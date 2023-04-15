Announced by all the trumpets of the sky

Arrives the snow, and, driving o’er the fields ...

Veils the farm-house at the garden’s end.

The sled and traveler stopped, the courier’s feet delayed,

All friends shut out ...

“The Snow-Storm”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Our Buffalo Niagara region is home to unparalleled natural and human-made beauty, striking history, broad culture, accessible quality of life and, most important, hard-working, fiercely family-oriented people. An alchemy of ingredients that, by any measure, should propel us into growth, vibrancy and abundant community wealth.

But, as we all know, Western New York’s social and economic statuses continue to lag behind most of the nation. Among the reasons is our region’s high cost of local government. Of the 3,086 counties in the United States, Erie County has the 13th highest property taxes (city, town, village, county and schools), and Niagara County has the 2nd highest. Of America’s 25 counties in which residents pay the highest local taxes, 22 of them are in upstate New York.

Driving this exorbitant public cost is our nation-leading concentration of local governments. Erie County, population 950,683, has 45 governments: 25 towns, 16 villages, 3 cities and 1 county. By comparison, New York City, population 8.5 million, has 1 government.

And our 45 municipalities each possess their own elected and appointed officials, as well as departments of parks, personnel, economic development, youth, senior citizens, emergency services, sanitation, sewer, highway, health, housing, public works, law enforcement and justice.

Anchored by Buffalo, one of the country’s poorest cities, Western New York is an impoverished region. As a result, the day passed long ago when property taxes alone were sufficient to fund our government structure. Since 1996, Erie County’s 8.75% sales tax – also among the highest in the nation – provides both Buffalo and Erie County with even more revenue than property taxes.

In no other American community does local government gobble up so much money.

So, when our system of multiple, overlapping municipalities gives rise to uneven services, we shake our head and rightly feel let down. One city with no funds to fix potholes sits next to a town with the latest in road repair technology; that town is contiguous with a city that can’t afford to open public swimming pools; which sits next to a town with a gleaming new senior citizen center; which overlaps with a village about to shutter its fire department.

Life and death

But what happens when our excessive number of governments may have contributed to the loss of life? What happens when their institutional resistance to collaboration impairs their ability to protect human life? What should we feel and do then?

In December, as Christmas week began, local weather reports and officials sounded the alarm for potential life-threatening conditions, born of the fury of high winds and large snowfalls. This predicted onslaught followed close on the heels of an historic storm that paralyzed our region just four weeks earlier, shutting down travel and trapping residents in their homes.

In response, the day before Christmas Eve, our 45 local governments sprang into action, opened their emergency services playbook, enlisted the aid of New York State and the federal government, and performed heroic, if not superhuman, feats of saving citizens in peril.

And yet, 47 Western New Yorkers died. Thirty-five of the victims lived in Buffalo; 26 were Black or Hispanic; and 23 died due to a delayed response to their appeals for help, trapped in a car, stranded on a street or beyond reach in a home with no heat.

Finger-pointing followed among political leaders, rendering even more severe the national spotlight scrutinizing our community as a result of the shocking loss of life. Each politician insisted that their municipality performed well. They sounded like they were heads of nations located on separate ends of the globe, rather than local officials whose overlapping jurisdictions comprised one community.

A compulsion to compete

Their bickering unwittingly revealed one harsh truth and obscured several harsher questions. When one politician feels compelled to assert that his entity responded better than another’s, it painfully illustrates why decades of urging regional cooperation has changed virtually nothing. The very existence of separate local governments, with separate elected heads, impels them to compete, rather than collaborate, and demands that they serve their own constituents first, even when just across an artificial boundary are citizens who desperately need their help. This culture of competition produces willingness to enlist aid from “‘parental” government levels – state and federal – and aversion to cooperating with their sibling entities.

That was the case with the December blizzard. With climate change increasing storms’ frequency and severity and, in our region, causing less Lake Erie freezing and more furious “lake effect,” the December blizzard happened to land its deadliest punch on Buffalo. Specifically, East Buffalo, home to some of America’s poorest neighborhoods, dotted with aged homes, inhabited by Black citizens least financially able to protect themselves against the elements. And that vulnerable community suffered unspeakable loss.

In the blizzard’s aftermath, Buffalo retained a prestigious academic center to review the city’s response. But rather than analyze each municipality’s performance in a vacuum, would we be better served by examining how as a region we responded? That is, if severe weather pays no mind to local political boundaries, why should our response be constrained by them?

In this spirit, pertinent questions include:

• Is there a more effective, equitable manner to deliver emergency services than our present local government structure?

• How well did local governments collaborate and avail themselves of maximum regional ability to protect citizens?

• When a city with fewer resources, more vulnerable residents and outdated equipment bears the worst of an emergency, should response be directed first to that most affected population, and then to other portions of the region less at risk?

• If local governments immediately request state and federal emergency aid, why don’t they seek immediate assistance from each other?

• In other words, in this new age of more frequent and severe weather, shouldn’t our emergency responses possess the capacity to adapt?

Looking for answers

To answer these questions, I wrote a letter to the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Relations, respectfully requesting that they examine what happened in our December blizzard, and make recommendations for any reforms that might save more lives. In response, the committee invited me to meet with its staff and legal counsel in Washington, D.C. As a result of that discussion, the committee is considering the request.

Having worked for a Senate committee many years ago, I know the substantial resources that a Senate body can bring to bear in such an effort. I chose this committee for its dual oversight responsibilities: government’s role in protecting citizens; and the duty of federal, state and local governments to cooperate with each other. I asked the committee to hold its public hearings here in Buffalo, so city residents most affected by the blizzard, who may lack resources to travel to Washington, can appear and tell their story.

As well, to insure that local government officials provide forthright testimony, I suggested that the committee grant all involved full immunity. The hearings’ purpose should be to enlighten, not investigate.

From Florida hurricanes that erase whole communities, and California rains and snow that wreak unfathomable destruction, to Buffalo snowstorms that overwhelm local government, America is entering a new age of nature-caused threats. Having the federal government examine these recent events, and recommend reforms and innovations that will increase citizen safety – particularly for our most vulnerable population – would affirm government’s purpose at a time when many of us question its effectiveness.

As the committee continues to assess this proposal, I’ve asked New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Reps. Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy, to add their voice to a request for hearings.

We can never avoid all weather-related fatalities. But when 47 human beings die in a snowstorm, we have a moral duty to try. Open, impartial hearings will reveal whether our local government system can provide equitable emergency services in a new climate-change era. And offer every American community forward-looking reforms to prevent such a tragedy from occurring again.

Kevin Gaughan is a Buffalo attorney and civic leader. His email address is kevin@kevingaughan.com.