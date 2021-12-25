Viewpoints: A new stadium is an investment in the community

On Dec. 6, 69,170 Buffalo Bills fans braved 45-mph winds and subfreezing temperatures to watch the Bills play their hated rivals, the New England Patriots. Their passion was on full display for a national television audience. On the season, the Bills rank 12th in the NFL in attendance (68,660 a game) even though Buffalo is one of the smallest NFL markets.
Since the Bills became an NFL franchise in 1960, their fans have supported them through Super Bowl runs, losing seasons and countless inclement weather Sundays.
If there is one constant during the 61 years of AFL and NFL membership, Buffalo fans have been unwavering in support of their beloved team.
Bills Mafia is there for every sold-out home game, and we watch with great pleasure as legions of Bills fans travel to away games, creating a “home-game environment” for our Bills.
Buffalo fans not only dig deeply into their own pockets for home and away games, but there is no fan base that supports charitable endeavors like the Buffalo faithful.
In 2017, Bills fans raised $415,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation after the Bengals quarterback threw a touchdown pass late in a game, eliminating the Ravens from the playoffs and ending the Bills playoff drought. Fast forward to 2021 when $1.4 million was raised in honor of Josh Allen’s grandmother, resulting in the dedication of the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing at Oishei Children’s Hospital.
When Tre’Davious White went down with a season-ending injury in November, more than $100,000 was donated by the Bills Mafia to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in White’s hometown of Shreveport. To date, the Bills Mafia has inspired more than $2 million in charitable donations.
I have watched with envy as new stadiums have been built in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Dallas.
Sure, we do not have the population and wealth of these other NFL cities, but our wealth is in the passion and loyalty of our fan base.
Some critics complain we should not be spending money on a new stadium for the Bills.
With this project, there is a significant revenue stream directly related to the Bills that returns millions of dollars to local and state government through state income taxes paid by players and opponents, Bills executives, media personnel and others whose work is directly connected to the Bills, and those who are associated with the Bills pay property taxes.
All that money comes back to New York State and Erie County.
Kim and Terry Pegula have invested more than $2 billion in Buffalo through the purchase of the Bills and Sabres, and construction projects in downtown Buffalo that continue to have long-term impact.
For a new stadium, the Pegulas and the NFL will invest hundreds of millions in a stadium that will be owned by Erie County taxpayers.
Here’s the bottom line: Buffalo ranks 31st out of 32 NFL teams in market size. Like it or not, the price of membership in this exclusive club is a world-class stadium.
The new stadium will be a community asset – not a playpen for billionaires, as some would suggest. This investment is not lining the pockets of the wealthy, but rather an investment in our community.
I have been in public service for 35 years, serving in Albany in the State Senate and in Buffalo as your mayor. I’ve watched as billions have been spent on public projects in New York City and throughout our state.
Buffalo and Western New York deserve that same level of state support with an investment in a new stadium.
Taxpayer money is our money – and it should be spent to keep the Bills in Western New York, bringing joy to thousands, providing invaluable national and international recognition to our region and retaining Buffalo’s place as a first-tier American city.