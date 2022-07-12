The Editorial Board: Old racist covenants may have no effect but they're still a shameful legacy

At another time, or in another place, Sunday’s News story about overtly racist language in Erie County property deeds might prompt little more than a shrug from most people of most backgrounds. Black or white, it’s still old news, right?

Yes and no. A Black person is far more likely to know someone who was harmed by those abhorrent restrictions than a white person for whom they were never an issue. For those people, this may count as a revelation.

Many people are aware of the once-legal practice of “redlining” – government maps that identified minority neighborhoods as risky areas for investment. But many might still be unfamiliar with the bluntly racist covenants written into deeds – a practice that one Buffalo professor called “whitelining.”

Like redlining, the practice of writing race-based covenants into deeds was also encouraged by the federal government. Such language still exists in many documents, and even though it no longer carries legal force, it helps explain why, decades later, it was so easy for a killer to identify a place where he could readily murder Black citizens of Buffalo.

That’s part of what makes that story important. Legal documents that were soaked in government-approved racism decades ago continue to exert a repugnant influence. They are drenched in the blood spilled on May 14 in a Buffalo supermarket.

And that leads to the other aspect of their significance. With these immoral covenants becoming more broadly known, governments need to remove them retroactively. It is a statement of principle. Failure to act, meanwhile, counts as a statement of indifference.

Even decades later, the matter-of-fact prejudice in these legally sanctioned documents retains the power to shock.

“No sale or transfer of land within the area of Green Lake Park shall be made to persons not of a race, nationality or color commonly known as the white race,” began one such covenant within Erie County.

“The property shall be occupied by members of the Caucasian race, only,” read another, quickly adding that cows, pigs and goats must also be excluded.

A third deed similarly reserved ownership for “the Caucasian or White race,” but noted that those favored people could nonetheless employ servants of other races.

“People like to talk about redlining,” said Henry Louis Taylor Jr., director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo, “but it was really what I call ‘whitelining’ that did all the harm to Blacks – and that is, they weren’t allowed to go into the suburbs.”

Those covenants once existed in the thousands in Erie County and still remain – in the hundreds or thousands – even though those clauses that no longer hold legal sway. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1948 that such covenants were unconstitutional, and Congress acted against them in 1968.

But Buffalo’s suburbs remain overwhelmingly white, while large parts of the city are mainly Black. These are areas where minorities were herded and where lack of investment helped to create high levels of poverty and a corresponding lack of opportunity.

And that’s how a racist killer found his targets on May 14. The line may not be direct, but it is there. The institutional racism of the mid-20th century helped clear the way for violent racism early in the 21st. And that is only the most pernicious example of the legalized racism those documents so blandly record.

“If you look at Erie County today, you’ll see that the whiter a neighborhood becomes, the greater the value,” Taylor said. “The Blacker the space is, the lower the value. And it all started with those covenants.”

They need to be gone. It may be retrospective and of limited immediate impact, but their continuing influence is infused in our country’s – and this region’s – shameful history on race.

Some cities, including Albany and Rochester, have begun that effort, but a piecemeal approach is insufficient. Albany must act.

A bill is pending in the Legislature, but it is stalled. Someone needs to pry it loose. Let’s make the work bipartisan and multiracial.

