It cuts both ways. Increasingly, police officers are faced with mental illness on the job, both on the streets and within their ranks.

This is happening throughout the United States, and Buffalo is no exception. Studies find that rates of post-traumatic stress disorder are five times as high in police officers as in the civilian population and that more police and firefighters are likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. It’s also possible – due to the associated stigma – that many department suicide numbers are undercounts.

Given the demands placed on police, and the culture of policing, such numbers shouldn’t be surprising. But until recently, they have been largely ignored.

After what Mayor Byron Brown cited as “a number” of Buffalo police officer suicides in recent years, in May, the city created a new position in the department aimed at bolstering mental health and wellness among its officers.

Buffalo Police Officer Matt Cross is the full-time coordinator of the department’s otherwise all-volunteer peer team that reaches out to officers in emotional crisis. His team’s work is urgently needed in an environment where stoicism can be overvalued.

Police culture makes it difficult for many to admit they may struggle with mental health issues. In addition to an atmosphere where reaching out for help can bring stigma – or the perception of stigma – with it, the sheer volume of potentially traumatic events leaves no time for officers to process what they’ve experienced.

As Cross explained, “You don’t even have time to understand what just took place because people are relying on you to come and handle their complaints.” Officers who reach out to the peer program can be connected to clinicians who specialize in post-traumatic stress disorder and working with police.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), law enforcement officers have “much higher rates of depression, burnout, PTSD and anxiety than the general population.” The same study indicates that almost 25% of officers have at least thought about suicide once in their lifetimes.

As Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia stated when Cross was hired, “We know that when our officers are healthy and well, they are better to themselves, first and foremost, they’re better to their families and they are better out on the street working and serving the community.”

Now the help is there, with the Buffalo Police Department’s first full-time wellness coordinator. It will be key for officers to put fears of stigma aside and seek this help.

Quick resources for mental health issues:

Crisis services, 716-834-3131, crisisservices.org: Crisis Services is a proven resource for its 24/7 hotline and more. This help is always free of charge.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: dial/text 988What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing..