Viewpoints: 2022 election in the rear view mirror

All through the fall, Newt Gingrich, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans predicted a “Red Wave” that would sweep both Houses of Congress and lift their party to its strongest position since they dominated the 1920s. All the leading indicators were there for Republicans: President Biden’s job rating was below 50%, inflation is at a 40-year high, crime rates have risen and voters were generally in a bad mood. But, somewhat surprisingly, the Republicans only barely won the House, gaining less than 10 seats and were stopped cold in the Senate. Democrats had their best performance in a midterm election featuring a Democratic White House since 1962, when they were riding high after the Kennedy Administration peacefully resolved the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Why did this occur? The two biggest reasons were that the threat to abortion rights drove younger Democratic women to the polls and Republicans did not have a great recruiting year. In September, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell began poor-mouthing his party’s prospects, complaining about “candidate quality.” The results in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada show that his fears were well-founded.

It was a confusing, divided election. Here are some random thoughts about the various voting patterns.

• The red state/blue state division is as strong as ever: The exit poll showed that 96% of both parties’ members stayed loyal on Nov. 8. Admittedly, exit polls are less accurate today due to widespread mail/early voting, but these numbers are so overwhelming as to remove all doubt. The South and Heartland voted for Republicans, while both Coasts stayed Democratic. As usual, Republican candidates at all levels drew heavy support from farmers, white Southerners, reliable churchgoers, married couples, veterans, gun-owners, upper-income voters, white males and older voters. Meanwhile, racial minorities, central city residents, single women, Northeasterners, West Coasters, intellectuals, gays and lesbians, and “seculars” turned over their usual heavy Democratic majorities. (Republicans had a slight edge in suburbia due to very strong showings in Texas and Florida). Republicans lost virtually every major race in “Blue” states, and no Democrat won a Senate race in a state that President Trump carried in 2020.

• Republicans should think long and hard before nominating Donald Trump again: The former president had a 39% approval rating in the national exit poll. Granted, Trump always runs better with actual voters than he does with polls. But the Donald was clearly a drag on Republicans in 2022, with lingering resentment over his role in the Capitol riots of January 2021. (Credit to California Democratic consultant/election lawyer Steve Kamp for this exact prediction). Plus, Trump’s handpicked candidates – Dr. Oz, Blake Masters, Herschel Walker, and even Ohio Senator-elect JD Vance – ran worse than Establishment Republicans like Mike DeWine and Ron DeSantis. An analysis done by Nate Cohn of the New York Times found that Trump caused a drag of 5 points on Republican candidates almost everywhere. Trump has undeniable popularity with the Republican base – but may be fatally flawed to independents.

• President Biden may also want to think long and hard about running again in 2024: The same national exit poll gave Biden just a 41% job approval rating and fully 67% do not want to see him run for re-election. A Biden-Trump re-match would likely be an ugly slugfest that would further divide the country.

• The abortion issue was almost an exact proxy for Red/Blue divisions: Pro-life Republicans won in the South and Midwest, while pro-choice Democrats dominated both coasts. But the national exit poll also showed that only 37% of voters favored outlawing abortion in most or all circumstances. Furthermore, the pro-choice side won in all five states where it was on the ballot – including normally Republican states Kentucky and Montana. There be no doubt that this issue helped mobilize younger Democrats: The exit poll showed that 39% of all voters said they were “angry” over the Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to abortion and they voted for House Democrats by 85-14%. A solid 53-42% majority told the exit poll that they trusted Democrats more on this issue. A surge of younger voters helped the Democrats cut their losses in the suburbs and likely saved their extremely narrow Senate majority. Republicans would be wise to seek a compromise on this issue. (My former boss at CNN, Bill Schneider, has been saying for years that the choice issue could drive a wedge into the suburban Republican Party and he has been proven correct).

• The Republican effort to recruit more minorities, especially Hispanics, had mixed results: We will see in the Georgia Senate run-off in December whether Herschel Walker can attract enough Black Democrats to win, but Hispanics are not a monolith: Cubans are different from Puerto Ricans who are different from Mexicans who are different from Central and South Americans. This Hispanic diversity was on full display in 2022: Republicans did very well with Cubans, Central and South American immigrants in Florida, carrying Hispanic-majority Miami-Dade County for the first time in two decades. On the other hand, Puerto Ricans helped provide the margin of victory for Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York. In Texas, Republicans hoped to capitalize on fear of chaos on the Mexican border to win the historically Democratic Rio Grande Valley, which is the most heavily Hispanic region in America. But Democrats won two of three House races there. The mostly Mexican-American Hispanic voters of Arizona, Colorado and Nevada helped re-elect Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly, Mike Bennett, and Catherine Cortez-Masto, respectively. In California, Republicans made almost no effort with the largest enclave of Mexicans outside of Mexico City – and received very little support in return. At least a quarter of the Hispanic vote has swung between the two parties in the last generation. So, given their concentration in big states plus key smaller swing states in the Southwest, Hispanics are most definitely worth watching in 2024 and beyond.

• Speaking of Florida: Led by DeSantis, Republicans won their greatest triumph ever in the Sunshine State, sweeping both every statewide office and a majority of House seats for the first time. DeSantis won more total votes for governor than anyone from either party in state history. It was the best Republican performance in Florida, the ultimate battleground state, since President Ronald Reagan was winning easily in the 1980s. Flipping around the cable channels on Election Night, I heard a commentator on Fox News say that “it was really a tale of two elections – Florida and everywhere else.” Outside of Florida, it was essentially a draw, which is a good result for the president’s party, given that the fact mid-term losses have historically been heavy for the party controlling the White House. But the Florida vote should terrify national Democrats: If the Sunshine State’s 30 electoral votes are safely Republican to go along with another 130 or so in the Southern and border states plus another 75 or so in the Heartland and Western states, future Republican nominees will only need to carry a few swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan or Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin to win.

• This election’s rising stars: DeSantis obviously was the biggest winner on Nov. 8, while Chuck Schumer is a close second. Indeed, the first wave of Republican polls shows DeSantis essentially even with Trump. No one has done that since 2015. Besides the Florida governor, are there any other “possible future presidents” out there? Maryland’s Governor-elect, Wesley Moore, is only the third Black governor elected since the Civil War era and is already drawing comparisons to Barack Obama. California’s new senator, Alex Padilla (who won the Senate seat vacated by Vice President Harris), could be a good bet to someday appear on a national Democratic ticket given the growing importance of the Hispanic vote. (Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida bears watching for the same reason). California Gov. Gavin Newsom just won his third straight landslide and raised his national profile with his attacks on Republican “extremism” on abortion. Are there any other new winners who can quickly become presidential contenders like Ronald Reagan (California governor) in 1966, George W. Bush (Texas governor) in 1994 or Obama (U.S. senator from Illinois) in 2004? Stay tuned. We’ll know within five years.

•The post-war “Baby Boom” generation: It came of age politically in the 1990s and likes to brag about its social tolerance. That trend continued in 2022 as the number of women governors set a new record at 12. The nation’s first openly gay governor, Jared Polis of Colorado, was re-elected by a similar margin to DeSantis. Maura Healy in Massachusetts became the first lesbian governor by a few hours ahead of Tina Kotek in Oregon.

The new U.S. Senate will have a record number of women and minorities in January. And Washington Sen. Patty Murray, whom I worked for in 1992, is set to become the first female “President Pro Tem” in the Senate (and third in line for the presidency should a vacancy occur).

• Both major parties have major image problems: Voters gave both the Democratic and Republican parties approval ratings in the low 40% range. Nearly 90% thought either or both parties were “too extreme.” In 1992, Ross Perot rode these feelings to the best showing for an independent candidate since 1945. Could another strong independent candidacy be coming in 2024? To borrow from Romeo and Juliet, voters may be saying, “A plague on both your houses!”

This election was a holding action, more “trench warfare” between the two parties, likely setting up another fiercely contested election in 2024. A Republican House facing off against a Democratic Senate almost guarantees partisan stalemate.

But Biden, who gave a strongly worded speech in September worrying about the future of American democracy, can rest assured: The high voter participation and vigorous debates of 2022 helped insure that the world’s oldest democracy will march on.

Patrick Reddy is the co-author of California After Arnold and the author of the forthcoming 21st Century America, a study of national politics.