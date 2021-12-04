Viewpoints: Buffalo has shown it can succeed, but more work awaits

We have seen how success begets success. Look at Seneca One, where a thriving tech hub anchored by M&T Bank has risen from the ashes of a once-hopeless situation. Note how growing global tech companies like Odoo and AML RightSource have chosen to set up operations right here in Buffalo.

It’s important to celebrate these wins. They were hard-won, and they are what give us confidence for what’s next – and there is much more to be done.

The most sustainable way to lead us to greater prosperity is by creating economic opportunity for all who want it. In this regard, we are a work in progress. Yet here, the aggressive optimism returns. Muhammed Ali famously proclaimed “I am the greatest,” but he would often admit that he spoke those words before he knew he was, in fact, the greatest. In other words, we must have the vision to see what true greatness looks like for our community, then fight like hell to get there. Here’s how.