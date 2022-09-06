The Editorial Board: Local school districts face major challenges but remain optimistic

Western New York children are back where learning happens, in their classrooms. Under new CDC guidelines, there are no more quarantines, no more testing to return and wearing a mask is a personal choice. There’s even a plus side: Schools in Erie and Niagara Counties now have new air filtering systems, paid for by federal pandemic funding. But while Covid-19 may be in the rear view mirror – for now – other issues demand different preventative measures.

Safety is an urgent concern, especially given last February’s stabbing and shooting at McKinley High School and the unspeakable mass killings regularly occurring at schools across the U.S. Each district is crafting its own security measures, utilizing different mixes of school resource officers, barriers to unlawful entry, cameras, alarms and weapons detection. In just two of many examples, all high school students in Buffalo will be wanded upon entry and the Frontier District will have officers from the Hamburg Police Department present for students’ arrival and departure each day.

But it takes more than harder targets to stop acts of violence. In a recent meeting with the editorial board, Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, emphasized that schools must “soften the environment” as well, creating cultures of kindness. “Students who have joy, community and connection do not commit acts of violence,” Cornell stated.

Another superintendent, Jon MacSwan of Cleveland Hill, stresses that a school resource officer can build relationships of trust with students – promoting positive views of law enforcement – as well as provide protection.

Nobody wants Western New York schools to be more like fortresses than places where students find joy in exercising their minds and bodies. But nobody wants more tragedies either; local school leaders are correctly prioritizing safety, even as they maintain the atmosphere of kindness and respect essential to effective learning.

It’s also encouraging that mental health is clearly in the forefront this year, with more counselors, social workers and psychologists coming to local districts; this is made possible, in part, by federal pandemic funding. Thanks to Covid, it’s been a rough 2½ years for everyone, but isolation, interrupted learning and associated trauma has taken a special toll on WNY schoolchildren and those who have tried to provide education – under crushingly difficult circumstances.

Some districts are requiring that their personnel be certified in programs as mental health first aid training; all have raised their awareness levels of children’s mental well-being.

And now, as if the new school year was not burdened enough, an ongoing shortage of bus drivers is getting worse, adding additional strain. Like the staffing shortages being seen across many other local sectors, we can only hope that this is a short-lived problem with possible solutions. In the meantime, it’s a reality that districts will handle through strategic schedule juggling and by making sure students who arrive early or stay late as a result are safe, fed and occupied.

In spite of all the complications roiling a public school environment still recovering from recent history, it’s important that halls and classrooms are once again filled with animated faces, excited voices and the spontaneous interactions that make learning come alive.

We’re lucky to have the dedicated professionals who return to these halls every year with renewed determination and fresh hope.

And it’s possible for anyone to play a part in fostering the education of young people, even if it’s just to thank a teacher or introduce a child to an interesting book. For those who want to do more, there are always volunteering opportunities.

Each one of us has a way to – as Hamburg superintendent Cornell puts it – provide joy, value and connection.

