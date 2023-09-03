As family and friends come together to celebrate Labor Day and honor the working men and women who are the lifeblood of our economy, it seems appropriate to reflect on the kind of workforce our community needs now and in the future. In the not-too-distant past, our region suffered from a lack of opportunity compared with the number of people seeking it. Today, the problem is reversed. Employers have positions they cannot fill, stunting our region’s economic fortunes. While employers are struggling to find talent across the country, the problem is more acute here at home.

Compared with our peer metros, Buffalo Niagara’s workforce is older and our labor force participation rate lags. Accelerating our problem is a declining number of people. Sadly, New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss and outmigration. In fact, over the last few years, New York has lost nearly half a million people.

Our community is working to encourage former Buffalonians to move back home and promote inbound attraction through the Be in Buffalo campaign. And our region is making strides in better capitalizing on the well-educated pool of students who move to our community every year to attend college. But nothing would indicate that we can look beyond Buffalo Niagara to grow our way out of our current talent shortage. Instead, we must look inward and grow our own.

While the biggest pain point for Buffalo Niagara employers is their inability to attract and retain talent, our region has higher poverty rates and lower household income levels than our counterparts. More than 38,000 individuals in our community are employed but living under the federal poverty level. Another 69,000 working individuals across the region are considered economically vulnerable. In many cases, these individuals are working multiple jobs and are still unable to properly support their family. This mismatch is our biggest regional challenge, and it is our biggest opportunity.

We can start by getting out of our own way. There is no shortage of regional training programs and public and private funding to support them. But the state and regional workforce system is hard to navigate for everyone involved. The Buffalo Niagara Regional Labor Market Study prepared for Invest Buffalo Niagara found that an overwhelming number of training programs, tools and funding sources is creating challenges for employers and job seekers alike. The study called for greater centralization and collaboration.

To break down silos, The BNP’s Employ Community Coalition sets the table where employers, workforce intermediaries, training providers and higher education partners come together to build awareness of regional workforce challenges and propose collective solutions to meet them head on. For example, the Community Coalition is directly responsible for the ongoing work of helping employers and job seekers navigate the “benefits cliff” as we look to upskill low-wage earners to family-supporting wages.

In partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Community Coalition’s efforts led to the creation of Benefits Cliff Calculator tools to help regional employers effectively assess the impacts of increased compensation on their current or prospective employees receiving social benefits, and to help career counselors better coach job seekers regarding career pathways that will make navigating the benefits cliff easier. The calculators also underscore the urgent need for public policy reforms to incentivize career progression instead of forcing the underemployed to make the unfair choice of advancing their career or doing what is best for their family in the here and now.

Beyond coordination of effort, we must rethink the way we support marginalized job seekers through training and job placement to ensure success for everyone invested in the process. To that end, the Partnership has launched a demonstration project in partnership with The Service Collaborative (TSC). The Partnership works with employers to identify and share common talent pain points, communicate new industry expectations and address long-term needs. The Partnership then takes this input and works with TSC to build a sustainable talent pipeline through employer-informed training programs and wraparound supports that can meet the varied needs of individuals seeking employment. Participating employers also take part in programs designed to elevate awareness of challenges marginalized job seekers face, and of the solutions that exist to overcome them and ensure a successful, long-term placement.

As part of this effort, the Partnership helps employers clearly articulate specific career pathways, outlining position and salary progression over a defined period, as well as the training opportunities available to assist employees in advancing to the next level. The Partnership then produces tangible multimedia resources showcasing these pathways to help employers attract key talent with a particular focus on encouraging diverse populations to pursue these paths.

By growing our own through targeted, intentional efforts, Buffalo Niagara can equip marginalized individuals with the skills needed to earn family-supporting wages, meet the growing talent needs of local employers, and accelerate inclusive economic growth across the region.

Dottie Gallagher is president & CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.