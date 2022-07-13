The Editorial Board: Two months later, Buffalo's strength in the face of racist terror is clearer than ever

It’s been two months since hate stole the lives of 10 Black people at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. During that time, victims’ families have displayed remarkable strength and determination to make change.

Garnell Whitfield Jr. stood alongside the president of the United States the other day during a White House ceremony on the South Lawn. Whitfield, whose mother was among those gunned down in the supermarket, was at the White House on a day marking the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The measure sprang not only from the Tops shooting but also followed the horrendous killing of 19 fourth-graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, mere weeks after the Buffalo shooting.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, as Whitfield and Biden pointed out, is a significant accomplishment, but the measure falls far short of being able to halt an ongoing epidemic of gun violence, which has made being shot the leading cause of death among young people. As Whitfield, a former Buffalo fire commissioner, said, there is much more to do, starting with stronger action against semiautomatic rifles such as the ones used in Buffalo, Uvalde, and more recently, Highland Park, Ill., during an Independence Day massacre.

As the struggle continues to stop America from being its own danger zone, communities have come together to improve what they can.

Following the Tops shooting, donations poured in for a Cold Springs neighborhood that lost its sole grocery store, and support has been buttressed for individuals and organizations already working to feed people.

The African Heritage Food Co-Op; Buffalo Go Green/Urban Fruits and Veggies; the Resource Council of WNY; and FeedMore WNY partnered to distribute fresh produce five days a week and other food items two days a week at varying times and locations.

The Community Action Organization of WNY will move its food pantry into the Resource Council’s West Ferry Street building later this month, becoming the 10th pantry serving the east part of the city. Visit: feedmorewny.org/programs-services/find-food/.

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, a collaboration of 14 funders, coordinated by the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, recently distributed grants to 85 Black-led organizations. The fund has received $5.2 million of donations and commitments from about 80 local and national foundations and corporations. The grants awarded to date represent only about 12% of that total.

Then there is the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which has raised about $3.1 million. Its purpose is to provide financial support to victims of the shooting.

Perhaps the strongest show of forward momentum, despite disagreement over whether it should have occurred at that site, is the reopening Friday of the Tops store.

The reopening represents a community’s refusal to cave in to the racist terror that visited the store on May 14. This resilience from so many individuals and organizations proves what Jeanne LaGall, a volunteer with the African Heritage Food Co-op, said to be true: “Hate did not win.”