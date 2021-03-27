Viewpoints: ACV proves Buffalo has the talent, resources to flourish

There isn’t a startup community on the planet that wouldn’t tip its hat to Buffalo right now.

On Wednesday, we achieved an awe-inspiring milestone. While 43North winner and Buffalo’s first tech unicorn, ACV Auctions, was ringing the bell at Nasdaq for its initial public offering, Buffalo native and Digital Ocean CEO Yancey Spruill was ringing the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange for its IPO. Buffalo natives ringing both opening bells at the same time? To those who thought that special moments and great companies couldn’t be built in Buffalo … now do you believe?

By anyone’s measure, Wednesday was a great day for our city. These exciting tech companies are collectively valued at more than $10 billion and ACV proved that Buffalo had the talent and resources to be built and flourish in our own backyard.

Take a moment to reflect on what it has taken for our community to reach this moment. We’ve done the hard work it takes to rebuild an environment that nurtures entrepreneurism. This has required many different parts of our community – the private sector, government, higher education, just to name a few – pulling in the same direction to make Buffalo fertile ground for innovation. There is much work still to be done, but the world is now on notice that we’re poised for more great things.