Viewpoints: A new stadium is an investment in the community

When Tre’Davious White went down with a season-ending injury in November, more than $100,000 was donated by the Bills Mafia to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in White’s hometown of Shreveport. To date, the Bills Mafia has inspired more than $2 million in charitable donations.

I have watched with envy as new stadiums have been built in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Sure, we do not have the population and wealth of these other NFL cities, but our wealth is in the passion and loyalty of our fan base.

Some critics complain we should not be spending money on a new stadium for the Bills.

With this project, there is a significant revenue stream directly related to the Bills that returns millions of dollars to local and state government through state income taxes paid by players and opponents, Bills executives, media personnel and others whose work is directly connected to the Bills, and those who are associated with the Bills pay property taxes.

All that money comes back to New York State and Erie County.