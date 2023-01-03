Viewpoints: After a tough year, Erie County looks to new opportunities

By Mark C. Poloncarz

After a very difficult year, 2023 dawns as a year of promise and potential in Erie County. As we saw in the response to the May 14 mass shooting and recent extreme weather events, we are stronger when we work together and support each other. As we greet this New Year there are many ways Erie County is already hard at work to be the catalyst for a positive future for all.

The Office of Health Equity (ECOHE) had a busy year in 2022. Among numerous tasks completed last year, ECOHE planned and implemented the Erie County Health and Wellness Survey, gathering thousands of responses from more than 70 ZIP codes in partnership with the Buffalo Center for Health Equity and the Wellness Project. A comprehensive report on the data gathered in the Survey will be published this year.

After the mass shooting on May 14, the ECOHE team assisted Erie County in implementing a culturally responsive healing process. In recognition of the tragedy’s impact on community mental health, the ECOHE’s flagship programs for 2023 will be Mental Health First Aid for Adults and Mental Health First Aid for Youth. Presented for free and open to the public, all trainings are facilitated by a team of instructors and provide residents with the knowledge and skills to recognize and respond to a mental health crisis.

Since July 2021, my administration’s “Reinvest in Erie’s Neighborhoods and Employ our Workforce” (RENEW) Plan has been the catalyst behind changes that are energizing our community. More than $123 million in RENEW Plan investments has been critical to restoring our parks, improving our infrastructure, and creating closer community connections.

Erie County Parks are a hive of activity with over $24 million in projects happening systemwide, of which over $14 million is RENEW Plan-funded. This funding facilitated improvements to WPA-era historic structures and improved handicapped- and special-needs accessibility at parks countywide, while also improving vital roadway infrastructure, such as at Wendt Beach and Chestnut Ridge Park.

WPA-era shelter rehabilitations at Ellicott Creek and Emery Parks are expected to reach completion this year and capital funding is also paving the way for the construction of new inclusive playgrounds, expected to be completed in 2023, at all five of our heritage parks.

Better community connectivity is on the horizon in 2023 as well. Our Erie Net broadband initiative will soon be putting shovels in the ground as we build an Open Access Network of nearly 400 miles of fiber. As the pandemic made plain, high-speed broadband infrastructure is essential to business, education, health care and life. Public libraries, town and village halls, and other sites are among the 152 identified anchor sites serving as the backbone for Erie Net, with funding provided through the RENEW Plan.

Economic development is also being fast-tracked both at the Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna and the new Agribusiness Park taking shape in Evans.

At the Renaissance Commerce Park, we continue to transform what was Bethlehem Steel into a 21st-century business hub. New infrastructure at the site is attracting private sector investments there, along with hundreds of new jobs for our region.

For example, after constructing the new 100,000-plus-square-foot building at 8 Dona St. and securing its first tenant, Total Quality Assurance, Uniland will soon begin constructing another 150,000-square-foot facility. Across Dona Street, work on Ciminelli’s manufacturing and logistics building will also get underway. Originally planned as a 122,000-square-foot facility, this project may expand based on the significant demand for light industrial and logistics space in Western New York. This comes on the heels of TRS Packaging and Sucro Sourcing both moving their operations to the commerce park.

This will also be a major year for the Agribusiness Park. Construction on the site’s massive water tower is well underway, with expected completion this summer. This tower will not only supply water to the Ag Park businesses, but improve water pressure for residents in the Town of Evans. In 2023, we anticipate installing and upgrading utilities at the site. Already, multiple businesses are interested in setting up shop at the Agribusiness Park.

2023 will also be the year when we break ground on one of the largest construction projects our region has ever seen: the building of the new Bills football stadium.

This project will employ thousands of area workers, resulting in a massive economic investment in our community, and keep the team here for another three decades.

It’s a spirit of cooperation, a shared desire on creating a better tomorrow that powers all of these developments and guides us towards a healthier and more inclusive Erie County. I am honored to serve as your county executive and proud to be a member of the team that is building a stronger county in 2023 and into the future.

Mark Poloncarz is Erie County Executive.