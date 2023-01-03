The Editorial Board: Law returns comptroller's power that never should have been taken

By restoring contract review authority to the state Comptroller’s Office, Gov. Kathy Hochul has taken an important step in her pledge to New Yorkers of a “new era of transparency.” With her signature she helped to rebuild one of the cornerstones of an office whose crucial duties had been diminished – in bipartisan fashion.

There were also some trends in the current budget that exempted the office’s usual contract oversight authority.

How the state Comptroller’s Office oversight began to diminish is a lesson in how not to govern. When former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo first took office, he argued for more executive power in the procurement, a key area of responsibility for the State Comptroller’s Office.

Over the course of a couple of budget cycles, the office was removed from its oversight role for multibillion-dollar centralized contracts and for certain State University of New York and City University of New York construction contracts. The explanation was that the Comptroller’s reviews slowed the process and made it less efficient. Defenders of the change also argued – preposterously – that the comptroller could still audit, post-contract, post-payment.

Their case was poor. As Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli observed during a visit with The News editorial board, his office is meant to provide independent oversight. In addition, he said, the value of an after-the-fact audit is severely diminished. The best use is on the front end, ensuring that appropriate laws and regulations were followed, that contracts were fair and that they delivered the best value to taxpayers and the state.

Cuomo did have this much of a point: The intervening step of the comptroller’s review created inefficiency in that it delayed matters, though not by much, DiNapoli said. But the point was pointless. Democracy is not designed for efficiency. With an executive, two legislative chambers and a court system looking over all their shoulders, American democracy is designed to slow things down. Under normal circumstances, that’s valuable.

Cuomo and DiNapoli eventually entered into a negotiation in which they developed a memorandum of understanding. It partially restored the office’s ability to review contracts from which they had been exempted, although it was not complete restoration to the 100-year-old statute.

This year, the Legislature correctly – and overwhelmingly – voted to restore the office’s contract review authority to its previous status.

In an era where people are concerned about transparency and accountability because of the current challenging economic times, this restoration makes sense.

• • •

