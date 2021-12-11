Viewpoints: A forgotten war: When Buffalo joined Scotsman’s revolt

One hundred eighty-four years ago this December, a short wiry Scotsman showed up in Buffalo with a price on his head after leading a failed revolt against the British of Canada.
More than 2,000 Buffalo residents showed up to hear him speak at a theater in the village as he delivered a fiery populist oration denouncing the elite class who ruled colonial Canada and drawing parallels between the plight of the downtrodden of Canada with the American revolutionaries.
William Lyon Mackenzie asked the Buffalo residents to raise an army to drive the British out of Canada and free their neighbors to the north.
He had a receptive audience, as many were veterans of the War of 1812 and harbored much anger against the English for the deaths of their families and friends and the torching of their homes in the burning of Buffalo and Black Rock.
Hundreds of prominent and ordinary Buffalo residents heeded MacKenzie’s cry, offering to take up arms in an invasion to overthrow the European rulers. As word spread along the eastern seaboard, thousands more Americans flocked to the border to join the fight.
They stormed local armories and took rifles and cannon and established the “Republic of Canada” on Navy Island, then cannonaded the British on the Canadian shore.
The British retaliated by firing back and then launching a commando raid on the U.S. side of the Niagara River, where they killed an American sailor and sent a burning steamship flying the stars and stripes over Niagara Falls.
President Martin Van Buren, fearful that the fighting would escalate into another war between Great Britain and the United States, interceded to stamp down the populist support for the Canadian-American insurgency,
But the raids continued and spread along the border, as far west as Detroit and as far east as the St. Lawrence River. British, Canadian and American blood was spilled in more than a dozen battles over the next 12 months.
When the war fizzled out, the British hanged 11 Americans, summarily executed four others and sent scores more to its penal colony in Australia.
The Patriot War of 1837-38 is little remembered today in the United States, but it was not without consequence. It awakened Britain to the corruption and oppression in its North American colony, and contributed to the federation of Canada three decades later.
And that British raid on the American shore that sent a burning steamboat over the falls resulted in a rule of law justifying preemptive strikes, still recognized today by international law and the United Nations.
It all started with “the greatest agitator that ever Upper Canada has had within her limits.”
