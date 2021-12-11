Viewpoints: A forgotten war: When Buffalo joined Scotsman’s revolt

The British retaliated by firing back and then launching a commando raid on the U.S. side of the Niagara River, where they killed an American sailor and sent a burning steamship flying the stars and stripes over Niagara Falls.

President Martin Van Buren, fearful that the fighting would escalate into another war between Great Britain and the United States, interceded to stamp down the populist support for the Canadian-American insurgency,

But the raids continued and spread along the border, as far west as Detroit and as far east as the St. Lawrence River. British, Canadian and American blood was spilled in more than a dozen battles over the next 12 months.

When the war fizzled out, the British hanged 11 Americans, summarily executed four others and sent scores more to its penal colony in Australia.

The Patriot War of 1837-38 is little remembered today in the United States, but it was not without consequence. It awakened Britain to the corruption and oppression in its North American colony, and contributed to the federation of Canada three decades later.