VIewpoints: Buffalo’s graduation rate is increasing. What does that really mean for Buffalo students?

If parents were to look at trends in graduation rates across New York State and Erie County, they might think the school system has finally turned the corner toward improved student outcomes. After all, the overall state graduation rate has risen more than 9 percentage points since 2016 to an all-time high of 86%. In Buffalo, the graduation rate has risen even faster, going from 58% in 2015 to 79% in 2021.

But do these unprecedented increases mean that more students are now prepared with the foundational skills to succeed in college or the workforce? Sadly, the answer is no. Rather, the increase is largely attributable to a series of state-level policy and regulatory changes that have made it easier to graduate from high school in New York.

To help illustrate the disconnect between graduation rates and academic outcomes, consider that in 2017, Buffalo’s eight-graders had a proficiency rate of 18% in English Language Arts and 17% in math. Proficiency in these subjects means that a student has a solid grasp on the critical skills that support mastery of more nuanced courses and curriculum offered at the high school level. While some of the increased graduation rate is certainly the result of hard work by students and teachers, it is difficult to believe that when the vast majority of 8th graders entered high school lacking proficiency in these basic skills that 79% were able to excel in more difficult Regents courses by the time of graduation.

So what is behind this disconnect?

Relaxed rules

Starting in 2015, which coincides with changes in leadership at the New York State Department of Education and on the Board of Regents, there have been a series of measures designed to provide more pathways and flexibility to support students to earn a diploma. While many of these changes were well-intended, numerous analyses have found that schools and districts serving the largest shares of students of color and students from low-income backgrounds – including Buffalo – have disproportionately relied on the flexibility to graduate students.

The changes started out small, but have had a cumulative impact:

• In 2015, the state introduced the 4+1 Pathway, which allowed students to earn a Regents diploma by passing fewer Regents exams and instead using an alternate pathway, including the Career Development and Occupational Studies (CDOS) credential, which previously was only available to students with disabilities. Data from the 2015 student cohort showed that urban school districts, including Buffalo, disproportionately used the CDOS pathway at more than twice the rate as schools statewide.

• In 2016, the Regents changed the appeal process for students who fail a Regents exam, allowing scores of 60-64 to be appealed, down from a previous minimum of 62.

• In 2017 and 2018, there was an increase in the number of Local diplomas awarded to students, with 85% of the state’s graduation rate increase for the 2013 student cohort due to an increase in the number of less rigorous Local diplomas awarded to students statewide.

This flexibility was well underway prior to the pandemic, and since then the pattern of graduation changes accelerated as the state sought to lessen the burden of pandemic interruptions on students.

• In 2020, NYSED cancelled all Regents exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic and provided exemptions for students to graduate. An analysis of data from the 2016 student cohort – the class of 2020 – showed that districts serving the largest shares of students of color and from low-income backgrounds were more likely to graduate students with the use of a Regents exam exemption. A local analysis also found that Buffalo schools that saw the greatest increases in their graduation rate – some in the double digits – utilized the most exemptions.

• An analysis of 2020-2021 graduation and Regents exemption data obtained through a public records request shows alarming trends, with a significant increase – from 10% in 2020 to 70% in 2021 – in the number of graduates utilizing a Regents exam exemption. In Buffalo, 71% of graduates used Regents exemptions to earn their diploma.

Emergency amendments

Continuing this trend, the state passed two emergency amendments earlier this year that were particularly concerning to equity advocates. First, students that scored as low as 50% on their Regents exams were still able to receive a Regents diploma and second, students that scored below a 50% on a Regents exam could still earn a local diploma.

The lowered score requirements are even more alarming when score scaling is considered. Several recent analyses have shown that students can now pass the Regents Algebra 1 exam by getting just 20% of the questions correct – or 17 out of 86.

The amendment, which passed unanimously, also eliminates a requirement that schools provide additional support to students who fail exams and automatically enters these students into a “special appeal” of their scores, taking that right away from parents.

While the amendment expires in 2023 and is designed to address the impact of the pandemic on students, it sends the wrong message to students, teachers and parents working hard to catch up on unfinished learning. It is particularly concerning since schools across New York have received more than $9 billion in federal funds and record increases in state aid designated in part to help students catch up academically from the pandemic.

New York’s actions stand in contrast to our neighbor and competitor to the east. Massachusetts recently raised its graduation requirements, citing links between its state exit exams and the long-term success of students. While there was strong opposition from teachers’ unions and others, the state board of education voted 8 to 3 to raise the standard.

Radiating consequences

Weakened graduation requirements have significant real-world implications for students, our communities and our economy.

Too many students are graduating from high school only to find out they lack the basic skills needed to succeed in college or the workforce. This was true even before the pandemic and the changes to the graduation standards.

Too many students enter college only to find they are required to take remedial coursework that is non-credit bearing, resulting in student debt and decreased odds of college completion. An analysis of data for students who graduated from Buffalo Public Schools, received financial aid through the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, and immediately enrolled in college in New York State found that just 16% of the Class of 2014 finished college on time.

More recently in Buffalo, which faces a major school bus driver shortage, bus companies have had to turn down applicants unable to pass the commercial driver's license exam, illustrating the impact that unprepared graduates can have on a community.

At the same time, jobs in growing industries, such as Buffalo’s medical and technology corridor, will require employees with strong numeracy and literacy skills. Without a meaningful diploma, New York students will be at a disadvantage in securing these high-paying jobs.

The current Regents exam system is far from perfect and state leaders are right to explore improvements and changes as part of their Blue Ribbon Commission on graduation measures. Currently, the state is exploring an expansion of Performance Based Assessments, which allow students to demonstrate mastery of subjects through multiple measures of student learning, such as student-designed projects and presentations.

While performance assessments as a goal is laudable, it does raise equity concerns. Shifting accountability from an objective measure such as the state overseen Regents exams, to a subjective, measure led by local school districts. At the same time, a shift to performance-based assessments will require a massive increase in funding and intense professional learning for teachers at a time when they are overburdened and schools are facing multiple challenges, including addressing the impact of the pandemic on student learning.

Act now

While our organization looks forward to participating in the Blue Ribbon Commission and discussions around the future of graduation requirements, there is much that can be done now to ensure students are better prepared for future success:

• Districts must create more urgency in using federal pandemic relief funds to provide holistic support to students at risk of not graduating and leverage the additional resources to provide extra support, tutoring, postsecondary planning, and other evidence-based instructional resources that prepare them for postsecondary success.

• Districts can increase and improve the use of dual enrollment programs across the state. Dual enrollment is a proven strategy to accelerate student learning, improve graduation rates and reduce student debt.

• Finally, schools need to invest more in the early years to ensure students have strong foundational skills in reading and math. Investing in evidence-based practices such as the science of reading, which was the subject of a recent conference in Buffalo, is a good starting point.

While New York’s graduation requirements are currently moving in the wrong direction, it’s not too late to change course. The state Blue Ribbon Commission on graduation requirements provides an opportunity to better balance the need for flexibility with necessary accountability and academic rigor. Achieving this balance will result in better prepared students and a stronger economy for western New York.

Dia Bryant is the executive director of The Education Trust–New York and member of the state’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Graduation Requirements. Jeff Smink is the deputy director at The Education Trust–New York.