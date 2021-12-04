Viewpoints: Buffalo has shown it can succeed, but more work awaits

By William J. Maggio
I’ve always been a somewhat aggressive optimist – especially when it comes to my hometown.
Enduring hope has fueled me and countless others who have worked to build a culture of entrepreneurism in Buffalo. And nothing encourages us more than the 43North finals, where passionate startup founders have taken the stage of Shea’s to pitch their companies since 2014. Hearing the bold visions of brilliant minds is always a great way to get revved up.
But as 3,000 enthusiastic supporters descended upon Shea’s for this year’s finals in October, everything felt different. Optimism had morphed into certainty. Hard-earned pieces had come together. The momentum was undeniable. Our wins were tangible.
And my mind kept coming back to one thought: Buffalo, it is time to believe.
We have shown that we can grow businesses from the ground up, capitalizing on our deep resources to produce jobs. For 43North, there was no better evidence than the IPO of ACV Auctions. Its founders were on that Shea’s stage just six years ago. Today, their company employs 1,700 people and is valued at nearly $3 billion.
We have proven that we can attract the best young leaders. These individuals are diverse, smart and committed to transforming our community. You see many at the helm of startups, nonprofits and government agencies. Some are homegrown, seizing the opportunities we’ve always wanted for the next generation. Others are newcomers, drawn to our town’s strong bones and newfound sense of momentum.
We have seen how success begets success. Look at Seneca One, where a thriving tech hub anchored by M&T Bank has risen from the ashes of a once-hopeless situation. Note how growing global tech companies like Odoo and AML RightSource have chosen to set up operations right here in Buffalo.
It’s important to celebrate these wins. They were hard-won, and they are what give us confidence for what’s next – and there is much more to be done.
The most sustainable way to lead us to greater prosperity is by creating economic opportunity for all who want it. In this regard, we are a work in progress. Yet here, the aggressive optimism returns. Muhammed Ali famously proclaimed “I am the greatest,” but he would often admit that he spoke those words before he knew he was, in fact, the greatest. In other words, we must have the vision to see what true greatness looks like for our community, then fight like hell to get there. Here’s how.
First and foremost, all our neighbors must see a clear path to participate in – and benefit from – this economic transformation. This is especially true of those living in under-resourced parts of our community. Creating equal opportunity is our duty as good neighbors. It is also the way we will meet the growing demands for talent. Let’s prepare our forward-leaning workforce, so that it capitalizes on the opportunities that this modern-day techno local industrial revolution requires. We’ve taken tangible steps, with more coming soon. But we will not fully succeed until everyone in Western New York has access to the new opportunities being created.
Second, the region’s leading institutions must pull in the same direction if we are to realize our full potential. Local leaders from all corners need to act with hearts that are engaging and minds that seek and desire collaboration. Specifically, that means that those of us who are already participating in the tech-entrepreneurship scene must commit ourselves to leading with humility and deference. Likewise, those who have up until now felt like they’re on the outside looking in must take the initiative to charge through the doors that are opening. Let’s work together to find ways to give first – so all can benefit later. Otherwise, we will fail.
Lastly, our community must keep its focus on the power of economic prosperity as the key to a better future. This isn’t just about wealth. It’s about empowering individuals to gain independence and self-confidence, while creating a new generation of civic-minded individuals who are able to give back to their community personally and professionally. There will be detractors and distractions along the way, but we won’t lose our focus. We’ve learned from the past and know better. Embracing our community’s greatness will make unproductive behaviors a footnote.
If you agree that it’s time to believe, then I ask this: Participate in this transformation. There is a role for you.
Buffalo is in a high-stakes race for relevance. We can win. We must win. Together, we will win.
Bill Maggio is a lifelong Buffalonian who has held numerous leadership positions in business and philanthropy. He is a partner at Lorraine Capital, member of AML RightSource’s advisory board, past chair of 43North and current chair of the 43North Foundation. A 43North documentary about the revival of entrepreneurism in Western New York, “For the Love of Buffalo,” premieres at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Ch. 7.