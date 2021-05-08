Viewpoints: At 100 days, Biden has shocked progressives and conservatives

“Tonight, I come to talk about crisis and opportunity. About rebuilding a nation, revitalizing our democracy and winning the future for America. … Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility, crisis to opportunity, setbacks into strength. After 100 days of rescue and renewal, America is ready for a takeoff.”
– President Biden in his first address to Congress
Like Warren Harding in 1920, Joe Biden in 2020 was elected on a promise to “return America to normalcy” after the hugely flamboyant Donald J. Trump. Biden also promised to end bitter partisanship, ease racial tensions, step up Covid-19 vaccinations, revive the economy and begin to heal the planet. That is obviously a massive list and will take years, not days. So after a few months, how is he doing?
“Uncle Joe” may have run as a “bipartisan unity” candidate who would govern from the center, but he’s governing as the Second Coming of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society. In fact, even adjusted for inflation, the $6 trillion price tag is larger than the cost of the New Deal, the American mobilization during the Second World War and the Great Society combined. In 1996, Bill Clinton famously declared that, “the era of Big Government is over.” Now, it’s back with a vengeance. While Biden’s style may be soothing, his substance has been sharply progressive.
Over the last century, journalists have liked to give new presidents an assessment after their first 100 days in office. The historic origin of the “100 Days” concept comes from France and refers to the roughly three months after Napoleon returned from exile and embarked on a campaign of military conquest until his final defeat at Waterloo. In American history, this term was first used to analyze Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first few months in office during 1933 at the depths of the Great Depression. As Sarah Pruitt wrote on the History Channel’s website:
FDR’s influence
“In the United States, no one talked that much about the importance of a president’s first 100 days – until Franklin D. Roosevelt took office in 1933. He took swift action to calm the nation’s crippling financial panic and began rolling out the programs that made up his New Deal. … FDR’s extraordinary productivity translated into enormous popularity, and he set a first 100-day standard against which all future U.S. presidents would (perhaps unfairly) be measured.”
With the largest Democratic Congressional majorities ever, FDR passed laws and set his Democrats on the path to becoming the majority party for most of the next 35 years. FDR was re-elected in 1936 with the broadest Democratic landslide ever: 75 seats in the Senate (!) and 333 in the House, which are both records. By contrast, Biden is passing big reforms with the smallest Democratic majorities ever for a new Democratic president (less than 10 seats in the House and a 50-50 split in the Senate). As Chuck Todd said on “Meet The Press,” Biden is no longer a “transitional president, but is seeking to be a transformational one instead.”
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden inherited the highest number of unemployed Americans since 1933 and the gravest public health crisis since the “Black Death” after World War I. He sees himself as following in Roosevelt’s footsteps with bold ideas. And with the multitrillion-dollar Covid-19 relief bill passed in March and a proposed multitrillion-dollar “infrastructure” bill – with, perhaps, another relief bill coming after that – Biden’s ideas are every bit as dramatic as Franklin Roosevelt’s. The preliminary price tag for Biden’s ambitious vision is $6 trillion – on top of the $4 trillion the Trump administration spent last year dealing with the pandemic. Bill Maher says that the Biden Team’s slogan is apparently: “Go Big or Go Home.” But will his program prove as popular and effective as FDR’s?
With an average job approval rating of 54% after 100 days, Biden is more popular than Trump ever was, but significantly less so than Presidents Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Nixon, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush or Obama at the same stage of their presidencies. As Maher pointed out, the Biden administration will need some policy successes to point to if it hopes to retain its popularity – and hold onto the Democrats’ razor-thin majorities in Congress.
A different Biden
Biden was previously thought to be cautious and pragmatic, staying in touch with moderate and even conservative voters, for example, by strongly opposing court-ordered school busing. But Biden has surprised progressives and stunned conservatives with the daring scope of his budgets and programs. The ultra-liberal Joan Walsh wrote in The Nation: “Scranton Joe, once the neoliberal senator from Delaware, translated left ideas into unthreatening but inspiring language Wednesday night. Which is a huge accomplishment.” Maher added that Biden, “has turned out to be more radical than Obama ever was.” His fully refundable tax credit for minor children is the “child allowance” that liberals have dreamed of since the 1960s with the provision that if someone is too poor to pay income taxes, the government will send them a check for up to $300 per child per month under age 18. (See the “Family Assistance Plan” drafted by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan for the Nixon administration in 1969). Since this new child tax credit will benefit all but the wealthiest Americans, it has correctly been called the most comprehensive income-support program since Social Security.
Biden spoke of the nation “ready for takeoff” and this was accurate as the economy grew by 6.5% in the last quarter with both the Commerce Department and Congressional Budget Office projecting a strong recovery to continue over the next two years. But to be fair to Trump, Biden also inherited a beginning economic recovery due to the success of vaccines, whose creation was supervised by Trump’s “Operation Warp speed.”
And a president getting off to a good start is no guarantee of future success: Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter and the first George Bush all were popular in their first 100 days, but were defeated for re-election.
A difference in tone
Obviously, the biggest change between the Biden and Trump administrations is “Uncle Joe’s” tone. Ross Douthat, the house conservative for the New York Times, wrote on the day of Biden’s inaugural: “But for Biden, who gave a solid, human version of the solid, human speeches that carried him to this office, this darkness is also his opportunity, because there are good reasons to think that the most immediate shadows can be dispelled (and a certain amount of political credit taken) without superhuman effort from his administration.” On the PBS Newshour show, David Brooks said after Biden’s first news conference that “he’s doing bold things in a boring and calm way, so it’s effective.” Steve Chapman of the Chicago Tribune, a self-described conservative against Trump, commented that, “Biden’s low profile is a bonus, not a burden.”
So much for style, what do Americans think of Biden’s first 100 days? An average of polls taken in mid-April show that voters approve of Biden’s performance by a roughly 5-4 margin. That is roughly equal to the percentage who voted for him in 2020. It is also a very familiar pattern in 21st century America: Since the hotly contested 2000 election, we’ve largely had partisan “trench warfare” where neither party has been able to command across-the-board support. (George W. Bush after 9/11 was a brief exception). Just as we would expect, Democrats tell pollsters they are happy with Biden and Republicans are not. Republican voters are loudly telling their senators they have to oppose the “Biden spending binge” and “liberal wish list,” something they probably realized already. The Biden White House is clearly hoping that the public’s desire for pandemic relief will override any misgivings about large spending increases. The good news is that specific parts of the Biden agenda – the money, vaccines, middle class families and small business – are more popular than he is, indicating a potential for growth in his support.
Risks ahead
The very narrow 2020 margin of Democratic victory in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and especially Georgia came from relatively wealthy, well-educated suburbanites who had often voted Republican in the past. Biden will have to take care that a perception of excessive taxes and spending does not drive away these independent and “soft” Republicans. A shift of just a few thousand votes in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin would have kept Trump in the White House.
Since the relative calm of the late 1990s, the 21st century has seen numerous dramatic presidencies – George W. Bush after 9/11, Barack Obama after the 2007-08 financial crash, Trump in general. For all of Uncle Joe’s composed persona, his presidency is following this pattern in terms of ambitious programs and social change. The risk is that swing voters may come to believe that he is trying to do too much. Stay tuned for 2022 and 2024.
Patrick Reddy is a Democratic political consultant in California and the co-author of “California After Arnold.” He is now working on "21st Century America," which should be published within the next year.