of color. We’ve all seen too many videos of what can happen when officers feel threatened and escalate a situation.
You might still think ShotSpotter is worthwhile if it reduces gun violence. But there is no evidence it does. A peer-reviewed study from St. Louis found “no reductions in serious violent crimes” in neighborhoods with ShotSpotter, but did find it “increases demands on police resources” because of the additional deployments. The study also found that relying on calls to 9-1-1 is “over seven times more efficient in uncovering and responding to criminal behavior” than ShotSpotter. A Johns Hopkins University study looked at 68 counties over 17 years and found no change in homicide or gun crime rates after ShotSpotter was installed. Here’s a remarkable fact: Nobody has ever tested how easily ShotSpotter is fooled by loud noises like tires blowing out or trucks backfiring. ShotSpotter actually fights in court to shield its methods from public scrutiny, hiding even the basic guidelines its staff use to decide whether audio snippets of loud noises are gunfire. (Despite the high-tech veneer, ShotSpotter relies on human operators to listen to noises and send out gunfire alerts.)
ShotSpotter responds to these facts with its marketing pitch that the system is “97% accurate.” ShotSpotter recently paid a consultant to “audit” this number, but the audit revealed how meaningless it is. It turns out this “accuracy” claim is just a tally of complaints sent in from customers. ShotSpotter just assumes that every alert was gunfire unless told otherwise by a customer, without actually testing the system. The fact that ShotSpotter still touts these “accuracy” numbers reveals its contempt for science and accountability.
There have also been troubling reports that ShotSpotter evidence leads to wrongful prosecutions. Vice Magazine reported that ShotSpotter has changed its forensic reports to shore up questionable prosecutions. ShotSpotter and the City of Rochester are being sued for malicious prosecution by a man who was acquitted of murder charges that were based on ShotSpotter reports. (The judge also reversed his weapons conviction, concluding that evidence collected from ShotSpotter was too unreliable to sustain it.) ShotSpotter’s reports had been modified repeatedly in ways that supported the prosecution. In a recent murder case in Chicago, prosecutors had to drop ShotSpotter evidence after it came to light that the system originally pinpointed the location of the supposed gunshot a mile away and initially labeled it as fireworks.
The Common Council’s impulse to tackle gun violence is laudable. But Buffalo taxpayers would be paying for the costs of ShotSpotter long after the City’s windfall from the American Rescue Plan dries up. The City has faced budget shortfalls for years. It should not commit to spending large sums every year on an untested technology that fails to reduce gun violence and endangers the public.
Fortunately, the City of Buffalo’s proposed spending plan contains numerous ideas that would help address gun violence without relying on the false promise of quick-fix technology. For example, the proposal contains funding for restorative justice initiatives and pre-arrest diversion programs that have been proven to improve public safety by disrupting cycles of violence and leading people away from bad situations. Such programs are especially promising when there is buy-in from the community and legal aid offices – not just the police department. The Common Council should ensure that this money is spent in ways that all stakeholders agree will build a safer city.
Just as importantly, the City’s plan includes initiatives to reduce poverty, create recreational opportunities for Buffalo youth, relieve debt, and improve employment opportunities for all. These programs tackle the underlying circumstances that lead to violence. Instead of sending our federal relief money to Silicon Valley for an ineffective and potentially dangerous technology, the City should invest in local solutions that will make Buffalo safer for all residents.