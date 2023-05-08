We first heard whispers of internal conflict at our high school alma mater, Nardin Academy last April. An alumnae letter to Nardin’s Board of Directors had popped up in our Facebook news feeds.

“[Dr.] Sandra Betters has put our school at risk and opened Nardin to significant liability with her continued mistreatment of employees and human resource decisions,” the letter alleged. Within minutes, we were texting one another and former teachers with perplexed concern.

The media frenzy around Nardin has created confusion as to just what the “situation” is. Even now that Nardin’s president, Dr. Sandra Betters, will leave her position this June, Nardin’s problems are far from resolved. Betters’ resignation is a necessary step on a journey toward healing a broken community. But let us not lose sight of why she was hired in the first place: to build a more equitable, forward-thinking Nardin.

The hiring of Betters in 2021 was intended as an important step toward making Nardin a genuinely inclusive school. The 2020 #OppressedatNardin alumnae social media campaign exposed experiences of discrimination among students of color. It revealed the need for this predominantly white institution to reckon with how its policies, culture, and curriculum have contributed to racial exclusion. Nevertheless, despite her anti-racist aims, Betters’ leadership obstructed cultural transformation toward racial equity at Nardin.

In recent weeks some local media coverage has politicized this situation, framing it as a progressive vs. conservative conflict. We are alarmed at recent moves to vilify Betters’ dissertation, which to our reading is noncontroversial if examined in light of recent scholarship on dismantling systemic structures of oppression. We maintain that Nardin historically has had a culture of racism. As seniors in Nardin’s class of 2001, we took part in yearbook staff photos that reinforced racial stereotypes. We are culpable for this, as is the institutional culture that formed us. There is a need for individual and communal repentance.

It is not anti-racism that is at issue. It is Betters’ domineering approach to leadership, which systematically destroyed morale while alienating faculty and staff. Betters’ leadership style was deeply misaligned with the school’s Catholic values. Nardin’s founding religious order, the Daughters of the Heart of Mary (DHM), stated that they hired Betters to “embrace differences and celebrate diversity as a glimpse at the face of God” and to help return the Academy to its Catholic roots.

To our understanding, the DHMs are primarily referencing Catholic Social Teaching, a moral tradition that emerges from a body of church writings concerning human relationships and the common good. Catholic Social Teaching contains such guiding ethical principles as solidarity with the most vulnerable and the dignity of all people.

Betters’ leadership was characterized by coercion and intimidation. Using such tactics to achieve solidarity undermines it. True solidarity is invitational to historically privileged persons – in this case, the majority of Nardin’s faculty, staff, and student body. Solidarity bids us to enter a process of reflection and self-evaluation, leading to transformation and the recognition that we must work together to dismantle oppressive systems.

To our knowledge, Betters did not practice this kind of invitational leadership. Instead, she used methods that violated other principles of Catholic Social Teaching: namely, subsidiarity (the idea that decision-making should be done at the local level) and the rights of workers.

The unwillingness of Betters, Board Chair Tish Van Dyke, and the majority of the Board to include the local Nardin community in any meaningful decision-making disregarded subsidiarity. Their leadership instead mirrored top-down corporate management.

In terms of the rights of workers, the most widely publicized incident was the escorting of veteran teacher Marilou Bebak – who taught both of us – out of the building in front of students last March. Placing Bebak on administrative leave and ultimately separating her from the institution was wildly disproportionate to her reported actions. She was not given a fair hearing prior to her separation from Nardin. And, given her public statements regarding the treatment of faculty by the administration, we fear that these actions were retaliatory.

Nardin Academy is known for its academic excellence and commitment to forming community leaders, particularly women. It is an invaluable resource for this community, and its strength lies in its Catholic mission. As the Board of Trustees moves forward, we urge them to abide by the Catholic principles of subsidiarity, dignity, and solidarity, as well as transparency, as they seek to rebuild trust, heal a fractured community, and ultimately search for a new President. We hope that all of Nardin’s stakeholders – students, faculty, staff, and alumni – commit to moving the school forward in a way that holds it accountable to the Catholic Social Teaching it professes.

Jeannine M. Pitas, Ph.D. and Sara A. Williams Ph.D. are both Nardin Class of 2001 alumnae. Williams’ degree is in Religious Studies and Pitas’ is in Comparative Literature.