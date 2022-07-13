The Editorial Board: Pausing the Buffalo redistricting vote allows time to fix major problems

It’s good that the Common Council is taking a breath before voting on its hotly contested redistricting map. The question is: Will any substantial change result? We’d like to think so, but also fear that the current postponement may be part of a hopeful assumption that opponents of the proposed plan will – eventually – go away.

That’s unlikely to happen – and it shouldn’t. The map now before the Council is a slightly amended version of a reapportionment plan that is rife with racial inequities and mostly ignores neighborhood planning districts.

As has been stated on this page before, the current map is an incumbent protection program, pure and simple. It keeps the bizarrely extended Fillmore district, which connects Allentown and Broadway-Fillmore in a tortured system of block-wide corridors, splits up neighborhoods on both the east and west sides of the map and, most importantly, maintains white voter majorities or pluralities in six out of the nine districts.

It doesn’t take a degree in demographics or expertise in reapportionment to see that the current map makes little sense. Just look at it compared to a map of Buffalo’s existing neighborhoods.

An alternative map has been offered by the Our City Action Buffalo coalition, which has led the battle against a reapportionment status quo. While the group’s plan does look more like Buffalo and does correct glaring inequities, we recognize that the Common Council must follow its approved process and make changes accordingly. Of course, it can’t simply take up a map that has not been vetted by the city’s reapportionment commission. But it can change the one that has been vetted.

In fact, it already has. The minor tweaks to the plan that the Council recently made and released last week aren’t enough to answer the concerns of opponents, but they are changes. What needs to happen is a more robust assessment of what the problems really are with the current map and a more vigorous attempt to fix them as far as possible. If the Council is able to do this through its own process, that does away with any accusations of partisanship or gerrymandering that have been leveled against Our City Action’s alternative. An accusation of gerrymandering takes some gall, given the ridiculous boundaries of the Fillmore District on the current map.

Our City Action Buffalo’s volunteer attorney, Adam Bojak, has promised a legal challenge if the current, slightly amended map is approved by the Common Council. While a protracted legal battle is the last thing anyone wants, keep in mind that these boundaries will remain in force for years to come. A workable compromise is possible, but that process must start now.

Silent delays are not enough. The Council should respond to the legitimate concerns of citizens and fix this.