Viewpoints: At 100 days, Biden has shocked progressives and conservatives

So much for style, what do Americans think of Biden’s first 100 days? An average of polls taken in mid-April show that voters approve of Biden’s performance by a roughly 5-4 margin. That is roughly equal to the percentage who voted for him in 2020. It is also a very familiar pattern in 21st century America: Since the hotly contested 2000 election, we’ve largely had partisan “trench warfare” where neither party has been able to command across-the-board support. (George W. Bush after 9/11 was a brief exception). Just as we would expect, Democrats tell pollsters they are happy with Biden and Republicans are not. Republican voters are loudly telling their senators they have to oppose the “Biden spending binge” and “liberal wish list,” something they probably realized already. The Biden White House is clearly hoping that the public’s desire for pandemic relief will override any misgivings about large spending increases. The good news is that specific parts of the Biden agenda – the money, vaccines, middle class families and small business – are more popular than he is, indicating a potential for growth in his support.