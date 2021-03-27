Viewpoints: ACV proves Buffalo has the talent, resources to flourish

There isn’t a startup community on the planet that wouldn’t tip its hat to Buffalo right now.
On Wednesday, we achieved an awe-inspiring milestone. While 43North winner and Buffalo’s first tech unicorn, ACV Auctions, was ringing the bell at Nasdaq for its initial public offering, Buffalo native and Digital Ocean CEO Yancey Spruill was ringing the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange for its IPO. Buffalo natives ringing both opening bells at the same time? To those who thought that special moments and great companies couldn’t be built in Buffalo … now do you believe?
By anyone’s measure, Wednesday was a great day for our city. These exciting tech companies are collectively valued at more than $10 billion and ACV proved that Buffalo had the talent and resources to be built and flourish in our own backyard.
Take a moment to reflect on what it has taken for our community to reach this moment. We’ve done the hard work it takes to rebuild an environment that nurtures entrepreneurism. This has required many different parts of our community – the private sector, government, higher education, just to name a few – pulling in the same direction to make Buffalo fertile ground for innovation. There is much work still to be done, but the world is now on notice that we’re poised for more great things.
We will continue this momentum because the culture of innovation yields wins like ACV only if you have something else: determined people who are driven to succeed. Buffalo’s hardworking, never-quit people are a competitive advantage.
Last week set a new standard for the capabilities of Western New York as we become a Top 40 global destination for startups and a Top 10 midsize city for quality of life. We’re already ranked in the Top 100 emerging ecosystems globally, according to Startup Genome and Crunchbase. Our momentum and growth mindset will propel us to more achievements.
As we reflect on a seminal moment, let’s also reflect on the cadre of people who deeply love Western New York and have supported broader economic equity, prosperity and opportunity to reach every neighborhood in our region.
While there have been thousands of people who have had some role in our movement, there have been a handful of people that, without them, the events that unfolded on Wednesday quite simply wouldn’t have been possible.
They use words like community, hope and tzedakah. They challenge us to be better and care about others’ success. They say “we” not “me” and leverage regional collaboration. You’ve likely heard a few of their names and they know who they are. They think big. Paying it forward is a top priority. In my mind, their legacy and the legacy of our community that united to achieve this milestone rests on what we do next.
While last week is memorable, the future should be even better. We’re building from a higher platform and our community is set and ready to accelerate forward.
Buffalonians are at our best when we come together and put our formidable talents toward a common goal. In this drive to be a community that creates, fosters and grows, everyone has something to offer. Whether it’s a grandparent telling his or her expat grandkids about the hot new companies in the region, a CEO deciding to write some checks or a teacher recognizing a budding entrepreneur, we all have a role to play. If you want your name alongside the generation that is reigniting our great city, there’s no better time to get in the game.
John T. Gavigan is a managing director in Western New York for Endeavor, a New York-based nonprofit that helps late-stage startup companies scale up to rapid growth. He was executive director of the Buffalo-based 43North entrepreneurship competition for three years, starting in 2015, and is a four-time entrepreneur himself.